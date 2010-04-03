SMC Multi EMA TrendLines

SMC Multi EMA TrendLines

SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to your mobile device, and Telegram through a companion bridge EA included with the product.

COMPREHENSIVE INSTALLATION & USER GUIDE

Moving average lines

Each of the ten line slots is fully independent. Period, calculation method (EMA, SMA, SMMA, or LWMA), applied price, colour, line width, and line style are all configured separately per slot. Lines that are disabled use no CPU and draw nothing on the chart. The default configuration enables five lines using Fibonacci periods of 8, 13, 21, 34, and 50 with EMA, which forms the standard institutional Fibonacci stack used in Smart Money Concepts analysis.

A floating label appears at the right edge of each active line showing its name and current value. The indicator runs on whichever timeframe the chart is set to and recalculates automatically when the chart timeframe is changed.

Alignment dashboard

The dashboard panel shows one row per active MA line. Each row displays the MA name and period, the current value, whether price is above or below it, the approximate slope angle in degrees, and the pip distance between the current price and that MA level. The slope column gives an at-a-glance reading of momentum - a steep positive angle indicates strong upward movement on that MA, while near-zero indicates a flat or ranging condition. The distance column is useful for mean-reversion setups, showing how extended price has become from a key moving average level.

An overall summary row at the bottom shows the percentage of active MAs that price is currently above, along with a bullish, bearish, or mixed reading.

EMA ribbon

When enabled, a colour band is drawn between any two selected MA slots. The band is green when the faster MA is above the slower MA and red when below. The colour updates bar by bar, giving a visual history of the trend state between those two levels. Recommended combinations are EMA8/EMA50 for intraday momentum, EMA21/EMA50 for a Fibonacci ribbon, and EMA50/EMA200 for major Golden Cross and Death Cross identification.

Alert system

Four distinct alert types are available, each with independent enable/disable controls per MA slot and a shared cooldown setting that prevents repeated alerts during choppy conditions.

The crossover alert fires when any two monitored MAs cross each other. The indicator checks all enabled pairs on each new closed bar and sends the MA names, their current values, the cross direction, the symbol, and the timeframe in the alert message.

The price cross alert fires when the closing price moves to the opposite side of a monitored EMA. The previous bar side is tracked so the alert only fires on a genuine directional change, not on a wick that touches and retreats.

The price touch alert fires when price comes within a configurable number of pips of a monitored EMA while still on the same side. This is a pre-warning that fires before the price cross happens, giving time to prepare and watch for a potential reaction. The touch alert is recommended on key levels such as EMA21, EMA50, and EMA200. Touch alerts use a longer cooldown than crossover alerts since price can hover near a level for several bars.

The stack alignment alert fires once when a set percentage of active MAs are all on the same side of price simultaneously. It re-fires only after the alignment breaks and reforms. At 100 percent threshold it requires all active MAs to be above price for a bullish reading. At 80 percent it fires when four out of five active MAs agree, which is less strict but fires more frequently on developing trends.

Alert delivery

MT5 popup and push notification are built directly into the indicator and require no additional configuration. Push notification uses the MT5 mobile app linked to the same MQL5 account.

Telegram delivery requires the companion bridge EA included with this product. This is necessary because MQL5 does not permit WebRequest calls from indicator code - this is an engine restriction that affects all indicators regardless of settings. The bridge EA runs silently on any chart, monitors a GlobalVariable set by the indicator, reads the alert message from a shared file in the terminal's common folder, and fires the HTTP request from its own execution thread where it is permitted. The GlobalVariable name used to communicate between the indicator and the bridge EA must match in both inputs and defaults to  MEMA_TG_MSG .

Alert cooldown

The cooldown input specifies the minimum number of bars that must pass before the same alert can fire again on the same MA or MA pair. This prevents flooding during periods where MAs are crossing back and forth repeatedly. Touch alerts automatically use three times the configured cooldown. On fast timeframes such as M1 a cooldown of five to ten bars is recommended. On H1 and above the default of three bars is suitable.

Default line configuration

Slot Period Method Default state
Line 1 8 EMA Enabled
Line 2 13 EMA Enabled
Line 3 21 EMA Enabled
Line 4 34 EMA Enabled
Line 5 50 EMA Enabled
Line 6 89 EMA Disabled
Line 7 100 EMA Disabled
Line 8 144 EMA Disabled
Line 9 200 EMA Disabled
Line 10 233 EMA Disabled

Key inputs reference

Input Default Purpose
InpMAx_On varies Enable or disable individual MA slot
InpMAx_Period varies Lookback period for this slot
InpMAx_Method EMA Calculation method: EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA
InpMAx_Price Close Applied price: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted
InpAlertCrossover true Master switch for crossover alerts
InpAlertMAx_Cross varies Per-slot crossover monitoring
InpAlertPriceCross true Master switch for price cross alerts
InpPriceCrossMAx varies Per-slot price cross monitoring
InpAlertPriceTouch false Master switch for price touch alerts
InpTouchPips 5.0 Pip distance threshold for touch alert
InpTouchMAx varies Per-slot touch monitoring
InpAlertStack true Stack alignment alert
InpStackThresholdPct 100 Percentage of active MAs required to align
InpAlertPopup true MT5 popup alert
InpAlertPush true MT5 push notification to mobile
InpAlertTelegram false Telegram via bridge EA
InpTelegramGlobalVar MEMA_TG_MSG GlobalVariable name shared with bridge EA
InpAlertCooldownBars 3 Min bars between repeated alerts
InpShowRibbon false Enable EMA ribbon fill between two slots
InpRibbonFastSlot 1 Fast MA slot for ribbon
InpRibbonSlowSlot 5 Slow MA slot for ribbon
InpShowSlope true Slope angle column in dashboard
InpShowDistance true Pip distance column in dashboard

Telegram setup summary

Create a bot via Telegram's BotFather to obtain a token.

Start a conversation with the bot and retrieve the chat ID from the getUpdates endpoint or forward your message to @userbotinfo via Telegram.

Add  https://api.telegram.org  to the WebRequest whitelist in MT5 under Tools, Options, Expert Advisors.

Attach the bridge EA to any chart with the bot token and chat ID entered.

Set  InpAlertTelegram  to true in the indicator. The GlobalVariable name in both files must match exactly.


COMPREHENSIVE INSTALLATION & USER GUIDE

 

Compatibility

Works on all symbols and all chart timeframes available in MetaTrader 5. No DLL imports. The bridge EA requires auto-trading to be enabled and the WebRequest URL to be whitelisted as described above. The indicator itself has no such requirements and works without the bridge EA if Telegram notifications are not needed.



                              I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your indicator. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not      | MQL5 support   |               Your feedback helps improve the tool for every trader in the community. 



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Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
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Tahir Mehmood
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
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Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
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Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
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Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
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1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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AutoPilot MT4 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Утилиты
PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.  Try Before You Buy You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5 Download:  AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download:  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or  Au
DisciplineGuard Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Утилиты
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro  free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   /   DisciplineGuard Pro   /   How to install the trial: Download the  /   DisciplineGuard Pro   /      file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account. To reset the trial period   (demo accounts o
Propfirm Rules Manager
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Утилиты
PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5 Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo account before pu
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Утилиты
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Утилиты
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
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