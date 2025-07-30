Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
- Версия: 1.30
- Обновлено: 30 ноября 2025
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts
Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping.
Full User Guide – Need MT5? Click here
WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO
VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anchor mode and channels all power into interactive anchoring—delivering lightning-fast VWAP calculations, adaptive bands and crystal-clear alerts without unnecessary overhead.
KEY ADVANTAGES
- Unlimited interactive anchors – live “ghost” preview, one-click drop.
- Adaptive σ 1-3 or %-bands – volatility or fixed distance, your call.
- Smart volume engine – auto-detects real vs. tick volume, estimates intra-bar flow.
- 12 smart alerts – popup, push, email or Telegram* when price crosses VWAP/bands (tick or candle-close).
- Sleek GUI – dark/light themes, one-tap mouse toggle, instant “Clear All”.
- Code-light footprint – pure visual edge; zero orders, zero latency.
WHAT MAKES IT STAND OUT
- Anchor-only focus – all CPU cycles go to anchored lines; no session clutter.
- Shift Projection – project VWAP & bands forward/backward N bars.
- Color-Mode Switch – flip Dark ⇆ Light without re-loading.
- Encrypted Alert – AES-256.
- Resource-optimised – cumulative maths for O(1) retrieval across thousands of bars.
SUITABLE FOR
Scalpers • Intraday traders • Swing traders • Event traders who rely on precision anchoring.
EASY SETUP & FULL CUSTOMISATION
Drag the indicator onto any MT4 chart (M1–H4 recommended), toggle “Mouse ON”, hover to preview, click to anchor, customise alerts and colours—no coding required.
SMART ALERTS & EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS
Desktop, mobile push, HTML email and Telegram broadcast via the companion Alert Relay Helper EA.*Setup guide: step-by-step blog
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
MetaTrader 4 build 1380+ • All symbols • Netting & Hedging compatible
PREMIUM SUPPORT
Lifetime updates and quick support via MQL5 messages.
DISCLAIMER
This indicator is an analytical tool; it does not place trades or guarantee profit. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before going live.
*Telegram forwarding is optional.
After I bought "Version 1.0" it needed some basic modification but the developer was really helpful and fast. As I signed the problem to him with version 1.00, He modified the program within days. The communiaction was seamless and the issues I mentioned were fixed very soon. So 1.10 version now works much better and more reliable. This version can store now the pre-set Anchored VWAPS for specified symbols and other small modifications were finieshed. I recommend the developer.