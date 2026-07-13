Quant Lab

Quant Lab — Genetic Strategy Builder for MetaTrader 5

What Quant Lab Is

Quant Lab is a genetic-algorithm-driven strategy builder that runs directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. Instead of hand-coding an Expert Advisor and guessing at parameters, you let an evolutionary search process discover a combination of entry logic, exit logic, a market filter, and a position-sizing rule that performs well on your chart's real historical data — then export that discovery as a standalone, compilable MQL5 EA.

Quant Lab doesn't invent trading ideas from nothing. It works from a defined set of building blocks and searches the space of ways to combine and parameterize them:

  • Entry module — the signal that triggers a trade: MA Crossover, RSI Mean-Reversion, Donchian Breakout, or Bollinger Band Reversion
  • Exit module — how a trade closes: Fixed Stop-Loss/Take-Profit, Trailing Stop, Opposite-Signal, or Time-Based
  • Filter module — an optional veto layer applied before any entry: None, Trend filter, or Volatility filter
  • Money management module — position sizing that scales with your account balance (compounding), with an evolved cap to prevent runaway sizing

Each candidate strategy is a "chromosome" made of one gene from each of those four modules, plus that module's specific parameters (periods, thresholds, point distances). The genetic algorithm doesn't test every possible combination — it evolves toward good ones through selection, crossover, and mutation, the same way biological evolution favors traits that work.

Step-by-Step: How to Use It

1. Attach it to the right chart. Open the exact symbol and timeframe you actually intend to trade live. Quant Lab pulls real price data directly from this chart — it does not use synthetic or third-party data, so the chart you attach it to determines everything downstream.

2. Reload live data. Click "Reload Live Data." This pulls the number of bars set in InpHistoryBars (3000 by default) directly from the chart via CopyClose / CopyHigh / CopyLow . The dashboard's "Source" label will show you the exact date range loaded — note this range, because you'll need it later to validate results.

3. Review your GA settings before running. Key inputs:

  • InpPopulationSize / InpGenerations — bigger and longer search more thoroughly but take longer to run
  • InpMinTrades — rejects any strategy that doesn't generate at least this many trades over the test window (protects against low-sample-size flukes)
  • InpMaxDrawdownCap — rejects any strategy whose backtested drawdown exceeds this dollar figure
  • InpAccountRef — the starting balance the GA assumes for compounding position sizing. Write this number down — you will need to set MetaTrader's Strategy Tester "Initial Deposit" to this exact figure later.
  • InpSpreadPoints — set this to your actual broker's typical spread on this symbol. Underestimating spread makes the backtest look better than reality will be.

4. Click "Start Evolution." The dashboard updates live: the fitness chart shows the best and average fitness climbing generation by generation, and the "Live Population" panel shows the current top candidates. Let it run to completion — stopping early gives the algorithm less time to converge on a genuinely good combination.

5. Read the result. When evolution finishes, the "Best Strategy" panel shows the winning entry/exit/filter combination, its evolved parameters, and its backtested stats: net %, profit factor, win rate, max drawdown, and trade count. The equity curve chart shows the shape of that backtest.

6. Export the EA. Click "Export .MQ5." This writes a complete, standalone Expert Advisor to MQL5\Files\. Look for the name generated in the Expert Advisor section in toolbox and that is the name of the EA you will find in the IDE. You then open the code, copy it and paste it into a brand new indicator window, then compile it and this is your EA.

7. Compile and test. Open MetaEditor, navigate to the moved file, press F7 to compile, then open it in Strategy Tester.

How to Get the Closest Match Between Backtest and Live Results

This is the part most builders skip, and it's the difference between a strategy that "works" only in Quant Lab's dashboard versus one that behaves the same way when you actually run it.

