MACD Indicator Pro

MACD Pro – MACD Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Description

MACD Pro is a Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator for MetaTrader 5. It follows the standard MACD calculation method and displays trend direction and momentum in a separate indicator window.

Indicator Elements

MACD line based on the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages

Signal line calculated as an exponential moving average of the MACD line

Histogram showing the difference between the MACD and signal lines

Positive histogram values indicate upward momentum, while negative values indicate downward momentum.

Input Parameters

FastEMA – period of the fast EMA (default: 12)

SlowEMA – period of the slow EMA (default: 26)

SignalEMA – period of the signal EMA (default: 9)

PriceType – applied price (default: Close)

Usage

Crossings of the MACD and signal lines may indicate momentum changes

Histogram values reflect momentum strength

Divergence between price and indicator values may indicate possible market changes

The indicator is typically more informative in trending market conditions and can be used together with other analysis tools.

Technical Information

Calculation method: EMA

Display: Separate subwindow

Colors: Blue (MACD), Red (Signal), Green/Red (Histogram)

Calculations correspond to the standard MetaTrader 5 MACD (12,26,9)

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframes: All

Instruments: Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies

Notes