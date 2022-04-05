MT4 Send To Telegram

MT4 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility

MT4 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 4 account directly to Telegram. Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered.

Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders, SL/TP changes, and performance reports. You can also use a configurable delay system to merge rapid updates into one clean message, reducing spam and keeping your Telegram history readable.

For full setup instructions and the demo version that works on a real chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:  MT5 & MT4 Send To Telegram — A Step‑by‑Step User Guide

If you need the MetaTrader 5 version, it is available separately in the Market: MT5 Send To Telegram.

Key Features

  • Flexible Telegram Connection (2 Modes)

    • Username mode (quick personal setup): connect via the default bot, then enter your Telegram username in EA Inputs (no manual token typing).
    • Custom Bot mode (Pro): use your own bot token + Chat ID for private groups/channels and full control.

  • Trade Event Alerts – get notified when:

    • Market positions are opened
    • Positions are closed
    • SL/TP is modified (optional delay to group multiple edits)
    • Pending orders are placed, modified, executed/matched, or canceled

  • Screenshot Alerts (Optional)

    • Automatically attach a chart screenshot for selected events (open, matched/executed, SL/TP change, close).
    • Sends photo + text in one Telegram message (image with caption) for clean channels and easy forwarding.

  • Threaded Messages per Trade

    • SL/TP updates and closing alerts can reply to the original opened-trade message.
    • Keeps each trade organized as a clear timeline in Telegram.

  • Unified Delay System (Less Noise, Cleaner Logs)

    • Apply delay to events such as open/close, pending updates, and SL/TP edits.
    • Helps merge rapid changes into a single message, improving readability.

  • Auto Performance Reports

    • Daily / Weekly / Monthly / Annual summaries delivered to Telegram.
    • Includes key statistics such as Profit/Loss, Win Rate, Drawdown, Avg Holding Time, Best Day/Hour and more.

  • Magic Number Filtering

    • Monitor all trades (Magic = 0)
    • Or monitor only specific strategies by setting a Magic Number

  • Custom Message Templates

    • Edit the exact text sent to Telegram using HTML formatting and placeholders.
    • Useful for branding signal channels and creating consistent alert formats.

  • Safe by Design

    • Read-only utility: does not open, close, or modify trades.
    • Designed to run alongside other EAs without interfering with execution.

Who Is It For?

  • Manual traders who want trade visibility from anywhere

  • Signal providers / copy traders managing Telegram channels

  • EA users monitoring multiple strategies in one terminal

  • Prop firm traders who need structured trade logs and reporting

How To Use

  1. Attach the EA to any chart (one chart per terminal is enough)

  2. Choose Telegram connection mode (Username or Custom Bot/Chat ID)

  3. (Optional) Set Magic Number to filter trades

  4. Enable the notifications you want (entries, exits, SL/TP, pending, reports, screenshots)

  5. After configuration, the EA starts sending notifications automatically

Works on all brokers and account types. Ideal for VPS deployment and mobile-first monitoring.

Strategy Tester Compatibility

To comply with Market verification rules, basic logic is included for Strategy Tester only.
This function is not used during normal live or demo usage.

Disclaimer

This EA does not open or manage trades. It only sends notifications based on trade activity in your account. Always test thoroughly before using in a live environment. Trading involves risk.