  • Match the symbol and timeframe exactly. The strategy was evolved on one specific chart. Attaching the exported EA to a different symbol or timeframe means it's trading against different price behavior than what it was optimized for.
  • Match the date range. Quant Lab prints the exact bar range it evolved against (visible on the dashboard and in the Experts log). Set Strategy Tester's "From" and "To" dates to that same range for the most directly comparable test.
  • Match the Initial Deposit. Because position sizing compounds off the account balance, Strategy Tester's starting deposit must equal InpAccountRef exactly. A mismatch here means every lot-size calculation from trade one onward will differ from what the GA scored — and because it compounds, that gap grows with every subsequent trade rather than staying constant. The generated EA checks this on startup and prints a warning to the Journal if the balance doesn't match.
  • Use a tick model close to what the backtest assumed. Quant Lab's engine checks stop-loss/take-profit against each bar's high/low (a realistic intrabar fill), not just its close. In Strategy Tester, "1 Minute OHLC" or "Every tick based on real ticks" will get you closest to this; "Open prices only" will diverge more.
  • Set your spread input honestly. If InpSpreadPoints doesn't reflect your broker's real typical spread on that symbol, the backtest cost model won't match what you actually pay live.

Why Results Will Still Vary — and Why That's Expected, Not a Bug

Even with all of the above matched exactly, don't expect the numbers to be bit-for-bit identical between Quant Lab's internal backtest, MetaTrader's Strategy Tester, and eventual live/demo trading. Several real, unavoidable sources of variation:

  • Broker-to-broker differences. Spread, commission structure, swap rates, execution latency, and requote behavior all differ between brokers — sometimes significantly. A strategy evolved with a 20-point spread assumption will perform differently on a broker whose real spread is 8 points or 35 points.
  • Tick data granularity. Strategy Tester's synthetic tick generation (used to simulate intrabar price movement between OHLC bars) is a statistical approximation, not a perfect reconstruction of what actually happened tick-by-tick in the real market. Two different tick-generation modes in the same tester can produce slightly different fills on the same bar.
  • Slippage and requotes in live/demo trading, which no backtest — Quant Lab's or MetaTrader's — fully captures, since they depend on real-time liquidity conditions at the moment of execution.
  • Lot-size rounding. Different brokers have different minimum lot steps and maximum position sizes; Quant Lab normalizes to your connected broker's actual volume constraints, but a strategy evolved on one broker's lot step will size very slightly differently on another.

None of this means the tool is broken — it means backtesting of any kind, on any platform, from any vendor, is a model of the market, not a recording of it. The goal of matching symbol/timeframe/date range/deposit isn't to eliminate variation, it's to reduce it to the irreducible minimum so you're comparing like-for-like as closely as the platform allows.

Further Optimization You Should Do Before Trusting a Result

Treat Quant Lab's first output as a candidate, not a finished product:

  • Re-run evolution multiple times. Genetic algorithms involve randomness in initialization, mutation, and crossover — running the same settings twice can converge on different (sometimes very different) winning strategies. If a particular entry/exit combination keeps winning across several independent runs, that's a much stronger signal than a single lucky result.
  • Check out-of-sample performance, not just the in-sample fitness score. A strategy that only looks good on the exact bars it was evolved against may be overfit to noise in that specific window. Test the exported EA on a date range outside what Quant Lab trained on.
  • Vary the starting conditions. Try a longer or shorter InpHistoryBars window, a different population size, or a different symbol/timeframe entirely, and see whether similar strategy types keep emerging as winners — consistency across variations is more trustworthy than one strong run.
  • Forward-test on a demo account before committing real capital. No backtest, however carefully matched, substitutes for watching the strategy trade in real market conditions with real (if simulated) fills over weeks or months.
  • Understand what Quant Lab does not do. It runs a single in-sample/out-of-sample split. Further optimization should be done in strategy tester

