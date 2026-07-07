Goldenpath MT5

GOLDENPATH | Multi-Timeframe Trading System for XAUUSD

Live monitoring results: SIGNAL 1 SIGNAL 2

After purchase, please send a private message to receive the installation manual. Default settings are already applied, but it is recommended to backtest different configurations to find what suits your account best.

Overview

GOLDENPATH is an Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It combines multiple independent breakout strategies into a single trading engine. Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, so every trade has clearly defined risk from the moment it enters the market.

GOLDENPATH does not use martingale, grid trading, or any recovery technique that increases exposure after a loss. Position size is never increased after a losing trade, and no additional orders are opened against existing positions. The EA does not rely on latency arbitrage or broker-specific execution techniques. Every input parameter visible in the settings is used by the EA; there is no hidden logic running in the background.

Trading Approach

GOLDENPATH operates ten independently optimized strategies at the same time. Each strategy analyzes a different combination of higher and lower timeframes, from M1 execution triggers up to H4 and D1 market structure. Every strategy has its own swing detection, breakout and fakeout confirmation, entry buffer, minimum distance filter, Stop Loss, Take Profit, breakeven management, and trailing logic. Because the strategies operate independently, different market conditions tend to activate different trading models, which keeps the EA active across a range of conditions rather than depending on a single trend or volatility profile.

Risk Profiles

Instead of manually enabling or disabling individual strategies, GOLDENPATH offers four predefined risk profiles that adjust overall market exposure. Conservative activates 3 strategies and applies the lowest exposure with the highest selectivity. Medium activates 6 strategies for a balanced trading frequency. Optimal, the default setting, activates 8 strategies for increased market participation. Aggressive activates all 10 strategies for maximum trading opportunities. Lower profiles favor selectivity and reduced risk, while higher profiles increase trading frequency and exposure.

Risk Management

Traders can use each strategy's individually optimized Stop Loss, or set a global maximum Stop Loss that no position is allowed to exceed. A built-in Profit Lock progressively secures gains as a trade develops, without cutting off further upside. An adjustable Daily Loss Limit suspends trading automatically once a specified drawdown is reached. High-impact news events can be filtered automatically, and optional trading session filters and a Friday closing rule give further control over when the EA is allowed to trade.

Money Management

GOLDENPATH supports both fixed lot sizing and percentage-based risk, with an optional maximum lot limit to keep exposure within defined boundaries. The underlying trading logic stays the same regardless of account size, so the EA can be used on small retail accounts as well as larger funded accounts.

Dashboard

An on-chart dashboard shows account performance and current strategy activity directly on the chart, without requiring the terminal to be monitored constantly.

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: any (the EA runs on internal multi-timeframe logic once attached to a chart)

Minimum recommended deposit: $100 for the Conservative profile.

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation, and a low-spread ECN/RAW broker is preferred for execution quality.





Past performance and backtest results do not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk of loss. Please test thoroughly on a demo account before live deployment, and use position sizing appropriate to your own risk tolerance.