Рекомендуем также
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Индикаторы
aИндикатор Gann Box — это мощный и многофункциональный инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в выявлении и использовании ключевых уровней на рынке. Этот индикатор позволяет нарисовать на графике прямоугольник, который автоматически разделяется на несколько зон со стратегическими уровнями 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 . Когда цена касается одного из этих уровней, срабатывают предупреждения, что является ценным помощником в принятии торговых решений. Вы мгновенно видите, как развивается рынок п
Bot of Good in binary
Dmitriy Konogorov
Утилиты
Робот для торговли бинарными опционами на mql4. 1.Функция уведомлений на телефон  и отображение панели для настройки автоторговли и отображение реальных данных. А также имеет дисплей тикового графика от 15 мину и выше кратно таймфрему, и кнопки для поуавтоматической торговли по мартину. 2.Выбор торгового тайм-фрейма. 3.Настройка глубокого тех.анализа. 4.Настройка не губокого тех.анализа. 5.Размер не глубокого тех.анализа. 6.Настройка глубокого вспомогательного тех.анализа. 7.Настройка не
Clos Profit
Ivan Petrov
Утилиты
закрыть все прибыльные ордера В наборе представлены скрипты разного назначения, облегчающие работу в терминале  MetaTrader 4 . Если необходимо, то по некоторым скриптам представлен скрин. Перед работой на реальном счёте проверяйте (на демо счёте), отвечает ли нужный скрипт Вашим задачам (для примера, есть скрипт по одновременному открытию пяти ордеров, по умолчанию лот задан 10; дабы у вас случайно не открылись пять позиций суммарным объёмом 50 лотов - будьте внимательны))) Пользуйтесь на добро
Ophiuchus Paid Version
Limitless Trading Enterprise
4.33 (9)
Эксперты
Ophiuchus is the 13th zodiac and it is also the name for this EA as   13   is the key elements for this trading strategy. Trading Strategy The following are the main characteristic of this EA. Martingale based strategy. Only open more trades when it is on the right direction. earn small profit for each trades but a lot of volume everyday. Profit from the volatility of the market. Tested and Proved to be able to profit on EURUSD trading with M1 timeframe. Back Test Result Back test result are a
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Утилиты
Heaven Assistant: Упрощение управления MT4 Упростите управление платформой MetaTrader 4 (MT4) с помощью Heaven Assistant . Этот советник (EA) является надежным инструментом, позволяющим контролировать и настраивать ваше торговое окружение эффективно и удобно. Основные характеристики: Открытие нескольких пар: Быстрый доступ к большинству валютных пар, как основных, так и второстепенных, плюс экзотические пары. Возможность открытия индексов, металлов и криптовалют одним кликом. Изменение шаблона:
Health Check
Dua Yong Rew
Утилиты
Send periodic (Health Check) notification from your MT4 terminal to your mobile phone to be sure that your MT4 terminal is still running. When you did not receive the notification, it means that your terminal is unavailable. Optional information like Account Equity and Trading Pairs are also available. Notification Period - 1 Hour, 2 Hours, 4 Hours, 8 Hours, 12 Hours, 24 Hours Attach EA to any H1 chart
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Утилиты
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
Smart News trading EA
Artem Honcharuk
Эксперты
Smart News Trading - это полностью автоматизированный торговый эксперт для торговли важных экономических новостей. Обычно после выхода макрофинансовых экономических данных происходит существенные ценовые колебания, которые в некоторых случаях могут приводить к долговременным трендам на рост или падение. Как раз в такие моменты есть возможность получить значительный доход за относительно небольшой промежуток времени. Для этого достаточно за некоторое время до выхода новостного релиза установить д
The Cascade EA
Anton Iudakov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный робот. Использует Стоп-Лосс и Тейк-Профит.  Торгует от локальных уровней.  Есть ограничения на торговлю - по уровню просадки, проскальзыванию и спреду. Риск-менеджмент. При каждой неудачной сделки робот увеличивает лот, чтобы перекрыть убыток от прошлого Стоп-Лосса и получить прибыль от прошлого потенциального Тейк-Профита. После первой неудачной сделки робот открывает еще одну в ту же сторону.  Если количество неудачных сделок подряд больше 2, робот ищет следующий сигнал по стра
News Expert Pro EA
Moaz Qasem
Эксперты
News expert is executing pending orders at the time of strong news and according to the user settings where the market movement is violent, he pauses the pending orders moving with the price Try on the demo and see the result See the video facility is also ideally works very strong news time can add news for the whole week Execute orders and according to the strength of the price action Try the demo also watch the video attached
Entry Orders Pro MT4
Tran Nhat Minh
Утилиты
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
Pulse Dashboard
Artem Filippov
Утилиты
