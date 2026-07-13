Quant Lab

Quant Lab — Genetic Strategy Builder for MetaTrader 5

What Quant Lab Is

Quant Lab is a genetic-algorithm-driven strategy builder that runs directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Instead of hand-coding an Expert Advisor and guessing at parameters, you let an evolutionary search process discover a combination of entry logic, exit logic, a market filter, and a position-sizing rule that performs well on your chart's real historical data — then export that discovery as a standalone, compilable MQL5 EA.

Quant Lab doesn't invent trading ideas from nothing. It works from a defined set of building blocks and searches the space of ways to combine and parameterize them:

  • Entry module — the signal that triggers a trade: MA Crossover, RSI Mean-Reversion, Donchian Breakout, or Bollinger Band Reversion
  • Exit module — how a trade closes: Fixed Stop-Loss/Take-Profit, Trailing Stop, Opposite-Signal, or Time-Based
  • Filter module — an optional veto layer applied before any entry: None, Trend filter, or Volatility filter
  • Money management module — position sizing that scales with your account balance (compounding), with an evolved cap to prevent runaway sizing

Each candidate strategy is a "chromosome" made of one gene from each of those four modules, plus that module's specific parameters (periods, thresholds, point distances). The genetic algorithm doesn't test every possible combination — it evolves toward good ones through selection, crossover, and mutation, the same way biological evolution favors traits that work.

Step-by-Step: How to Use It

1. Attach it to the right chart. Open the exact symbol and timeframe you actually intend to trade live. Quant Lab pulls real price data directly from this chart — it does not use synthetic or third-party data, so the chart you attach it to determines everything downstream.

2. Reload live data. Click "Reload Live Data." This pulls the number of bars set in InpHistoryBars (3000 by default) directly from the chart via CopyClose / CopyHigh / CopyLow . The dashboard's "Source" label will show you the exact date range loaded — note this range, because you'll need it later to validate results.

3. Review your GA settings before running. Key inputs:

  • InpPopulationSize / InpGenerations — bigger and longer search more thoroughly but take longer to run
  • InpMinTrades — rejects any strategy that doesn't generate at least this many trades over the test window (protects against low-sample-size flukes)
  • InpMaxDrawdownCap — rejects any strategy whose backtested drawdown exceeds this dollar figure
  • InpAccountRef — the starting balance the GA assumes for compounding position sizing. Write this number down — you will need to set MetaTrader's Strategy Tester "Initial Deposit" to this exact figure later.
  • InpSpreadPoints — set this to your actual broker's typical spread on this symbol. Underestimating spread makes the backtest look better than reality will be.

4. Click "Start Evolution." The dashboard updates live: the fitness chart shows the best and average fitness climbing generation by generation, and the "Live Population" panel shows the current top candidates. Let it run to completion — stopping early gives the algorithm less time to converge on a genuinely good combination.

5. Read the result. When evolution finishes, the "Best Strategy" panel shows the winning entry/exit/filter combination, its evolved parameters, and its backtested stats: net %, profit factor, win rate, max drawdown, and trade count. The equity curve chart shows the shape of that backtest.

6. Export the EA. Click "Export .MQ5." This writes a complete, standalone Expert Advisor to MQL5\Files\. Look for the name generated in the Expert Advisor section in toolbox and that is the name of the EA you will find in the IDE. You then open the code, copy it and paste it into a brand new indicator window, then compile it and this is your EA.

7. Compile and test. Open MetaEditor, navigate to the moved file, press F7 to compile, then open it in Strategy Tester.

How to Get the Closest Match Between Backtest and Live Results

This is the part most builders skip, and it's the difference between a strategy that "works" only in Quant Lab's dashboard versus one that behaves the same way when you actually run it.

  • Match the symbol and timeframe exactly. The strategy was evolved on one specific chart. Attaching the exported EA to a different symbol or timeframe means it's trading against different price behavior than what it was optimized for.
  • Match the date range. Quant Lab prints the exact bar range it evolved against (visible on the dashboard and in the Experts log). Set Strategy Tester's "From" and "To" dates to that same range for the most directly comparable test.
  • Match the Initial Deposit. Because position sizing compounds off the account balance, Strategy Tester's starting deposit must equal InpAccountRef exactly. A mismatch here means every lot-size calculation from trade one onward will differ from what the GA scored — and because it compounds, that gap grows with every subsequent trade rather than staying constant. The generated EA checks this on startup and prints a warning to the Journal if the balance doesn't match.
  • Use a tick model close to what the backtest assumed. Quant Lab's engine checks stop-loss/take-profit against each bar's high/low (a realistic intrabar fill), not just its close. In Strategy Tester, "1 Minute OHLC" or "Every tick based on real ticks" will get you closest to this; "Open prices only" will diverge more.
  • Set your spread input honestly. If InpSpreadPoints doesn't reflect your broker's real typical spread on that symbol, the backtest cost model won't match what you actually pay live.