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Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
专家
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指标
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5 (21)
指标
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指标
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5 (4)
指标
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4.89 (93)
指标
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5 (15)
指标
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SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
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Issam Kassas
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指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
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Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 ZORYK — MetaTrader 5 专用高级 XAUUSD 黄金信号系统 你一定熟悉这种感觉。 你花了很多时间分析黄金，等待合适的入场机会。终于开仓后，价格却立刻朝相反方向移动。你过早平仓、移动止损，或者只犹豫了几秒钟。随后，市场却在没有你的情况下到达了你原本预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向判断错误。 真正的问题是缺乏确定性。 你不知道准确的入场位置在哪里。 你不知道什么时候交易逻辑已经失效。 你不知道应该先锁定较近的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。 你也不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在强行寻找交易机会。 黄金市场变化非常快。一个没有明确计划的好想法，可能在几秒钟内变成错误的交易决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套完整的 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统，专门为 MetaTrader 5  和 M5 时间周期 开发。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自决定其余所有内容的简单指标。 每个确认后的信号都可以在图表上显示完整的可视化交易计划，包
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
指标
更新！箭头被添加到 100 和 200 级别。 该指标可准确访问极端情况，并主要支持 1 分钟时间范围内的买入头寸。可以使用其他时间范围，但级别不同。它是一个更好的振荡器，并与其他振荡器进行比较以查看差异。 使用神经网络概念的日间交易。该指标使用神经网络的基本形式来生成买卖信号。在 1 分钟图表上使用该指标。指示器不会重新绘制。下载并使用 1 分钟图表或其他使用不同级别的图表在测试仪上运行，分析交易以亲自查看。剥头皮市场的许多机会。可用于更高的时间范围，但应根据您的判断更改水平。较高的时间范围具有较高的范围。 使用此模型要考虑的概念和事项： 使用了多个指标，应用了权重，最大值和最小值为 2 个数据点。该指标主要用于交易上升趋势在振荡器的设置（见图）100 和 200 中添加级别，如果使用不同的时间框架，则添加其他级别。
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
指标
耐心是无压力剥头皮的关键。 当您看到它通过 200 移动平均线时交易箭头，并通过扩大或从没有移动平均过滤器的最后一个摆动点形成趋势。 适用于 1 分钟时间框架，捕捉日内动量走势。 使用追踪止损轻松获得 20 个点或为更大的趋势停留更长时间。 查看该指标中真正大笔交易的照片中的示例。 1 分钟的时间框架效果最好。 缩小以查看趋势。 箭头不会重新绘制或重新计算。 附加到 1 分钟的时间框架并研究交易，看看它是否可用于您的策略。 一世 规则： 买蓝色 红色出售 远离横盘整理 交易量大，交易动量 使用止损 耐心是无压力剥头皮的关键。 当您看到它通过 200 移动平均线时交易箭头，并通过扩大或从没有移动平均过滤器的最后一个摆动点形成趋势。 适用于 1 分钟时间框架，捕捉日内动量走势。 使用追踪止损轻松获得 20 个点或为更大的趋势停留更长时间。 查看该指标中真正大笔交易的照片中的示例。 1 分钟的时间框架效果最好。 缩小以查看趋势。 箭头不会重新绘制或重新计算。 附加到 1 分钟的时间框架并研究交易，看看它是否可用于您的策略。 一世 规则： 买蓝色 红色出售 远离横盘整理 交易量
