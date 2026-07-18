ScoreEdge Apex

ScoreEdge Apex — Regime-Adaptive Confluence Trading Engine for XAUUSD & Multi-Asset Markets

There are thousands of Expert Advisors on this marketplace that promise 90% win rates and guaranteed monthly returns. ScoreEdge Apex is not one of them. It was built on a simple, unglamorous premise: most EAs fail live traders not because their entry logic is bad, but because they apply the same entry logic to every market condition. A breakout strategy forced onto a dead Asian session bleeds the account in noise. A mean-reversion strategy forced onto a strong NFP trend day gets run over. ScoreEdge Apex's entire architecture exists to solve that one problem — know what kind of market you're in before deciding how (or whether) to trade it.

Below is a complete breakdown of every system inside the EA, so you know exactly what you're buying before you buy it.

1. The Regime Detection Layer — Reading the Market Before Acting

Every new bar, ScoreEdge Apex runs a Market Regime Classifier that analyzes:

  • ADX (Average Directional Index) — measures whether the market is trending or directionless
  • Bollinger Band Width — measures whether volatility is expanding or contracting
  • ATR (Average True Range) behavior — measures the current volatility regime relative to recent history
  • Candle-size spike detection — flags abnormal bars (larger than 4x average ATR) as likely stop-hunt or news-spike manipulation

Based on this analysis, the EA classifies the market into one of four states: Trend, Range, Volatility Expansion, or Stand-Down. Only the logic appropriate to the detected regime is allowed to activate. This single design choice is what prevents the EA from "fighting" the tape — it will not try to trend-follow in a dead, choppy range, and it will not try to fade strength in a genuine breakout. When the market shows signs of manipulation (an abnormal spike candle), the EA does the professional thing: it stands down and waits for the noise to clear rather than getting run over.

2. The Confluence Scoring System — Transparent, Not a Black Box

This is the heart of the EA, and it's built to be fully explainable — every trade decision can be traced back to a visible, weighted score out of 100:

Component Weight
Higher-timeframe (H4/D1) trend alignment 20
Market structure confirmation (BOS/CHoCH) 15
Order block / supply-demand zone reaction 15
Liquidity sweep detection 10
Fair value gap presence 10
RSI/MACD momentum confirmation 10
Session timing quality 10
Volume/tick confirmation 5
Spread condition check 5

Execution thresholds are hard-coded into the logic: scores of 75+ trigger a full-size position, 60–74 trigger a half-size position, and anything below 60 is skipped entirely. Counter-trend setups — trades against the higher-timeframe bias — are held to a stricter 85+ threshold, because trading against the dominant trend needs a much higher bar of evidence. There is no neural network, no "AI black box" making unexplainable decisions here — every component of the score is visible, loggable, and tunable by you.

3. Institutional-Style Risk & Trade Management

Position sizing is calculated dynamically from your account equity, your configured base risk percentage, the confluence score of the specific trade (higher-scoring trades can size up slightly, within your caps), and recent performance (losing streaks automatically reduce size). Stops are never arbitrary pip counts — they're calculated from ATR and then widened further if needed to clear the nearest real structural swing point, so you're not getting stopped out by routine market noise sitting a few pips too close to price.

Winning trades are managed with a scaled-exit system:

  • First target reached → partial position closed, stop-loss moved to breakeven automatically
  • Extended target reached → a second partial closed
  • Remaining runner → managed with a smart trailing stop that adapts to ATR and structure, letting genuine trends run further than a fixed take-profit ever would

4. Capital Preservation Is Hard-Coded, Not Optional

This is the section serious traders care about most, and it's built into the core logic rather than left as an easily-ignored setting:

  • Daily drawdown circuit breaker — trading halts automatically for the remainder of the day once the configured daily loss limit is hit
  • Weekly drawdown response — risk is automatically cut in the following week if weekly losses exceed the configured limit
  • Monthly recovery mode — the EA drops to minimal risk sizing if monthly drawdown breaches your ceiling, prioritizing capital preservation over chasing losses back
  • Consecutive loss cooling-off — after a defined run of consecutive losing trades, the EA pauses new entries for a full trading day
  • Exposure caps — hard limits on how many USD-correlated positions and how many metals (gold/silver) positions can be open at once, plus a total open-risk ceiling across the whole account so you're never accidentally over-leveraged across multiple symbols simultaneously

None of these are cosmetic settings you have to remember to configure correctly — they are structural guardrails built to protect the account even if you never touch a single input.

5. Multi-Asset Opportunity Scanner

While XAUUSD (Gold) is the EA's primary specialization, ScoreEdge Apex can optionally scan a full configurable watchlist simultaneously — XAUUSD, XAGUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, BTCUSD, and more. Every symbol on the watchlist is scored using the exact same confluence engine in real time, ranked, and only the single highest-ranking opportunity is acted on. This means you're never sitting there missing a clean setup on a correlated pair just because you were only watching one chart.

