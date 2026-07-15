VWAP with STDEV Professional

Overview

The VWAP with STDEV Professional is a powerful institutional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) indicator for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for precision, this tool provides real-time anchoring and standard deviation bands to help traders identify liquidity, fair value, and reversal zones with unparalleled accuracy .

Whether you are a day trader focusing on intraday sessions or a swing trader analyzing weekly or monthly volume, this indicator offers the structural flexibility needed to navigate modern markets .

Key Features

  • Multi-Period Anchoring: Easily switch between Session, Week, Month, Quarter, or Year anchors to match your specific trading timeframe .

  • Dynamic Standard Deviation Bands: Includes three configurable bands based on Standard Deviation or Percentage variation to pinpoint overextended price levels .

  • Versatile Price Calculation: Calculate VWAP using your choice of Close , Open , High , Low , Median , Typical , Weighted , or Up/Down price action .

  • Flexible Volume Support: Choose between Tick Volume , Real Volume , or an Auto mode that detects the best available volume data .

  • Smart Alert System: Stay ahead of the market with configurable alerts for Main Line Touches and Body Closures (Crossovers) .

  • Clean Performance: Features an intelligent structural guard that hides the indicator on high timeframes (D1 and above) to keep your charts clutter-free .

Why Use This Indicator?

Institutional traders rely on VWAP to determine the average price a security has traded at throughout a specific period. By adding Standard Deviation bands, this indicator transforms a simple volume-weighted line into a comprehensive framework for identifying potential support and resistance levels .

Designed for Candle Close logic, this indicator eliminates the flickering and noise found in lower-quality indicators, providing reliable data for your backtesting and live trading strategies .

Configuration Settings

  • Anchor Period: Select your preferred time window (Session, Week, etc.) .

  • Bands Multiplier: Fully adjustable multipliers for all three band levels .

  • Alert Notifications: Integrated support for Sound, Mobile Push Notifications, and Email alerts .

  • Volume Selection: Optimized for both Forex (Tick Volume) and Futures/Stocks (Real Volume) .

Technical Details

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Asset Class: Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto.

  • Indicator Type: Volume-Based / Trend / Support & Resistance.

Take control of your order flow analysis and trade with the precision of institutional professionals.


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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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