Данный индикатор позволяет держать перед глазами все жизненно важные показатели счета, а также оповещает о некоторых событиях в соответствии с пользовательскими настройками. Держите руку на пульсе торговли. Элементы управления На основной панели индикатора отображаются следующие количественные показатели: символ графика, цены bid/ask, спред, свободная маржа, средства, общее количество ордеров и общая прибыль/убыток. Помимо этого, в этом окне также есть две кнопки: Alarm и Mute. Кнопка alarm зап
FREE
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
Утилиты
"Ichimoku Waves Meter"  Измеритель Волн Ишимоку  это професиональный инструмент для графического анализа с использованием действительных интерпретаций Ichimoku kinkōhyō! это графическая программа, позволяющая быстро и просто измерить пропорции между указанными точками на графике цены. Предлагаемый показатель ценового и временного диапазона является основным инструментом для анализа графика в соответствии со стратегией Ichimoku на платформе MT4. За короткий промежуток времени с помощью данного ин
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
TradePulse Commander Pannel MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Introducing the ultimate   Trade Management Panel   designed to streamline your trading operations and boost your efficiency! Our advanced panel is packed with powerful features to simplify your trading tasks and provide real-t
FCK Currency Strength
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi Friends, "FCK Currency Strength" is a semi auto trading expert. Buy-Sell separate or multi currency in one click. Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for all Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or s
Super Smart EA
1005880237 Sainbayar
Эксперты
Introduction: This EA works in two ways: opening a position for each candle included in the candle according to the color of the configured candle or opening a position for each candle included in the opposite candle according to the color of the configured candle. You do not need to analyze the market. You select the desired timeframe, set it, and leave the EA running. The EA will do everything for you. The results are better if the market is trending. You do not need to make assumptions or an
Grid Synergy
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Эксперты
Overview Grid Synergy is an automated trading bot designed to implement a structured grid trading strategy while adapting to market conditions. It provides traders with a systematic approach to managing trades, focusing on strategic entries and controlled risk management. The EA is optimized for various currency pairs and gold, offering customizable settings to align with different trading styles. Key Features Multi-Currency Compatibility – Works with forex pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/J
TrendEx Pro
Md Abdur Rahim
Эксперты
We do not want to make you confused with an imaginary high profit screenshot from Strategy Tester which has no relation/guarantee of future profit! We just want to tell you the real thing about our EA. TrendEx Pro has been developed to trade on Gold specially, combining multiple strategies algorithm to ensure Trend catching and trading on. It can identify both short and long trends and opens positions accordingly with excellent built-in risk management logic. There is no use of any dangerous met
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
Утилиты
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
Closing Orders At Specified Time EA
Dominik Mandok
2.67 (3)
Утилиты
Утилита Closing Orders At Specified Time закрывает открытые и удаляет отложенные ордера в определенное время. Вы можете настроить время закрытия ордеров, а также выбрать тип закрываемых ордеров (все, только открытые, только отложенные), символ (закрыть на всех или выбрать до трех символов) и магическое число. Также можно закрыть только прибыльные или только убыточные ордера. Утилита также может отключить торговлю другими советниками на том же терминале MetaTrader 4 (установите Disable_AutoTradin
Notify To Telegram
Trinh Dat
5 (6)
Утилиты
Notify To Telegram MT4 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 4 account.  Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages. Support full Emoji.  Parameters: Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID, group / channel ID Magic number filter - default all, or input magic number to notify with com
Heiken Ashi Zone trader Smoothed
Andre Koorts
Индикаторы
Smoothed Heiken Ashi with AC/AO Zones – Professional Trading Clarity Transform your Heiken Ashi analysis with intelligent smoothing that eliminates noise while preserving actionable signals. What Makes This Different? This isn't just another Heiken Ashi indicator. We've engineered a sophisticated smoothing engine that works with the Accelerator (AC) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) zone logic to give you cleaner entries and exits without sacrificing responsiveness. Four Smoothing Methods at Your Comm
Ryodate Robot
Hong Ling Mu
Эксперты
