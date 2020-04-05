NewsFalcon

NEWSFALCON — Multi-Asset Macro-News Portfolio EA 

Precision entries on the market's most predictable volatility events.


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WHY NEWSFALCON EXISTS


Most Expert Advisors on this marketplace are not trading strategies. They are equity-curve illustrations. Grid systems, martingale recovery engines, arbitrary indicator combinations dressed up with a beautiful backtest; almost all of them share the same fatal flaw. They look flawless on a single historical run and collapse the moment real market conditions, real spreads, or a different time window are applied.

NewsFalcon was not built by picking a strategy that "looked good" on a chart. It is the end product of an exceptionally long and deliberately adversarial research process. Dozens of strategy families (grid trading, martingale position sizing, arbitrary technical filters, curve-fit indicator stacks) were built, tested, and then actively attacked with statistical tools designed specifically to expose whether their apparent profitability was real or an illusion of compounding, over-optimization, or unrealistic execution assumptions. The overwhelming majority failed that scrutiny. Their backtests were mathematically indistinguishable from randomly shuffled price data, meaning there was never an edge there to begin with, only noise that happened to look like one.

NewsFalcon is what survived. One strategy family, tested to destruction and still standing.


Benefit from the current launch promotional price. 5 copies are available for $299, after which the price will increase.

IMPORTANT — BROKER REQUIREMENTS

NewsFalcon trades EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) by default. A third sleeve, US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), is available but DISABLED by default since not every broker offers this symbol. PLEASE FIND A BROKER THAT ALLOWS IT TO DO THE TESTING AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, TO TRADE ON A REAL ACCOUNT. 

If your broker offers US2000 (or a closely matching name), you can enable it in the settings (Trade US2000 = true) to run the full 3-asset diversified portfolio. If you're not sure, check your broker's symbol list (Market Watch) before enabling it — attempting to trade a symbol your broker doesn't offer will simply cause that sleeve to be skipped, with no other effect on the EA.



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WHAT NEWSFALCON DOES


NewsFalcon trades a single, well-documented market phenomenon: the volatility spike that occurs around scheduled, high-impact US macroeconomic releases (Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, PPI, Retail Sales, and, optionally, weekly Jobless Claims), all released at the same fixed time slot (8:30 AM ET). Rather than guessing direction, the EA:


1. Measures the market's own pre-release positioning by capturing the exact trading range in the minutes immediately before the release.

2. Places a symmetric OCO (One-Cancels-the-Other) breakout bracket just outside that range, a Buy Stop above and a Sell Stop below.

3. Lets the market itself decide the direction: whichever side the release actually breaks toward is the side that gets filled; the opposite pending order is cancelled automatically.

4. Manages the resulting position with a full rule-based exit system: partial profit-take at +1R (banking half the position while it's winning, the single most impactful improvement to the strategy's realized win rate), break-even stop, R-multiple trailing stop, an early time-stop that exits trades that aren't developing, and a hard time exit if the move hasn't matured within the holding window.


This is not a scalper and not a grid system. There is no averaging down, no martingale, no hedging of losing positions, and never more than one net position per symbol. Every trade has a hard, pre-defined stop-loss from the moment it is filled.


NewsFalcon runs THREE independent, diversified sleeves from a single chart (EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 index)) all reacting to the same catalyst window but with a close-to-uncorrelated daily P/L profile. Running them together, sharing one account's risk management, measurably lowers portfolio drawdown compared to trading any single sleeve alone, for a similar or better combined return. You are not buying one trade idea; you are buying a small diversified portfolio in a single EA.