6. Session & Spread Intelligence

Trading activity respects real market-session behavior rather than treating every hour of the day the same:

  • Asian session — reduced activity, smaller size
  • London session — standard trading activity
  • London/New York overlap — highest-quality liquidity window, standard-to-elevated activity
  • New York close — reduced activity as liquidity thins
  • Dead zone (low-liquidity overnight hours) — full stand-down, no new trades

Spread and slippage guards reject signals outright when execution conditions aren't clean, so a temporary broker-side spread spike can't force the EA into a bad fill.

7. The Professional Command-Center Dashboard

Everything above is surfaced on a clean, professional on-chart panel so you never have to dig through terminal tabs to understand your account's state at a glance:

  • System Status — current operating state, detected regime, active session
  • Risk & Performance — live daily drawdown, account equity, consecutive loss count
  • Open Positions — position count and real-time aggregate open risk percentage
  • Top Opportunity — the highest-ranked symbol across your watchlist right now, with its live confluence score

Color-coded status indicators mean you can tell your account's health from across the room — green when scanning normally, yellow when caution flags are active, red when a drawdown or loss-streak halt has engaged.

8. What This EA Deliberately Does NOT Do

Just as important as what's included is what's explicitly excluded by design, because these are the mechanisms that blow up accounts and get EAs banned from prop firms:

  •  No martingale lot doubling
  •  No grid systems without stops
  •  No "no stop-loss hedge recovery" logic
  •  No revenge re-entry after a stop-out
  •  No fixed lot scaling divorced from account size
  •  No guaranteed-profit claims of any kind

If a system claims 90%+ win rates or 50% monthly returns, it's almost always one of the mechanisms above hiding underneath. ScoreEdge Apex was built specifically to avoid all of them.

9. Who This Is Built For

This EA is for traders who already understand that long-term profitability comes from discipline, risk control, and a repeatable process — not from marketing promises. If you want a systematic, fully explainable, risk-first approach to trading XAUUSD and its correlated markets, with every decision traceable to a visible score rather than an unexplainable black box, this is built for you.

10. Recommended Deployment

  • Forward-test on a demo account for a minimum of 30 days before committing live capital
  • Start live trading with conservative risk settings (0.25%–0.5% per trade) for the first two weeks
  • Scale risk upward only after your own live results confirm stability over a meaningful sample of trades
  • A VPS with low latency to your broker is recommended for consistent scanning cadence, though not required
  • Compatible with any broker offering standard MT5 execution; works on standard, ECN, and raw-spread account types

