Alpha Breakout Pro



Inside Bar Breakout Expert Advisor with Market Structure Confirmation

Alpha Breakout Pro is a breakout trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize high-quality trade setups over high trade frequency.

Unlike conventional breakout robots that trade every breakout opportunity, Alpha Breakout Pro combines Inside Bar Breakout detection, Market Structure analysis, and Change of Character (CHoCH) confirmation to filter out lower-probability setups and focus on trades that align with the prevailing market direction.

Built with advanced risk management, intelligent quantitative filters, and extensive operational controls, the EA provides traders with complete control over when and how it trades while keeping its proprietary optimization engine protected. Native Prop Firm compliance tools — including daily drawdown protection and a high-impact news filter — make it suitable for challenge and funded accounts, not just personal trading.

After purchase, users receive access to a private telegram group and additional guidance to ensure proper setup and optimization.

Members can also access updates, important announcements, and direct support when needed.



After purchasing the robot, please send me a private message to receive access to the group and the manual.

Strategy Overview



The strategy identifies Inside Bar formations and waits for a confirmed breakout.

Before entering any position, Alpha Breakout Pro determines the current market bias using market structure analysis. Long trades are only taken in bullish conditions, while short trades are only taken in bearish conditions.

To further improve trade quality, the EA incorporates proprietary NAS100 quantitative filters that evaluate optimized seasonal conditions, trading days, and trading hours before allowing new positions.

This multi-layer filtering approach helps reduce false breakout signals and improves trade selection.

Key Features



✔ Inside Bar Breakout Detection

✔ Market Structure Trend Filter

✔ Change of Character (CHoCH) Confirmation

✔ Proprietary NAS100 Quantitative Filters

✔ Daily Drawdown Protection (Prop Firm Mode)

✔ High-Impact News Filter (MQL5 Economic Calendar)

✔ Trade Randomization (Execution Delay & SL/TP Jitter)

✔ Automatic Broker Time Synchronization (Dynamic GMT Offset Detection)

✔ Visual Mother Bar, Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels (Auto-Cleared on Trade Close)

✔ Dynamic On-Chart Pivot & CHoCH Triangle Markers for visual structure tracking

✔ Independent Long and Short Risk-to-Reward Ratios

✔ Dynamic Position Sizing Based on Account Risk

✔ Configurable Trading Session Window

✔ Long Trades Only / Short Trades Only Controls

✔ Friday Automatic Position Close

✔ Maximum Trade Duration (Time Stop)

✔ Automatic Stop Loss & Take Profit Calculation

✔ Broker Stop-Level Validation

✔ Margin Verification Before Trade Execution

✔ Customizable Trade Comments

✔ Real-Time On-Chart Information Panel with Drawdown & Operating Status

Advanced Risk Management



Alpha Breakout Pro includes professional money management features to help maintain disciplined trading.

Percentage-based risk per trade

Automatic lot size calculation

Dynamic Stop Loss placement

Automatic Take Profit calculation

Margin availability verification

Broker validation checks

Maximum holding time

Optional Friday position closure to reduce weekend gap exposure

Daily drawdown limit with configurable reference (Balance, Equity, or Higher) and calculation mode (Fixed or Trailing High-Water Mark), with automatic position closure if breached

The EA does not use dangerous recovery techniques.

No Martingale. No Grid.

Each trade is managed independently using predefined risk parameters.

Prop Firm & News Protection



Alpha Breakout Pro includes tools built specifically for prop firm challenge and funded accounts:

Daily Drawdown Limit — set a maximum daily loss percentage; the EA automatically halts trading and liquidates open positions if breached

Flexible Drawdown Basis — measure against Balance, Equity, or the Higher of the two

Fixed or Trailing Drawdown Calculation — choose a fixed daily reset or a trailing high-water mark

High-Impact News Filter — automatically pauses new trade entries around high-impact economic events, with an optional forced close of open positions ahead of news

Trade Randomization — optional randomized execution delay and Stop Loss / Take Profit jitter to vary trade execution patterns

Trading Filters



A key part of Alpha Breakout Pro is its intelligent filtering system.

Users can configure:

Trading Session Window

Broker Time Synchronization

Proprietary NAS100 Seasonal Filter

Proprietary NAS100 Day Filter

Proprietary NAS100 Hour Filter

Daily Drawdown Limit & Calculation Mode

High-Impact News Filter Timing

Long Trades Only

Short Trades Only

Maximum Holding Time

These controls allow traders to adapt the EA to different brokers and account types while benefiting from a professionally optimized quantitative filtering engine.

Recommended Market



✔ US100 (Nasdaq 100 Index)

The EA is specifically developed and optimized for US100 breakout trading conditions.

Recommended Timeframe



✔ M15 (15 Minutes)

Alpha Breakout Pro is designed around the volatility, structure, and breakout behavior commonly observed on the US100 15-minute chart.

Suitable For



Alpha Breakout Pro is suitable for:

Prop Firm Traders

Day Traders

Swing Traders

Traders seeking rule-based automation

Fully Customizable

Users can configure operational settings including:

Risk Percentage

Independent Long & Short Risk-to-Reward Ratios

Daily Drawdown Limit, Basis, and Mode

News Filter Timing

Trade Randomization Parameters

Trading Session Window

Broker Time Synchronization (Auto or Manual Override)

Friday Close Settings

Custom Order Comment

Information Panel Settings

Visual Display Options

Chart Colors

The EA's proprietary market structure engine and quantitative optimization parameters remain internally managed to ensure consistent strategy execution while allowing traders to customize operational behavior.

Important Information

News filter requires the MQL5 Economic Calendar to be populated by your broker/terminal

Optimized settings may vary depending on the trading instrument and broker

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account and ensure the settings are appropriate for your broker and risk tolerance before trading on a live account.