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**POWERED BY A QUANTUM-MECHANICS-DERIVED REGIME FILTER**


NewsFalcon includes a proprietary regime filter built on Quantum Harmonic Oscillator (QHO) theory, the same mathematical framework used in quantum physics to describe the energy states of a bound particle. Price-return distributions are fitted against this framework by matching their kurtosis to the characteristic "ground-state" parameter (w0) of a quantum harmonic oscillator. The result is a continuously-updated read of the market's underlying statistical "energy regime." When conditions are not favorable, the filter automatically reduces or withholds risk on the EURUSD sleeve, filtering out exactly the kind of choppy, low-information regime that produces false breakouts. This is not a cosmetic feature, it was tested and validated out-of-sample specifically because it improves results, and it is switched off automatically wherever testing showed it did not.
A second, independently-validated regime filter (volatility percentile, applied to the Gold sleeve) works the same way using a different statistical lens, because the two assets behave differently, and treating them identically would be a mistake most EA developers make and never test for.


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VALIDATED LIKE RESEARCH, NOT LIKE A SALES PAGE


This is the section most sellers skip, because most EAs cannot survive it:


• In-sample Monte Carlo Permutation Testing (MCPT): the historical price data was repeatedly shuffled, preserving each day's overall drift and volatility but destroying the internal sequence, and the strategy was re-run thousands of times against this randomized data. The real strategy's result had to beat the vast majority of these random outcomes (p < 0.01) before it was even considered for further testing. Most strategy ideas fail at this very first gate.

• Walk-forward Monte Carlo validation on data the strategy had never "seen" during development (p < 0.05), to control specifically for overfitting.

• Verification on REAL historical tick data (not just OHLC bars) inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, across a genuinely difficult stress period (2020) as well as the recent 2024–2026 regime, because a strategy that only works in one regime is not a strategy, it is a coincidence.

• Every add-on filter, every exit-management parameter, every position-sizing choice shipped in this EA was individually tested against the alternative of simply doing nothing, including a formal statistical test against random trade selection, before being kept. Several ideas that "looked" like improvements on a simple year-by-year comparison were later proven, under stricter testing, to be statistical noise, and were correctly left out.


No grid. No martingale. No position averaging. No hedging of losers. Every number above comes from a system that risks a fixed, known amount on every single trade.


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KEY FEATURES


• Multi-asset portfolio engine: EURUSD + XAUUSD + US2000 traded simultaneously from one chart, one shared risk budget.

• Choose your own position sizing: Risk % of equity per trade (compounding) OR fixed lot size per sleeve. Your choice, switchable with one input.

• Global risk multiplier to scale the whole portfolio up or down instantly.

• Portfolio-level equity-stop with three behaviors (throttle risk, pause trading, or hard halt) once drawdown crosses your chosen threshold.

• Daily loss circuit-breaker.

• Anti-streak protection: risk automatically reduced after a defined number of consecutive losses, per sleeve.

• Partial take-profit, break-even, R-multiple trailing stop, early time-stop and SL-tightening, a complete, independently-tested exit management stack.

• Heavy-day catalyst filter: trades only around NFP week and the CPI/PPI/Retail Sales window (and optionally weekly jobless-claims Thursdays, validated separately per asset).

• Quantum-mechanics-based regime filter (EURUSD) and volatility-percentile regime filter (XAUUSD), each validated independently.

• Clean on-chart panel: live status, lot sizes, skip reasons, running trade/win/PnL stats per sleeve and for the whole portfolio.

• No grid. No martingale. No hedging. No black-box machine-learning "trust me" logic,every mechanism in this EA is fully documented and was tested to justify its existence.


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FULL SPECIFICATIONS & REQUIREMENTS


• Platform: MetaTrader 5.

• Chart to attach: any ONE chart of your account (symbol and timeframe of that chart do not matter. The EA manages its own three symbols internally via its own timer, not the chart's ticks).

• Timeframe: irrelevant to strategy logic (M1 or M15 recommended purely for convenient visual monitoring of the panel).

• Account type: Any. Netting or Hedging both work. The EA never holds two opposing positions on the same symbol simultaneously, so it is compatible with either accounting model.

• Symbols required at your broker: EURUSD, XAUUSD (Gold) and US2000 (Russell 2000 / US Small Cap 2000 index CFD), under those or closely matching names. If your broker uses suffixed symbol names (e.g. EURUSDm, XAUUSD.c), verify symbol availability, each sleeve can be individually disabled if a given symbol is not offered by your broker.