Why Results Will Still Vary — and Why That's Expected, Not a Bug

Even with all of the above matched exactly, don't expect the numbers to be bit-for-bit identical between Quant Lab's internal backtest, MetaTrader's Strategy Tester, and eventual live/demo trading. Several real, unavoidable sources of variation:

  • Broker-to-broker differences. Spread, commission structure, swap rates, execution latency, and requote behavior all differ between brokers — sometimes significantly. A strategy evolved with a 20-point spread assumption will perform differently on a broker whose real spread is 8 points or 35 points.
  • Tick data granularity. Strategy Tester's synthetic tick generation (used to simulate intrabar price movement between OHLC bars) is a statistical approximation, not a perfect reconstruction of what actually happened tick-by-tick in the real market. Two different tick-generation modes in the same tester can produce slightly different fills on the same bar.
  • Slippage and requotes in live/demo trading, which no backtest — Quant Lab's or MetaTrader's — fully captures, since they depend on real-time liquidity conditions at the moment of execution.
  • Lot-size rounding. Different brokers have different minimum lot steps and maximum position sizes; Quant Lab normalizes to your connected broker's actual volume constraints, but a strategy evolved on one broker's lot step will size very slightly differently on another.

None of this means the tool is broken — it means backtesting of any kind, on any platform, from any vendor, is a model of the market, not a recording of it. The goal of matching symbol/timeframe/date range/deposit isn't to eliminate variation, it's to reduce it to the irreducible minimum so you're comparing like-for-like as closely as the platform allows.

Further Optimization You Should Do Before Trusting a Result

Treat Quant Lab's first output as a candidate, not a finished product:

  • Re-run evolution multiple times. Genetic algorithms involve randomness in initialization, mutation, and crossover — running the same settings twice can converge on different (sometimes very different) winning strategies. If a particular entry/exit combination keeps winning across several independent runs, that's a much stronger signal than a single lucky result.
  • Check out-of-sample performance, not just the in-sample fitness score. A strategy that only looks good on the exact bars it was evolved against may be overfit to noise in that specific window. Test the exported EA on a date range outside what Quant Lab trained on.
  • Vary the starting conditions. Try a longer or shorter InpHistoryBars window, a different population size, or a different symbol/timeframe entirely, and see whether similar strategy types keep emerging as winners — consistency across variations is more trustworthy than one strong run.
  • Forward-test on a demo account before committing real capital. No backtest, however carefully matched, substitutes for watching the strategy trade in real market conditions with real (if simulated) fills over weeks or months.
  • Understand what Quant Lab does not do. It runs a single in-sample/out-of-sample split. Further optimization should be done in strategy tester

