ATX Little Wing — Multi-Asset Trend-Following Expert Advisor (M15)





OVERVIEW





ATX Little Wing is the generalist of the AnyTradeX suite. While the other

ATX Experts are specialists — each tuned to a single instrument — Little Wing

applies one disciplined, adaptive trend-following logic across many liquid

markets on the M15 timeframe: forex majors, stock indices, metals and crypto.

It is built on a simple premise: a genuine change of trend, confirmed by

several independent conditions at once, is tradable across very different

instruments when you refuse to act until all of them agree.





This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and

actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a

transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it

describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most

retail products quietly omit.





HOW IT TRADES





At its core, ATX Little Wing reads trend from a three-layer exponential

moving-average structure — fast, medium and long. The long average defines

the dominant regime: the EA looks for long entries only while price holds

above it, and short entries only while price holds below. A trade is triggered

when the fast average crosses the medium in the direction of that regime — a

clean, confirmed shift rather than a guess at a turning point.





A single crossover is never enough. Every entry must survive a stack of

independent confluence filters, all pointing the same way: a trend-strength

floor (ADX) to demand a real trend and reject chop, a momentum zone (RSI) to

avoid entering exhausted moves, a momentum-direction check (MACD) to confirm

the shift, and a volatility floor (ATR) to skip dead, untradeable markets.

Only when every condition agrees does a position open.





Every position opens with a fixed, volatility-based stop loss placed beyond

recent structure, and a defined take profit at a favourable reward-to-risk

ratio. There is no averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging.

Each trade stands or falls on its own merit.





THE ATX RISK ENGINE





Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk

core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:





- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account

grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a

drawdown.

- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are

never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.

- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the

account cannot safely support.

- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution

across broker types.

- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a gap or volatility spike blows past

the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage — an

essential safeguard when the same logic runs across markets as different as

forex, indices and crypto.

- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown

that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on

our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free

while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward

history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not

abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and

markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.





Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick

data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over

the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the

result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient

one.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





- Symbol: Any liquid instrument — forex majors, indices, metals or crypto

- Timeframe: M15

- Account: Hedging or netting

- Per market: Because it is a generalist, validate it on each instrument you

intend to run — the same logic behaves differently across

markets, and stops must suit each one's volatility.

- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.





IMPORTANT





This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past

behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is

an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money

printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.





No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.