Scalper 24K

24K SCALPER: Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Focused on Risk Management

The 24K SCALPER is an Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade Gold (XAUUSD) volatility. The system uses a scalping strategy based on technical analysis to identify short-term market opportunities, prioritizing strict risk control in managing your capital.









Technical Risk Management The algorithm was programmed to operate with exposure control, without using high-risk methods. The system DOES NOT use:

Martingale

Grid (Cost Averaging)

Aggressive Recovery Strategies

Orders are executed based on volatility filters, aiming to close trades quickly, with a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit for every position.

Environment Compatibility (Personal Accounts and Prop Firms) The system is not exclusive to institutional use; its core design is focused on personal account management. However, the inclusion of Daily Drawdown limits and technical exposure management makes it fully compatible with the rules and operational environments of Proprietary Trading Firms (Prop Firms).

Main Features

Daily Loss Protection: Allows the user to define a maximum acceptable daily loss limit (financial or percentage). Upon reaching the limit, the EA suspends new trading operations until the next cycle.

Lot Management: Option to use a fixed lot size or automatic position sizing (Auto-Lot) based on the account's free margin.

Recovery Factor: Algorithmic logic aimed at absorbing normal market losses and striving to stabilize the equity curve.

Advanced Execution Features The EA features parameters focused on the protection and privacy of executions, offering flexibility for different management profiles:

Order Variation (Anti-Copy): Optional function that adds small millisecond variations and execution delays, developed to hinder mapping by mass copy-trading systems.

Setup Recommendations

Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes: M1, M5, or M15

Suggested Minimum Deposit: $100.00

Account Type: Low or zero spread accounts (Raw/ECN), essential for scalping strategies.

Hosting (VPS): It is highly recommended to use a 24/7 VPS with low latency to ensure stability and continuous execution of trades.

Legal Disclaimer: Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. It is highly recommended to test the Expert Advisor extensively on a Demo account to fully understand its mechanics and risk management before using it in a live environment.