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4 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор предназначен только для XAU/USD, 1-минутных графиков. Каждая пара имеет уникальные характеристики и движение цены. Торгуйте V-образными разворотами с этим индикатором. Скальпируйте покупки, используя трейлинг-стопы и избегая новостей, поскольку они более экстремальны и могут вызвать внезапные продажи. Прикрепите к 1-минутному таймфрейму в бэктесте и посмотрите на разворотные покупки. Индикатор никогда не перерисовывается и не пересчитывается. ТОРГУЙТЕ ТОЛЬКО В АКТИВНЫЕ ЧАСЫ
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Этот советник основан на индикаторе Forex Reversal. Если вы предпочитаете торговать системой вручную, загрузите индикатор и попробуйте его. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Советник будет следовать тренду и соответственно открывать позиции. Результаты показывают стабильную прибыль с более низкой просадкой, но поэкспериментируйте с этим в бэк-тестере, оптимизаторе и таймфреймах, чтобы увидеть, что работает. Все показанные результаты являются гипотетическими. Примечание: это не март
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
ЭТО ВЕРНУЛОСЬ К ПРОСТОЙ ВЕРСИИ БЕЗ ВОССТАНОВЛЕНИЯ ИЗ-ЗА СЛОЖНОСТИ И ЗАПУТАННОСТИ ДЛЯ ПОЛЬЗОВАТЕЛЕЙ В ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ОПТИМИЗИРУЙТЕ EA ПЕРЕД ТЕСТИРОВАНИЕМ И ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЕМ. ПОКУПАЙТЕ ТОЛЬКО ЕСЛИ ВЫ ОПТИМИЗИРОВАЛИ. Это для трейдеров, которые знают, как оптимизировать, и хотят получать прибыль за счет собственных заслуг. ВЫ УСТАНАВЛИВАЕТЕ СВОИ ПАРАМЕТРЫ РИСКА. Высокий процент выигрышей со стопами для сделок, которые не срабатывают, если вы выберете. Уменьшите риск для долговечности. Это работает на в
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Автоматизируйте торговлю спросом и предложением. Сделать рынок. Этот советник был создан и вдохновлен популярным индикатором спроса и предложения, который все продают и копируют. Советник продолжает торговать и хеджировать, формируя рынок. Также можно торговать на нехеджирующих счетах. Нужно оценивать риски и использовать таймфреймы, размеры лотов, возможности хеджирования. Я торговал им около месяца в общей сложности на нескольких парах одновременно. Концепция системы: Советник торгует на ур
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Quant Bot предназначен для торговли по тренду на часовом графике пары EUR/USD. Файла сетов нет, но если используются другие пары, то может потребоваться оптимизация. О боте: Он использует генетическую генерацию и использует ATR для торговли. Период перехода вперед использовался для предотвращения подгонки кривой Советник использует стопы при каждой сделке. Мани менеджмент — это прокачка в % от баланса Период отставания - с 2003 по 2020 год, а прогулка вперед - с 2020 по 2022 год (см. Фото).
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Время работы брокера будет отличаться от того, в которое была встроена стратегия. Crypto Net предназначена для торговли BTCUSD  Он использует генетическую эволюцию для развития стратегии. Этот советник торгует по тренду, следуя индикаторам ATR и Ichimoku. Он был построен и прошел ряд надежных испытаний, включая Монте-Карло и Walk Forward. Входы: Процент счета с минимальным риском. Максимальное количество лотов Время прекратить торговлю Больше ничего не меняется.
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
*ОПТИМИЗИРУЙТЕ EA ПЕРЕД ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЕМ* Оптимизированная торговая стратегия Форекс для EUR/USD Достичь значительного богатства в течение года или двух с помощью эксперта (EA) — нереальная задача. Тестирование на истории и реальная торговля сосредоточены на валютной паре EUR/USD. Об этой стратегии: Это представляет собой начальную версию нашей стратегии с потенциалом дальнейшего развития. Тщательно протестировано со 100% качественными данными и не содержит ошибок MT4. Стратегия действует по л
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Down Under торгует парой AUD/USD на 1-часовом таймфрейме. Этот советник торгует ATR и OHLC. Он отформатирован для этой пары на этом таймфрейме. Компаундирование используется с мин. размер партии и макс. объем партии. Процент баланса начисляется на выигрышные сделки. Поскольку баланс колеблется, меняется и размер лота. Настройки: мм риск % мм лоты макс. лоты Больше нечего менять. Здесь нет возможности мартингейла или хеджирования. Единственная другая особенность, которую нужно изменить, это
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
GBP/USD 1 hr. Этот советник торгует моментумом и сессиями. Он имеет компонент с фиксированным лотом и будет продолжать изменять TP по мере его развития. Настройки: Объем партии Больше нечего менять. Здесь нет возможности мартингейла или хеджирования. Единственная другая особенность, которую нужно изменить, это если вы торгуете CFD на GBP/USD. Измените это десятичным числом на платформе брокера. Отказ от ответственности за риск Торговля фьючерсами, опционами и валютой имеет большие потен
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
Euclidean — это уникальный торговый алгоритм, который я придумал 8 лет назад. Этот советник является частью этой системы. Работает как закрытая система. Советник будет инициировать покупку, когда градус угла будет правильным, чтобы поймать тренд. Стоп-лосс составляет 10% от угла. Это так просто. Входы: % баланса в лотах 1 микролот на 1000$ Объем верхних лотов = максимальное количество лотов Уровень тейк-профита = по умолчанию 50 пипсов Как и на что обратить внимание: Стоп-лосс встроен и торгу
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
ПОКАЗАТЕЛЬ ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО Pip Scalper предназначен для скальпинга трендов. Оставайтесь в тренде дольше с этим индикатором. Работает на всех таймфреймах и активах. Собирайте ежедневные пипсы с помощью этого инструмента. Используйте скользящую среднюю 200 для фильтрации сделок. Рекомендуется использовать меньшие таймфреймы. Используйте для дневной торговли. О и как использовать: Pips Scalper основан на долгосрочной торговле по тренду. Купить на синем Продать на красном Используйте скользящую сре
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
ОПТИМИЗИРУЙТЕ ПЕРЕД ТЕСТИРОВАНИЕМ И ИСПОЛЬЗУЙТЕ, ЧТОБЫ НАЙТИ ЛУЧШИЕ ВХОДНЫЕ РЕЗУЛЬТАТЫ Привет, трейдеры! Хотите современный советник для вашей платформы MT4? Не ищите ничего, кроме Evolved Trends! Этот мощный торговый алгоритм, созданный с использованием технологии машинного обучения, ориентирован на торговлю GBP/USD на часовом таймфрейме. Но эй, не стесняйтесь экспериментировать с другими активами и сроками оптимизации! Просто настройте входные данные в соответствии со своей терпимостью к рис
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
Эксперты
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
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