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
僅限股票（差價合約）的日間交易。 交易需要工作。 沒有捷徑或指標可以告訴您所有的進入和退出。 利潤來自心態。 指標是與資金管理和成功心理學結合使用的工具。 查找音量配置文件中的不平衡。 貿易價格量不平衡。 許多不平衡發生在收盤、開盤和新聞中。 查看股票中的買家與賣家。 使用 5 分鐘到 1 小時來查看誰可以控制價格並發現價格不平衡。 更大的股票是 15 分鐘及以上。 將鼠標懸停在顏色音量條上以查看過去條的數量。 當前條形圖的音量寫在右上角。 找出交易量的不平衡，看看價格在一段時間內可能走向何方。 跟隨主導趨勢以獲得最佳結果 如果趨勢發展尋找交易趨勢。 使用追踪止損並留意大量反轉不平衡。 交易 Apple、SPY、GOOLE、TESLA。 所有你最喜歡的股票
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
指标
该指标仅适用于 XAU/USD，1 分钟图表。 每对都有独特的特征和价格走势。 使用该指标交易 V 形反转。 头皮使用追踪止损购买并避免新闻，因为它们更加极端并且可能导致突然抛售。 在回测中附加到 1 分钟的时间范围并查看反转购买。 指标从不重新绘制或重新计算。 仅在营业时间内交易 该指标仅适用于 XAU/USD，1 分钟图表。 每对都有独特的特征和价格走势。 使用该指标交易 V 形反转。 头皮使用追踪止损购买并避免新闻，因为它们更加极端并且可能导致突然抛售。 在回测中附加到 1 分钟的时间范围并查看反转购买。 指标从不重新绘制或重新计算。 仅在营业时间内交易 该指标仅适用于 XAU/USD，1 分钟图表。 每对都有独特的特征和价格走势。 使用该指标交易 V 形反转。 头皮使用追踪止损购买并避免新闻，因为它们更加极端并且可能导致突然抛售。 在回测中附加到 1 分钟的时间范围并查看反转购买。 指标从不重新绘制或重新计算。 仅在营业时间内交易
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 该 EA 基于外汇反转指标。 如果您更喜欢手动交易系统，请下载指标并试用。 EA 将跟随趋势并相应地开仓。 结果显示具有较低回撤的稳定收益，但在回测器、优化器和时间框架中进行试验，看看什么有效。 显示的所有结果都是假设的。 注意：这不是鞅或网格。 该指标确实具有对冲能力 此 EA 具有以下功能，并根据您的风险进行更改。 EA根据可用保证金添加，根据参数买卖。 通过输入控制风险。 inp 5 是卖 inp 7 是购买 固定止损手数 固定获利   可用保证金百分比 该 EA 基于外汇反转指标。 如果您更喜欢手动交易系统，请下载指标并试用。 EA 将跟随趋势并相应地开仓。 结果显示具有较低回撤的稳定收益，但在回测器、优化器和时间框架中进行试验，看看什么有效。 显示的所有结果都是假设的。 注意：这不是鞅或网格。 该指标确实具有对冲能力 此 EA 具有以下功能，并根据您的风险进行更改。 EA根据可用保证金添加，根据参数买卖。 通过输入控制风险。 inp 5 是卖 inp 7
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
由於優化過程的複雜性和用戶的混亂，這已經回到了簡單版本而沒有恢復 在測試和使用之前優化 EA。僅在優化後才購買。這適合那些知道如何優化並希望憑藉自身優勢獲利的交易者。 您設定您的風險參數。如果您選擇不成功的交易，則可透過停損獲得高勝率。降低長壽風險。 這適用於所有帳戶，是一個風險管理工具，請閱讀所有評論、描述和 MT5版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74421 此智慧交易系統 (EA) 會自動執行買賣交易，同時根據交易者的帳戶餘額調整部位規模。其核心功能是動態調整交易規模，確保隨著帳戶的成長或收縮，風險與可用資本保持成比例。這有助於保持一致的交易策略，而不會在任何特定交易中過度槓桿化或風險過低。我不提供文件。透過購買和使用此 Expert Advisor (EA)，您承認您已在策略測試器上徹底測試了 EA，並了解自動交易中涉及的相關風險。您進一步承認，過去的表現並不能保證未來的結果，並且使用此 EA 存在固有風險，包括潛在的投資資本損失。 設定: 輸入 int inp1_CompareCount = 0; 輸入雙精度
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
自动化供需交易。做一个市场。 这个 EA 的制作和灵感来自于每个人都在销售和模仿的流行供需指标。 EA 继续交易和对冲，做市。也可以在非对冲账户上交易。需要评估风险并使用时间框架、手数、对冲能力。我已经在一个月左右的时间里一次断断续续地交易了多对。 系统概念： EA 交易供需水平。水平发生变化，因此 EA 将继续交易新水平。在手数较低的多对之间进行分配是系统中的一项功能。在保持稳定收益的同时，应避免大幅回撤。 SL 可以使用，但我解释的对冲方面允许这是一种选择。我在多对小手上得到的回撤是 4%，这是没有止损的。较大的地块显示为 6%。因此，较小的尺寸是保守的，而较大的则更具侵略性。这些是保持交易手数低于余额的原因。行业需要发展空间。 特征： 贸易计数 固定手数 音量上限 止损 获利
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
