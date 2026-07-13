Sierra Capital MultiTimeframe EMA Indicator

5

Overview

The Sierra Capital Multi‑Timeframe EMA Indicator is a free analytical tool designed for traders who rely on multi‑timeframe trend confirmation. It displays short‑, medium‑, and long‑term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) from higher timeframes directly on your current chart. This allows you to evaluate trend strength, momentum alignment, and market structure without switching charts or disrupting your workflow.

Key Features

  • Shows EMAs from up to three higher timeframes on a single chart
  • Clear color‑coded trend zones for fast interpretation
  • Real‑time updates with no lag or repainting
  • Works with any trading style: scalping, swing trading, intraday
  • Lightweight and optimized for MetaTrader 5 performance

Why Traders Use It

  • Confirms trend direction before entering trades
  • Highlights EMA convergence and divergence zones
  • Improves timing for pullbacks, breakouts, and reversals
  • Enhances both manual trading and automated strategies
  • Helps maintain multi‑timeframe awareness without chart switching

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart.
  2. Select the EMA periods and higher timeframes you want to monitor.
  3. Observe how higher‑timeframe EMAs interact with current price action to support your trading decisions.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe
  • License: Free

Отзывы 1
Spark690
603
Spark690 2026.07.16 08:17 
 

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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