## My Dream: Creating a Stable Hedge Robot "This EA is based on a logic that suddenly came to me before going to bed yesterday. I hurriedly took out my PC and created it so I wouldn't forget it." It has long been my dream to develop a stable hedge robot. However, despite years of effort, I have struggled to achieve consistent success. Hedge logic is inherently complex, and increasing the number of open positions often leads to larger drawdowns. To address this challenge, I devised a new appr
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
News Trapping Instant Button
William Putra Sera
Утилиты
This Utilities Expert Advisor will help traders set News Traps instantly. Usually, news-trapping traders open both SELL and BUY limit orders 10-5 minutes before high-impact news is released. You can wait until it hits Take Profit (TP), or you can also use the close button to close all or several orders in one click. Please note that even though this is an Expert Advisor (EA), it doesn't open orders automatically. Traders need to click the "OPEN TRAP!" button, and the script will execute limit
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Утилиты
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Утилиты
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Утилиты
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Другие продукты этого автора
Smart Trailing Stop Manager
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Take Control of Risk with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 5 Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 Tired of missed profits or manual stop loss adjustments? Smart Trailing Stop Manager is a powerful utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate your trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and SL management. Whether you're a discretionary trader, signal follower, or scalper — this tool helps lock in gains and cut l
VWAP Ultimate Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Elevate Your Trading Edge with the Ultimate Institutional‑Grade VWAP Indicator WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the gold standard used by institutions, hedge funds, and professional traders for identifying fair market value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT5 brings this institutional power to retail traders with an all‑in‑one indicator, integrating advanced VWAP mo
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT4 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, purpose-built for MetaTrader 4. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands and instant multi-channel alerts—ideal for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who need institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT5? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. This MT4 edition removes every non-anch
Raymond Cloudy Day
The Hung Ngo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT5 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
FREE
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 4 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT 4 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro is a trade management utility for MetaTrader that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Утилиты
Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 – Client-Side Stop Loss / Take Profit and Trade Management Looking for MetaTrader 5 version?  I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro for MT4 is a trade management utility that keeps Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels on the client side instead of sending them to the trading server. It is designed to help you manage exits in a structured way using a clear on-chart panel and visible price lev
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 – Anchored VWAP | Session VWAP | Dynamic Bands & Smart Alerts Bring Institutional‑Grade VWAP Precision to the Classic MetaTrader 4 Platform WHY TRADERS CHOOSE VWAP ULTIMATE PRO MT4? VWAP (Volume‑Weighted Average Price) is the benchmark used by banks, prop desks, and hedge funds to gauge fair value. VWAP Ultimate Pro MT4 delivers that same power to retail traders, optimised for MT4’s architecture while preserving every professional feature you expect. This Indicator is cu
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Multi Anchor VWAP Pro MT5 – Pure Anchored VWAP | Adaptive σ-Bands | Smart Alerts Precision VWAP anchoring, no clutter. One-click anchors, dynamic σ-bands or %-bands, and instant multi-channel alerts—built for scalpers, intraday and swing traders who demand institutional-grade fair-value mapping. Full User Guide  –  Need MT4? Click here WHY PROFESSIONAL TRADERS CHOOSE MULTI ANCHOR VWAP PRO VWAP is the institutional benchmark for fair value. Multi Anchor VWAP Pro strips out session and timeframe m
Alert Relay Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5  & MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers *   in real-time. Plug-and-play   utility – simply attach it to   one   chart. Zero trading functions   – does   not   open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption   – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro   v1.20+). Multi-platform   – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options >
