Dopamin Hedge EA
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.1
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
DOPAMIN HEDGE EA : The Ultimate Grid Breakout System
Dopamin EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered to dominate the Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets through highly disciplined, pre-emptive execution. By abandoning reckless averaging and fusing the precision of Straddle Breakout mechanics, Tiered Lot sizing, and strict Cycle Targets, this EA provides a sophisticated solution for traders seeking consistent profits with professional-grade, multi-layered risk management.
DOPAMIN HEDGE promo price $100 final price $499
Core Strategy: The Advanced Infinity Grid System Rather than chasing the market or fighting trends with floating drawdowns, the EA anticipates volatility. It utilizes a highly structured "Pending Order" approach to trap price movements :
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Pre-emptive Breakout: The EA dynamically deploys a dual-sided net of BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders at precise, calculated distances from the current price. It catches momentum breakouts in either direction.
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Tiered Volume Control: Replaces dangerous Martingale multipliers with a safe, calculated Tiered Lot system. The grid is divided into Near-tier, Mid-tier, and Far-tier zones, allocating different lot sizes based on the breakout distance to optimize risk-to-reward.
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Cycle Target: Uses a highly optimized cycle-reset algorithm. Once the collective floating profit of the active basket reaches a predefined USD target, the EA instantly locks in the profit, deletes all remaining pending orders, and resets a fresh grid.
Key Features & Advanced Protections
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Absolute Precision Spacing (Pips-Based): Total control over grid architecture. Features independent parameters for the Initial Gap (distance from running price to the first level) and Grid Spacing (distance between subsequent levels), ensuring pinpoint accuracy.
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Hard Daily Limits & Penalty Protocol: An institutional-grade equity protector. Features hard Daily Profit Caps to secure daily goals, and Hard Daily Loss Caps. If the loss limit is hit, the EA executes a failsafe protocol to cut all orders and strictly blocks trading for a designated "Penalty Timeout" (1-4 days) to prevent revenge trading.
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Per-Leg Trailing Stop: Maximizes individual breakout potential. The EA monitors each order independently; once a specific level reaches the profit threshold, it arms a trailing stop to lock in gains pip-by-pip without waiting for the whole basket to close.
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Auto Balance Lot Sizing (Optional): A dynamic money management feature that automatically scales your Tiered Lots proportionally as your account balance grows.
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Strict Synchronous Execution: Engineered with an advanced validation system to prevent order-stacking and server spam. The EA guarantees exactly one order per price level, ensuring your margin is never accidentally exhausted by execution lag.
Recommendations
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Minimum Balance: $100 (Equivalent to 10,000 cents). A Cent account is highly recommended for optimal safety, smoother equity curves, and maximum grid tier flexibility.
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Timeframe: M1 or M5.
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Instrument: Highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its high daily volatility and breakout nature.