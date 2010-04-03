SMC Multi EMA TrendLines

SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to your mobile device, and Telegram through a companion bridge EA included with the product.

COMPREHENSIVE INSTALLATION & USER GUIDE



Moving average lines

Each of the ten line slots is fully independent. Period, calculation method (EMA, SMA, SMMA, or LWMA), applied price, colour, line width, and line style are all configured separately per slot. Lines that are disabled use no CPU and draw nothing on the chart. The default configuration enables five lines using Fibonacci periods of 8, 13, 21, 34, and 50 with EMA, which forms the standard institutional Fibonacci stack used in Smart Money Concepts analysis.

A floating label appears at the right edge of each active line showing its name and current value. The indicator runs on whichever timeframe the chart is set to and recalculates automatically when the chart timeframe is changed.

Alignment dashboard

The dashboard panel shows one row per active MA line. Each row displays the MA name and period, the current value, whether price is above or below it, the approximate slope angle in degrees, and the pip distance between the current price and that MA level. The slope column gives an at-a-glance reading of momentum - a steep positive angle indicates strong upward movement on that MA, while near-zero indicates a flat or ranging condition. The distance column is useful for mean-reversion setups, showing how extended price has become from a key moving average level.

An overall summary row at the bottom shows the percentage of active MAs that price is currently above, along with a bullish, bearish, or mixed reading.

EMA ribbon

When enabled, a colour band is drawn between any two selected MA slots. The band is green when the faster MA is above the slower MA and red when below. The colour updates bar by bar, giving a visual history of the trend state between those two levels. Recommended combinations are EMA8/EMA50 for intraday momentum, EMA21/EMA50 for a Fibonacci ribbon, and EMA50/EMA200 for major Golden Cross and Death Cross identification.

Alert system

Four distinct alert types are available, each with independent enable/disable controls per MA slot and a shared cooldown setting that prevents repeated alerts during choppy conditions.

The crossover alert fires when any two monitored MAs cross each other. The indicator checks all enabled pairs on each new closed bar and sends the MA names, their current values, the cross direction, the symbol, and the timeframe in the alert message.

The price cross alert fires when the closing price moves to the opposite side of a monitored EMA. The previous bar side is tracked so the alert only fires on a genuine directional change, not on a wick that touches and retreats.

The price touch alert fires when price comes within a configurable number of pips of a monitored EMA while still on the same side. This is a pre-warning that fires before the price cross happens, giving time to prepare and watch for a potential reaction. The touch alert is recommended on key levels such as EMA21, EMA50, and EMA200. Touch alerts use a longer cooldown than crossover alerts since price can hover near a level for several bars.

The stack alignment alert fires once when a set percentage of active MAs are all on the same side of price simultaneously. It re-fires only after the alignment breaks and reforms. At 100 percent threshold it requires all active MAs to be above price for a bullish reading. At 80 percent it fires when four out of five active MAs agree, which is less strict but fires more frequently on developing trends.

Alert delivery

MT5 popup and push notification are built directly into the indicator and require no additional configuration. Push notification uses the MT5 mobile app linked to the same MQL5 account.

Telegram delivery requires the companion bridge EA included with this product. This is necessary because MQL5 does not permit WebRequest calls from indicator code - this is an engine restriction that affects all indicators regardless of settings. The bridge EA runs silently on any chart, monitors a GlobalVariable set by the indicator, reads the alert message from a shared file in the terminal's common folder, and fires the HTTP request from its own execution thread where it is permitted. The GlobalVariable name used to communicate between the indicator and the bridge EA must match in both inputs and defaults to MEMA_TG_MSG .

Alert cooldown

The cooldown input specifies the minimum number of bars that must pass before the same alert can fire again on the same MA or MA pair. This prevents flooding during periods where MAs are crossing back and forth repeatedly. Touch alerts automatically use three times the configured cooldown. On fast timeframes such as M1 a cooldown of five to ten bars is recommended. On H1 and above the default of three bars is suitable.

Default line configuration

Slot Period Method Default state Line 1 8 EMA Enabled Line 2 13 EMA Enabled Line 3 21 EMA Enabled Line 4 34 EMA Enabled Line 5 50 EMA Enabled Line 6 89 EMA Disabled Line 7 100 EMA Disabled Line 8 144 EMA Disabled Line 9 200 EMA Disabled Line 10 233 EMA Disabled

Key inputs reference

Input Default Purpose InpMAx_On varies Enable or disable individual MA slot InpMAx_Period varies Lookback period for this slot InpMAx_Method EMA Calculation method: EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA InpMAx_Price Close Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted InpAlertCrossover true Master switch for crossover alerts InpAlertMAx_Cross varies Per-slot crossover monitoring InpAlertPriceCross true Master switch for price cross alerts InpPriceCrossMAx varies Per-slot price cross monitoring InpAlertPriceTouch false Master switch for price touch alerts InpTouchPips 5.0 Pip distance threshold for touch alert InpTouchMAx varies Per-slot touch monitoring InpAlertStack true Stack alignment alert InpStackThresholdPct 100 Percentage of active MAs required to align InpAlertPopup true MT5 popup alert InpAlertPush true MT5 push notification to mobile InpAlertTelegram false Telegram via bridge EA InpTelegramGlobalVar MEMA_TG_MSG GlobalVariable name shared with bridge EA InpAlertCooldownBars 3 Min bars between repeated alerts InpShowRibbon false Enable EMA ribbon fill between two slots InpRibbonFastSlot 1 Fast MA slot for ribbon InpRibbonSlowSlot 5 Slow MA slot for ribbon InpShowSlope true Slope angle column in dashboard InpShowDistance true Pip distance column in dashboard

Telegram setup summary

Create a bot via Telegram's BotFather to obtain a token.

Start a conversation with the bot and retrieve the chat ID from the getUpdates endpoint or forward your message to @userbotinfo via Telegram.

Add https://api.telegram.org to the WebRequest whitelist in MT5 under Tools, Options, Expert Advisors.

Attach the bridge EA to any chart with the bot token and chat ID entered.

Set InpAlertTelegram to true in the indicator. The GlobalVariable name in both files must match exactly.





COMPREHENSIVE INSTALLATION & USER GUIDE



Compatibility

Works on all symbols and all chart timeframes available in MetaTrader 5. No DLL imports. The bridge EA requires auto-trading to be enabled and the WebRequest URL to be whitelisted as described above. The indicator itself has no such requirements and works without the bridge EA if Telegram notifications are not needed.