FREE
Alert Relay Helper
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Alert Relay Helper (EA) – MT5 &  MT4 Encrypted bridge that forwards indicator alerts to external messengers * in real-time. Plug-and-play utility – simply attach it to one chart. Zero trading functions – does not open, modify or close orders. End-to-end AES-256 encryption – only custom indicators that support the same key can broadcast messages (e.g.  VWAP Ultimate Pro v1.20+). Multi-platform – MT5 build 4150+, MT4 build 1380+. Before you turn it on : Open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors and
FREE
Raw Tick Recorder MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 4 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA   is a non-trading Expert Advisor that records every incoming market tick with high-precision timestamps. It saves bid/ask data to disk in multiple formats for further analysis, model training, or broker verification. Ideal for traders, analysts, quants, and developers who need clean, timestamped tic
Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Automate Risk Management with Smart Trailing Stop Manager for MetaTrader 4 Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Virtual SL TP Trailing Pro MT5 Struggling with manually adjusting stops and securing profits? Smart Trailing Stop Manager MT4 is an intelligent utility for MetaTrader 4 that automates trailing stops, break-even management, partial closes, and auto SL. Optimized specifically for MT4 users, it ensures your profits are secured efficiently. Trade s
Break Even Helper MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Break Even Helper for MT4 – Simple SL to Entry Utility Break Even Helper for MetaTrader 4 is a compact and effective tool that helps traders protect their open trades by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to the entry price when a trade reaches a user-defined profit level (in points). Designed for risk-conscious traders, this utility simplifies SL management without relying on complex trailing systems or custom strategies. Looking for MetaTrader 5 version? I t is available separately in the
Auto Symbol Switcher MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT4 – Watchlist Rotation for Market Watch Symbols Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 4 is a chart navigation utility that automatically rotates the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for discretionary traders, scalpers and analysts who want an organised way to scan markets without manually switching symbols in the Market Watch window. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any orders and it does not change your account in any
Phoenix Trend MT4
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Phoenix Trend MT4 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT4 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT4 does not promise co
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT4 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 4, created for traders who work under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual tra
Raymond Cloudy Day MT4
The Hung Ngo
Индикаторы
Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols
GoldenTrend Master
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
GoldenTrend Master MT5: Высший по следованию за трендом эксперт-советник для торговли на Форекс Обзор: Представляем вашему вниманию GoldenTrend Master MT5 — незаменимый инструмент торговли для инвесторов, которые ищут точность и надежность на динамичном рынке Форекс. Благодаря надежному алгоритму следования за трендом, этот эксперт-советник (EA) гарантирует, что вы сможете захватить лучшие возможности для получения прибыли, минимизируя риски. Реальные сигналы счета:  https://www.mql5.com/en/sig
Automated AI Trading
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Автоматизированный ИИ для торговли MT5: Ваш интеллектуальный партнер для успеха в торговле на Форекс Обзор: Добро пожаловать в будущее торговли на Форекс с помощью Автоматизированного ИИ для торговли MT5, вашего верного союзника в торговле. Этот Советник (EA) является шедевром искусственного интеллекта, созданным для упрощения вашего торгового опыта. Он легко интегрируется в ваш график и работает с замечательной простотой и эффективностью на парах XAU, EUR и GBP, совместим с любым брокером. Осно
Green Wave
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Elevate your forex trading with the Green Wave EA , a reliable swing trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Powered by the Raymond Cloudy Day indicator , this EA captures market swings with precision, offering a balanced approach to risk and reward. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it provides flexible settings for other currency pairs, making it suitable for traders of all levels. Test thoroughly on a demo account to tailor settings to your trading style. Key Features Swing Tra
