NightRunner FX — AUDNZD Night Session Scalper





NightRunner FX trades one thing and trades it well: the quiet, mean-reverting behaviour of AUDNZD during the late server session. While the rest of the market sleeps, price on this pair tends to drift and snap back inside a tight range — NightRunner is built to catch that move with a single, controlled entry per session.





No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every trade is a fixed lot with a hard stop loss. What you risk is what you see.





How it works

- Trades a defined night window on AUDNZD (H1)

- Places a limit order at a calculated distance from price and manages it with a dynamic take-profit and a maximum hold time

- One position at a time — the EA is flat during the day and over the weekend

- Every position carries a real stop loss from the moment it opens





Backtest (12 months, 100% real ticks, $5,000 account)

- Net profit: +$2,235

- Profit factor: 2.66

- Maximum equity drawdown: 3.89%





These are real-tick backtest results on a live broker feed — not a demo/idealised feed. I strongly encourage you to run it in your own Strategy Tester with "Every tick based on real ticks" before purchasing. The numbers should reproduce.





Why traders like it

- Prop-firm friendly: low drawdown, fixed risk, no prohibited grid/martingale behaviour

- Set-and-forget: one chart, one pair, runs on autopilot during the session

- Transparent: fixed lots and a visible stop on every trade — nothing hidden





Requirements & recommendations

- Symbol: AUDNZD · Timeframe: H1

- Account: hedging, low spread on AUDNZD during the night session (spread matters for a scalper — test your broker first)

- Minimum balance: works from $2,000+; results above are on $5,000

- VPS recommended so the EA never misses a session





Setup