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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
SomaGold
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5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
What Makes This Indicator Different Most support and resistance indicators only look at one timeframe. Price breaks a level on M15, you get an alert. But on H4, that same level might be mid-range - not significant at all. MTF Liquidity Radar solves this by analyzing fractals from M15, H1, H4, and D1 simultaneously. When multiple timeframes agree on a price level, you get a high-probability zone. When they don't, you ignore it. The Problem This Solves You have likely experienced this: price break
SMReaction Zones
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
SMReaction Zones is a professional support and resistance zone detector for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones by scanning for swing highs and swing lows across the current timeframe and up to three higher timeframes simultaneously. Each zone is scored by the number of price touches, timeframe origin, and whether a liquidity sweep has occurred at that level. Zone width is dynamic, calculated using the Average True Range so that zones
Apex Liquidity Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Apex Liquidity Trader is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology. It replaces simplistic indicator-based entries with a multi-layer confluence engine that only triggers trades when market structure, liquidity, session timing, and price location all align simultaneously. CORE DETECTION ENGINE The EA scans price action for the full suite of institutional market structure events. It identifies Break of Structure on both sides, de
Apex Reversal Suite
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Apex Reversal Suite Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for retail and semi-institutional traders who demand more than simple buy/sell arrows. It combines 15 layered analytical modules into a single, clean chart overlay — delivering high-probability reversal signals backed by multi-timeframe confluence, Smart Money Concepts, and dynamic ATR-based risk management. Who is this for? Swing traders, day traders, and prop firm challenge traders operating on Forex pairs, Gold, and indices.
Midas Grid EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Midas Grid EA — Intelligent Cost-Averaging Grid System for XAUUSD Midas Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines a triple-confirmation entry filter with an ATR-dynamic grid structure to deploy capital only when market conditions justify it, and exit cleanly when they no longer do. Most grid EAs open positions indiscriminately. Midas Grid EA does not. Before deploying a new cycle, the system evaluates three independent technical
ProTradeLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
ProTradeLib - Professional MQL5 Trading Library Complete Developer Toolkit for MetaTrader 5 ProTradeLib is a production-ready, single-file MQL5 include library designed for professional developers building Expert Advisors and trading systems. With seven integrated modules, it provides all the essential building blocks needed to create robust, feature-rich trading applications. Key Features 1. Risk Manager Calculate lot sizes based on account balance percentage, fixed USD risk, or fixed lots Enfo
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
ObjectChain
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
ObjectChain MT5 — Manual Trade Chain Execution Panel What It Does ObjectChain MT5 is a chart-based trade execution panel for MetaTrader 5 that lets you plan, sequence, and submit multiple pending orders as a single chain — all controlled by draggable horizontal lines directly on the chart. You draw your entries, stop losses, and take profits visually. The EA reads the lines, calculates position sizes automatically from your risk percentage, and waits for price to trigger each level before placi
Smart Bounce Sentinel
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Smart Bounce Sentinel  Smart Bounce Sentinel is a multi-confirmation reversal alert indicator for MetaTrader 5. It does not place, modify, or close trades. It continuously scans the market across three timeframes and notifies you the moment a high-probability bounce setup forms, so you stay in full control of every entry. How it works Smart Bounce Sentinel only triggers an alert when all six layers of confirmation align at the same time: RSI (14) on M15 at or below your threshold (default 30) —
RiskPilot Calculator
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
RiskPilot Calculator is a sophisticated, professional-grade position sizing solution engineered for serious traders who demand precision, speed, and uncompromising risk management in their trading operations. This advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 transforms the complex mathematics of position sizing into an elegant, intuitive interface that eliminates guesswork and emotional decision-making from every trade you execute. By automatically calculating optimal lot sizes based on your account
FridayGap Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
FridayGap Trader  FridayGap Trader is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator engineered specifically to detect, measure, and visualize the price gap that forms between the Friday closing price and the Monday opening price on any forex or CFD instrument. These weekend gaps are among the most consistently exploitable recurring patterns in financial markets, driven by news events, geopolitical developments, and institutional repositioning that occur while retail markets are closed. FridayGap T
CorrelFusion
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
CorrelFusion - Multi-Symbol Correlation Matrix & Rolling Heatmap Overview CorrelFusion is a professional correlation analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that displays a live correlation matrix for up to 10 symbols simultaneously. It features a unique rolling heatmap that visualizes how correlations evolve over time, helping traders identify diversification opportunities, hedge relationships, and market regime shifts at a glance. Key Features Live Correlation Matrix Displays Pearson correlation coeffi
Trend Apex Pro
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Trend Apex Pro MT5 — Product Description Trend Apex Pro MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built on a three-layer Exponential Moving Average system combined with dynamic ATR-based risk management, intelligent trade lifecycle control, and a comprehensive suite of daily risk protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based system that entries only when the market structure confirms direction across multiple confluence factors — and exits with
TopDown Price Action
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
TopDown Price Action EA is a fully automated multi-timeframe Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around the same top-down analytical framework used by professional price action traders. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or arbitrary signals, the EA reads raw market structure across two timeframes simultaneously — establishing a high-timeframe directional bias on H1 or M30, then dropping to M15 or M5 to execute with precision. Every trade begins with a question: where is the market try
SMC Pro Trader
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
SMC Pro Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on the institutional trading methodology known as Smart Money Concepts, designed to identify and trade alongside the footprints left by banks and large institutional players in the forex and commodity markets. The strategy operates across multiple timeframes simultaneously, beginning with a top-down analysis on the Daily and H4 charts where it reads the position of price relative to the 200 Exponential Moving Average to establish the highe
GoldApex Multi Horizon
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
GoldApex Multi-Horizon Scalper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAU/USD, combining a top-down multi-timeframe confluence framework with a dynamic breakout-and-pullback entry model. The system reads macro directional bias from the 4-hour and 1-hour timeframes using dual EMA alignment, then descends to the 15-minute chart to map active support and resistance boundaries. Entry is reserved for confirmed breakouts of those boundaries followed by a controlled retest on
Gold Sniper Breakout
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Gold Sniper Breakout EA — XAUUSD 1-Minute Session Scalper for MT5 Overview Gold Sniper Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built around a precision 1-minute candle breakout methodology, it hunts high-probability momentum moves during the most liquid sessions of the trading day — then exits with surgical timing before the market can reverse. No indicators. No lagging signals. Pure price action. How It Works At the ope
Kairos Signal
Noel Anjao Alube
Индикаторы
Kairos Signal Confirmed M15 Entry Indicator for XAUUSD Overview Kairos Signal is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator built exclusively for XAUUSD trading on the M15 timeframe. The name comes from the ancient Greek concept of Kairos — the opportune moment, the perfect window of action. That philosophy is the foundation of this tool: it does not react to noise, it does not fire during uncertainty, and it never changes its mind after a decision is made. Every signal is locked to the close of a co
Session Inversion EA
Noel Anjao Alube
Эксперты
Session Inversion EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades a structured, rule-based strategy combining session range analysis with Inverted Fair Value Gap (iFVG) entry logic. The strategy is drawn directly from Smart Money Concepts and ICT methodology and executes without any manual intervention from chart setup to trade close. How the Strategy Works The EA tracks four configurable trading sessions across the day using UTC-based time detection, which means session time
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