• Leverage: minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500. This gives comfortable margin headroom for the simultaneous two-sided pending orders across all three sleeves, especially at higher risk settings. The EA includes its own margin cap (adjustable) to prevent order rejection even on lower leverage.

• Broker execution: any execution mode; works with brokers that support specified pending-order expiration and automatically falls back to GTC handling on brokers that don't.

• Spread/commission: a raw-spread/ECN-style account with low round-turn cost is strongly recommended, this strategy's edge is sensitive to execution cost, exactly like every genuine short-duration strategy is, and the EA includes a minimum-range-vs-spread floor specifically to refuse trading when costs would eat the edge. TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHEN USING THE TESTING TOOL. 

• VPS: strongly recommended. The EA needs to be connected and running in the exact seconds before each scheduled release; any downtime at that specific moment means a missed opportunity that day.

• One-time setup requirement: your broker's server clock must be matched to 8:30 AM US Eastern Time in the EA's fixed-time inputs (server hour/minute). This is a one-line setting you confirm once against your broker's known GMT offset — full instructions are included in the input comments.

• Recommended minimum starting capital: $1,000–$2,000 for micro-lot operation; $5,000+ recommended for comfortable simultaneous operation of all three sleeves at the default risk settings. Risk per sleeve is fully adjustable for any account size.

• Default inputs are the validated configuration. You do not need to optimize anything to start. Every non-default value shipped in this EA was chosen because it was proven better than the alternative during testing, not because it looked good on one chart.


**THE EDGE OF THE STRATEGY IS STRONGER IN 2026 AND FURTHER, SO BETTER RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN THIS YEAR AND BEYOND**


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ABOUT THE DEVELOPER


NewsFalcon was built by a physicist with a research background in nuclear fusion and materials science, a field where a claimed result is worthless until it survives independent, adversarial verification, and where "it worked once" is never accepted as evidence of anything. That same standard was applied here, over a very long period of dedicated research applying physics, statistical mechanics and quantum-mechanical modeling techniques to financial time series, not as marketing decoration, but as the actual tools used to build, test, and reject strategy after strategy until one finally earned the right to be called an edge. NewsFalcon is the result of that discipline, not a shortcut around it.


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RISK DISCLAIMER


All trading involves risk, and past performance, however rigorously validated, does not guarantee future results. NewsFalcon uses hard stop-losses on every trade and includes multiple layers of portfolio-level risk control, but no risk control eliminates the possibility of loss. Always test on a demo account first, understand every input before going live, and only trade with capital you can afford to put at risk.


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Start with the defaults. Watch the panel. Let the catalyst do the work.

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Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Эксперты
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Автоматический советник для торговли по индикатору Hull Moving Average (HMA) на MetaTrader 5 КРАТКОЕ ОПИСАНИЕ HMA Scalper Pro EA — это профессиональный торговый робот (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, работающий по направлению скользящей средней Hull (Hull Moving Average, HMA). Индикатор HMA определяет текущее направление тренда, а советник открывает сделки в его сторону, дополняя вход управлением капиталом Smart Risk, адаптивной сеточной торговлей, трейлинг-стопом, безубыт
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
PullBackSniper
Fernando Da Silva Candido
Эксперты
PullBackSniper PullBackSniper is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5, focused on pullback trading, market structure confirmation, and precise entries near relevant technical zones. The robot was designed to search for trading opportunities after price corrections, avoiding impulsive entries and attempting to operate only when there is confluence between a technical level, market context, price rejection, and a valid entry trigger. The main logic of the system is to identify important ch
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
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EdgeForge
Alejandro Orbananos Fernandez
Утилиты
EdgeForge - Strategy Reality Check Most backtests lie. A curve that goes up and to the right can hide luck, curve-fitting, a martingale, a grid, or a "return" that is really just an escalating lot size. EdgeForge is the second opinion you run BEFORE you trust an EA with real money — a truth detector that takes the trade history of any strategy and tells you, in plain English, whether the edge is real. It is NOT another signal generator and it does NOT trade. It reads a strategy's closed trade
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