MT5 Send To Telegram
The Hung Ngo
5 (1)
Эксперты
MT5 Send To Telegram – Real-Time Trade Notification Utility MT5 Send To Telegram EA is a lightweight, read-only utility that sends real-time alerts from your MetaTrader 5 account directly to Telegram . Whether you trade manually, run automated strategies, or manage a signal channel, it helps you stay on top of every important trading event — with full control over what is sent, how it looks, and when it is delivered. Receive smart Telegram notifications for trade entries, exits, pending orders,
Scalping MT5 EA
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Description of Scalping MT5 EA Scalping MT5 EA is a powerful, simple, and user-friendly trading tool designed for traders seeking an effective scalping strategy. This fully automated EA saves you time and maximizes profit opportunities from short-term price movements. Key Features Fully Automated : Scalping MT5 EA handles every stage of trading, from market analysis to order placement and risk management. Easy Setup : With simple input parameters, you can customize the EA to suit your trading st
Bullish AI Trader
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Bullish AI Trader EA – AI-Powered Trading for MetaTrader 5 Harness the power of artificial intelligence with the Bullish AI Trader EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Designed for automated trading, this EA specializes in buy-only trades on XAUUSD (Gold) in the H1 timeframe, leveraging AI-driven analysis to identify high-probability opportunities. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it offers robust risk management and seamless integration with MT5. Key Fe
Dynamic Volatility Breakout
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA – Precision Trading for MetaTrader 5 Unleash the power of breakout trading with the Dynamic Volatility Breakout EA , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Developed by Shi Xiong, this fully automated EA captures high-probability breakout opportunities driven by market volatility, making it ideal for traders seeking consistent performance with minimal effort. Optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, it offers robust risk management and seamles
Raw Tick Recorder
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Raw Tick Recorder EA for MetaTrader 5 For full setup instructions and demo version that works on chart (not just Strategy Tester), visit:   Full User Guide –  Raw Tick Recorde r Raw Tick Recorder EA is a lightweight utility that captures every tick from your broker's price feed in real time. It records bid/ask data with millisecond accuracy and exports to multiple formats, including .csv, .bin, and .bi5 . This EA does not send, modify, or manage orders. It only listens and writes data. Ideal for
Break Even Helper
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Break Even Helper – Simple SL Manager for MT5 Break Even Helper is a lightweight and efficient MetaTrader 5 utility that helps traders manage risk by automatically moving the Stop Loss (SL) to break-even when a trade reaches a certain profit level. Looking for MetaTrader 4 version? I t is available separately in the Market:   Break Even Helper MT4 This tool is ideal for traders who want a simple break-even function without the complexity of full trailing stop systems . It supports all account ty
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Prop Guardian Risk Manager MT5 – Daily and Overall Drawdown Protection for Prop Firm Traders Prop Guardian Risk Manager is a professional risk-control utility for MetaTrader 5, created for traders who operate under prop firm rules. It does not open trades and does not implement any trading strategy. Instead, it runs in the background, monitors your account risk and can automatically block trading or close positions when your own limits are reached. Use it as a safety layer on top of your manual
Auto Symbol Switcher
The Hung Ngo
Утилиты
Auto Symbol Switcher for MT5 – Watchlist Rotation for Multi-Asset Charts Auto Symbol Switcher for MetaTrader 5 is a utility panel that automatically cycles the active chart through a list of symbols. It is designed for traders who follow many markets and want the chart to move through a watchlist without clicking symbols one by one. The tool is navigation-only: it does not open, modify or close any trades and it does not change your account in any way. You can use the panel for Forex, indices, c
Phoenix Trend MT5
The Hung Ngo
Эксперты
Phoenix Trend MT5 – Trend-Following ATR Grid & DCA Expert Advisor Phoenix Trend MT5 is an automated trend-following grid and DCA (dollar-cost averaging) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines a higher-timeframe moving average trend filter with an ATR-based dynamic grid and basket take-profit logic. The EA is intended for traders who already understand the benefits and risks of grid / DCA trading and who accept floating drawdown as part of the strategy. Phoenix Trend MT5 does not promise co
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв