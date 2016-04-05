Aegis Quantum Martin Pro

Aegis Quantum Martin Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a simple completed-candle trend entry with configurable grid and lot-multiplier basket management.

The default setup is intended for M5 charts on XAUUSD, EURUSD, and GBPUSD. Broker symbol names, spreads, execution conditions, and contract specifications can affect operation and results.

ENTRY LOGIC

The default AggressiveEasy mode uses completed candle values:

Buy entry:
- Fast EMA 9 is above Slow EMA 21.
- RSI 14 is above 48.
- Spread is below the configured maximum.
- No Buy basket is active.
- No Buy was opened on the same candle.

Sell entry:
- Fast EMA 9 is below Slow EMA 21.
- RSI 14 is below 52.
- Spread is below the configured maximum.
- No Sell basket is active.
- No Sell was opened on the same candle.

The EA does not require a Bollinger Band pullback, ATR entry confirmation, EMA slope confirmation, candle pattern, engulfing pattern, pin bar, or momentum candle with the default settings.

GRID AND BASKET MANAGEMENT

- Default starting lot: 0.02.
- Default lot multiplier: 1.50.
- Default maximum basket orders: 8.
- A new grid order is considered only after price moves against the basket by the configured grid distance.
- Grid distance can use ATR or fixed points.
- Buy and Sell baskets are calculated and managed separately.
- Basket profit targets are configurable.

This EA uses grid and lot-multiplier techniques. These methods can create substantial floating drawdown during extended one-directional market movement. Users should select lot size, multiplier, grid distance, order limit, and account capitalization carefully.

DAILY PROTECTION

- Default daily profit target: 1000.00.
- Default daily loss limit: 500.00.
- Daily calculations use trades belonging to the configured Magic Number.
- Manual trades and trades from other Magic Numbers are excluded.
- Daily closed and floating results are evaluated together.
- A triggered daily lock is stored for the broker trading day.
- Matching EA positions and pending orders can be closed when a daily limit is reached.

The default amounts correspond to USD only when the trading account currency is USD. Adjust them for other account currencies and account sizes.

ON-CHART DASHBOARD

The black-and-gold dashboard displays:

- Current symbol and timeframe.
- Trading status and entry signal.
- EMA trend, RSI, ATR, spread, and grid distance.
- Next Buy and Sell grid levels.
- Basket order counts, lots, and floating results.
- Balance, equity, free margin, margin level, and drawdown.
- Daily closed result, daily net result, targets, limits, and progress bars.
- The exact reason a new entry is blocked.

Dashboard controls include Close Buy Basket, Close Sell Basket, Close All Trades, Pause New Entries, Resume Trading, Reset Position, and Minimize Dashboard. Closing controls require a second confirmation click.

IMPORTANT INPUTS

- MagicNumber
- EntryMode
- FastEMA and SlowEMA
- RSIPeriod, BuyRSILevel, and SellRSILevel
- StartingLot and LotMultiplier
- MaximumBasketOrders
- ATRGridMultiplier or FixedGridPoints
- MaximumSpreadPoints
- DailyProfitTarget and DailyLossLimit
- MaximumDrawdownLimit
- DashboardPosition, DashboardScale, and DashboardFontSize

RECOMMENDED STARTING PROCEDURE

1. Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with the intended broker symbol and real-tick data.
2. Test the selected settings on a demo account.
3. Attach one EA instance per intended symbol and use a deliberate Magic Number plan.
4. Confirm the broker symbol suffix, volume step, spread, margin requirements, and trading permissions.
5. Use a small starting lot until behavior under the broker's conditions is understood.

RISK NOTICE

Trading foreign exchange, metals, and CFDs involves risk. Grid and lot-multiplier systems can experience rapid increases in exposure and floating drawdown. Historical tests do not guarantee future performance. Use settings appropriate for your account and risk tolerance.

VERSION NOTES

Version 2.10 introduces AggressiveEasy entry mode, completed-candle EMA 9 and EMA 21 alignment, RSI 48 and 52 thresholds, same-candle initial-entry protection, optional instant entry on attachment, and detailed dashboard entry-block reasons.
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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