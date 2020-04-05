NightRunner FX

NightRunner FX — AUDNZD Night Session Scalper

NightRunner FX trades one thing and trades it well: the quiet, mean-reverting behaviour of AUDNZD during the late server session. While the rest of the market sleeps, price on this pair tends to drift and snap back inside a tight range — NightRunner is built to catch that move with a single, controlled entry per session.

No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every trade is a fixed lot with a hard stop loss. What you risk is what you see.

How it works
- Trades a defined night window on AUDNZD (H1)
- Places a limit order at a calculated distance from price and manages it with a dynamic take-profit and a maximum hold time
- One position at a time — the EA is flat during the day and over the weekend
- Every position carries a real stop loss from the moment it opens

Backtest (12 months, 100% real ticks, $5,000 account)
- Net profit: +$2,235
- Profit factor: 2.66
- Maximum equity drawdown: 3.89%

These are real-tick backtest results on a live broker feed — not a demo/idealised feed. I strongly encourage you to run it in your own Strategy Tester with "Every tick based on real ticks" before purchasing. The numbers should reproduce.

Why traders like it
- Prop-firm friendly: low drawdown, fixed risk, no prohibited grid/martingale behaviour
- Set-and-forget: one chart, one pair, runs on autopilot during the session
- Transparent: fixed lots and a visible stop on every trade — nothing hidden

Requirements & recommendations
- Symbol: AUDNZD · Timeframe: H1
- Account: hedging, low spread on AUDNZD during the night session (spread matters for a scalper — test your broker first)
- Minimum balance: works from $2,000+; results above are on $5,000
- VPS recommended so the EA never misses a session

Setup

Attach to a single AUDNZD H1 chart, load the included preset, enable AutoTrading. That's it.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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