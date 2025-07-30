Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4

5

Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts

Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping.

Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here

WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO

VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anchor mode and channels all power into interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.

KEY ADVANTAGES

  • Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.
  • Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.
  • Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume, estimates intra-bar flow.
  • 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).
  • Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.
  • Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.

WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT

  • Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.
  • Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.
  • Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.
  • Encrypted Alert – AES-256.
  • Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.

SUITABLE FOR

Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.

EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION

Drag the indicator onto any MT4 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.

SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

Desktop, mobile push, HTML email and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.*Setup guide: step-by-step blog

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

MetaTrader 4 build 1380+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible

PREMIUM SUPPORT

Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.

DISCLAIMER

This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.

*Telegram forwarding is optional.

Отзывы 1
Legacy212
57
Legacy212 2025.08.13 08:05 
 

After I bought "Version 1.0" it needed some basic modification but the developer was really helpful and fast. As I signed the problem to him with version 1.00, He modified the program within days. The communiaction was seamless and the issues I mentioned were fixed very soon. So 1.10 version now works much better and more reliable. This version can store now the pre-set Anchored VWAPS for specified symbols and other small modifications were finieshed. I recommend the developer.