Quant Bot 用于欧元/美元一小时时间框架内的趋势交易。 没有设置文件，但如果使用其他对，则可能需要优化。 关于机器人： 它使用基因生成并使用 ATR 进行交易。 前行期用于防止曲线拟合 EA 在每笔交易中都使用止损。 资金管理是按余额百分比放大 回溯期为 2003-2020 年，前进期为 2020-2022 年。（见图）。 Quant Bot 用于欧元/美元一小时时间框架内的趋势交易。 没有设置文件，但如果使用其他对，则可能需要优化。 关于机器人： 它使用基因生成并使用 ATR 进行交易。 前行期用于防止曲线拟合 EA 在每笔交易中都使用止损。 资金管理是按余额百分比放大 回溯期为 2003-2020 年，前进期为 2020-2022 年。（见图）。
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
Crypto Net 用于在  BTCUSD。 它使用基因进化来进化策略。 该 EA 交易趋势遵循 ATR 和 Ichimoku 指标。 这是构建并通过了一系列强大的测试，包括 Monte Carlo 和 Walk Forward。 输入： 最低风险的账户百分比。 最大手数 停止交易的时间 没有其他任何改变。 Crypto Net 用于在 BTCUSD。 它使用基因进化来进化策略。 该 EA 交易趋势遵循 ATR 和 Ichimoku 指标。 这是构建并通过了一系列强大的测试，包括 Monte Carlo 和 Walk Forward。 输入： 最低风险的账户百分比。 最大手数 停止交易的时间 没有其他任何改变。 输入： 最低风险的账户百分比。 最大手数 停止交易的时间 没有其他任何改变。 输入： 最低风险的账户百分比。 最大手数 停止交易的时间 没有其他任何改变。
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
*使用前优化 EA* 欧元/美元优化外汇交易策略 通过专家顾问 (EA) 在一两年内获得巨额财富是一个不切实际的说法。 回测和真实交易重点关注欧元/美元货币对。 关于该策略： 这代表了我们战略的初始迭代，并有进一步发展的潜力。 经过 100% 质量数据的严格测试，没有 MT4 错误。 该策略按照趋势跟踪的逻辑原则运作。 当趋势看涨时，EA 启动并部署追踪止损，反之亦然。 本质上，这是一种简单的趋势跟踪方法。 主要优点和注意事项： 轻松设置：坚持使用默认设置，仅根据您的喜好修改批量大小。 风险管理：该策略不采用鞅或对冲。 风险缓解：每笔交易都配备了追踪止损和止盈水平，由平均真实波动幅度 (ATR) 确定，有助于更好的风险管理。 趋势识别：此方法旨在帮助交易者识别并利用更持久的趋势。 外汇交易风险免责声明： 外汇交易涉及保证金交易外币，风险较高，可能并不适合所有投资者。 过去的表现并不是未来业绩的保证。
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
Down Under 在 1 小时的时间范围内交易澳元/美元对。 该 EA 交易 ATR 和 OHLC。 它在这个时间范围内为这对格式化。 复合使用分钟。 手数和最大。 批量。 余额的百分比是在获胜交易中复合的。 随着余额波动，手数也会波动。 设置： 毫米风险% 毫米批次 最大手数 没有什么可以改变的。 这没有马丁格尔或对冲能力。 唯一需要更改的其他功能是，如果您交易的是澳元/美元的差价合约。 在经纪人平台上按小数点更改。 风险免责声明 期货、期权和货币交易都有很大的潜在回报，但也有很大的潜在风险。 为了投资这些市场，您必须意识到风险并愿意接受它们。 Down Under 在 1 小时的时间范围内交易澳元/美元对。 该 EA 交易 ATR 和 OHLC。 它在这个时间范围内为这对格式化。 复合使用分钟。 手数和最大。 批量。 余额的百分比是在获胜交易中复合的。 随着余额波动，手数也会波动。 设置： 毫米风险% 毫米批次 最大手数 没有什么可以改变的。 这没有马丁格尔或对冲能力。 唯一需要更改的其他功能是，如果您交易的是澳元/美元的差价合约。 在经纪人平台
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
GBP/USD 1hr. 该 EA 交易动量和会话。 这有一个固定的手数组成部分，并将随着它的发展继续修改 TP。 设置： 批量 没有什么可以改变的。 这没有马丁格尔或对冲能力。 唯一要更改的其他功能是，如果您交易的是英镑/美元的差价合约。 在经纪人平台上按小数点更改。 风险免责声明 期货、期权和货币交易都有很大的潜在回报，但也有很大的潜在风险。 为了投资这些市场，您必须意识到风险并愿意接受它们。 Cable Trade 在 1 小时的时间范围内交易 GBP/USD 对。 现场交易前的演示。 该 EA 交易动量和会话。 这有一个固定的手数组成部分，并将随着它的发展继续修改 TP。 设置： 批量 没有什么可以改变的。 这没有马丁格尔或对冲能力。 唯一要更改的其他功能是，如果您交易的是英镑/美元的差价合约。 在经纪人平台上按小数点更改。 风险免责声明 期货、期权和货币交易都有很大的潜在回报，但也有很大的潜在风险。 为了投资这些市场，您必须意识到风险并愿意接受它们。
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
