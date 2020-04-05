Dopamin Hedge EA

DOPAMIN HEDGE EA : The Ultimate Grid Breakout System

Dopamin EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered to dominate the Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets through highly disciplined, pre-emptive execution. By abandoning reckless averaging and fusing the precision of Straddle Breakout mechanics, Tiered Lot sizing, and strict Cycle Targets, this EA provides a sophisticated solution for traders seeking consistent profits with professional-grade, multi-layered risk management.

DOPAMIN HEDGE promo price $100 final price $499


Core Strategy: The Advanced Infinity Grid System Rather than chasing the market or fighting trends with floating drawdowns, the EA anticipates volatility. It utilizes a highly structured "Pending Order" approach to trap price movements :

  • Pre-emptive Breakout: The EA dynamically deploys a dual-sided net of BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders at precise, calculated distances from the current price. It catches momentum breakouts in either direction.

  • Tiered Volume Control: Replaces dangerous Martingale multipliers with a safe, calculated Tiered Lot system. The grid is divided into Near-tier, Mid-tier, and Far-tier zones, allocating different lot sizes based on the breakout distance to optimize risk-to-reward.

  • Cycle Target: Uses a highly optimized cycle-reset algorithm. Once the collective floating profit of the active basket reaches a predefined USD target, the EA instantly locks in the profit, deletes all remaining pending orders, and resets a fresh grid.

Key Features & Advanced Protections

  • Absolute Precision Spacing (Pips-Based): Total control over grid architecture. Features independent parameters for the Initial Gap (distance from running price to the first level) and Grid Spacing (distance between subsequent levels), ensuring pinpoint accuracy.

  • Hard Daily Limits & Penalty Protocol: An institutional-grade equity protector. Features hard Daily Profit Caps to secure daily goals, and Hard Daily Loss Caps. If the loss limit is hit, the EA executes a failsafe protocol to cut all orders and strictly blocks trading for a designated "Penalty Timeout" (1-4 days) to prevent revenge trading.

  • Per-Leg Trailing Stop: Maximizes individual breakout potential. The EA monitors each order independently; once a specific level reaches the profit threshold, it arms a trailing stop to lock in gains pip-by-pip without waiting for the whole basket to close.

  • Auto Balance Lot Sizing (Optional): A dynamic money management feature that automatically scales your Tiered Lots proportionally as your account balance grows.

  • Strict Synchronous Execution: Engineered with an advanced validation system to prevent order-stacking and server spam. The EA guarantees exactly one order per price level, ensuring your margin is never accidentally exhausted by execution lag.

Recommendations

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Equivalent to 10,000 cents). A Cent account is highly recommended for optimal safety, smoother equity curves, and maximum grid tier flexibility.

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5.

  • Instrument: Highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its high daily volatility and breakout nature.

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Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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