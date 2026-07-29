Multi S7 Pro

MULT S7 PRO SCALPER XAUUSD – 7 Independent Strategy System + AI FILTERS

SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: From ~~~$499.00~~~ for only $99.99 for the first licenses! The price will gradually increase to its final value. Secure your license at the promotional price now! EXCLUSIVE BONUS + DIRECT SUPPORT HERE When you purchase the MULT S7 PRO SCALPER, you gain access to exclusive content and optimized configurations to get the most out of the system:



EXCLUSIVE BONUS + DIRECT SUPPORT By purchasing MULT S7 PRO SCALPER, you get access to optimized content and settings to get the maximum performance out of the system:

📄 Preset Files (.set): Optimized and tested setups ready to use on Personal Accounts and Prop Firms.

📖 Advanced Setup & Installation Guide: Step-by-step instructions to get the EA up and running in just a few minutes.

📩 IMPORTANT: After completing your purchase, send me a private message here on MQL5 to receive your exclusive bonuses, configuration files (.set), and direct support for any questions!

🔥 What is MULT S7 PRO SCALPER?

MULT S7 PRO SCALPER is a high-precision Expert Advisor (EA) designed exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair.

Unlike common trading bots that rely on a single logic, MULT S7 operates with 7 fully independent scalping strategies in a single execution. Every entry is backed by strict risk management, ensuring maximum protection for your capital.

🛡️ Controlled Risk & Prop Firm Compatibility

Most Gold EAs blow accounts because they use aggressive recovery methods. MULT S7 was built on professional risk management principles:

❌ No Martingale

❌ No Grid / Price Averaging

❌ No Dangerous Hedging

✅ Fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) on EVERY order

✅ 100% Prop Firm Compatible: Complies with strict daily and total drawdown limits.

✅ Advanced News Filter: Pauses trading during high-impact economic events to protect your capital from slippage and extreme volatility.

✅ Minimum Trade Duration: Prevents account flags or blocks caused by broker and Prop Firm high-frequency/arbitrage rules.

✅ Anti-Copy Algorithm: Protects trade execution against copy-latency and unauthorized trade copying.

⚙️ Main Features & Parameters

Active Strategies: Individual control to turn each of the 7 strategies ON or OFF.

Risk Management: Fixed Lot or Percentage Risk per trade.

Time Filter: Set your preferred daily trading session hours.

Max Spread & Slippage Filter: Blocks orders during market spikes or low liquidity conditions.

Min Hold Time Adjustment: Configure the minimum duration (in seconds/minutes) a trade must remain open.

💻 System Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

Minimum Deposit: $200 per strategy (Recommended: $1,400 to run all 7 strategies simultaneously with full risk coverage, or adjust lot size to fit your balance).

24/7 VPS: Requires an active VPS 7 days a week with low latency to ensure optimal execution speed for scalping.

Account Type: ECN / Raw Spread with leverage starting at 1:100.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING

Trading Forex and CFDs on volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage can work both for you and against you. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and never invest money you cannot afford to lose. This EA is an automated software tool, and final risk management responsibility rests with the user.