欧几里得是我 8 年前提出的一种独特的交易算法。 该 EA 是该系统的一部分。 它作为一个封闭系统工作。 当角度正确以捕捉趋势时，EA 将启动买入。 止损是角度的10%。 就是这么简单。 输入： 手数余额百分比 1 微手 1,000 美元 获利水平 = 默认为 50 点 如何和需要考虑的事项： 止损是内置的，并根据价格以 10% 的角度进行交易。 止盈设置为 50 点，但可以是您想要的金额。 在 1 到 5 分钟的小时间范围内进行交易。 在回测器中对此进行测试的错误为零。 不同的平台和经纪人有不同的数据，因此请检查下载数据以进行测试。 外汇交易风险免责声明 欧几里得是我 8 年前提出的一种独特的交易算法。 该 EA 是该系统的一部分。 它作为一个封闭系统工作。 当角度正确以捕捉趋势时，EA 将启动买入。 止损是角度的10%。 就是这么简单。 输入： 手数余额百分比 交易量上限 = 最大手数 获利水平 = 默认为 50 点 如何和需要考虑的事项： 止损是内置的，并根据价格以 10% 的角度进行交易。 止盈设置为 50 点，但可以是您想要的金额。 在 1 到 5 分钟
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
每个人的指标 Pip Scalper 用于剥头皮趋势。 使用此指标更长时间地保持趋势。 它适用于所有时间框架和资产。 使用此工具获取每日点数。 使用 200 移动平均线过滤交易。 建议使用较小的时间范围。 用于日间交易。 关于和如何使用： Pips Scalper 基于长期趋势交易。 买蓝色 卖出红色 在活跃期间使用 200 移动平均线作为过滤器和交易。 Pip Scalper 用于剥头皮趋势。 使用此指标更长时间地保持趋势。 它适用于所有时间框架和资产。 使用此工具获取每日点数。 使用 200 移动平均线过滤交易。 建议使用较小的时间范围。 用于日间交易。 关于和如何使用： Pips Scalper 基于长期趋势交易。 买蓝色 卖出红色 在活跃期间使用 200 移动平均线作为过滤器和交易。
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE TO FIND BEST INPUTS Hey there traders! Want a cutting-edge Expert Advisor for your MT4 platform? Look no further than Evolved Trends! This powerful trading algorithm, created with machine learning technology, focuses on trading GBP/USD on 1 Hour time frames. But hey, feel free to experiment with other assets and time frames for optimization! Just customize the inputs to match your own risk tolerance. With stops based on ATR and the ability to lock in profits and cu
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
AI Signal
Thomas Bradley Butler
指标
AI Signal is an indicator that is a ready to made scalping system that doesn't repaint Instructions: Load indicator.  Use arrows as entries in trends and stay out of sideways markets.  Trade with the larger trend and trade only active volatile hours Buy blue arrow above yellow and exit at red arrow or at discretion.  Sell red arrow below yellow and exit at blue arrow  or at discretion.  Easy to follow and is based on trends.  The indicator works on all time frames and assets. Use at your own d
High Speed Low Drag
Thomas Bradley Butler
专家
*OPTMIZE* High Speed Low Drag trades XAU/USD on 1 hour charts.  The EA was made with machine learning and uses RSI and moving averages to trade its logic. By default the take profit is at 150 and stops are at 50 with additional advanced money management like movable stops.  I would suggest this if you have the know how but this is for beginner or advanced as is. The money management system scales the balance so you can figure what % you want to start and then the max lots to trade.
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