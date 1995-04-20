Raymond Cloudy Day MT4

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator for MT4 – Pivot-Based Reversal and Trend Levels

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator is a pivot-based level indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It was developed by Ngo The Hung based on Raymond’s original idea and is designed to give a structured view of potential reversal zones, trend extensions and support/resistance levels directly on the chart. The default settings are optimised for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, but the indicator can be tested and adjusted for other symbols and periods as needed.

The indicator does not predict future prices and it does not guarantee profitable trades. It simply calculates and plots price levels so that you can make your own trading decisions with clearer context. You remain fully responsible for all trading results.

Key Features

  • Pivot-based reversal zones: Uses an extended pivot calculation to highlight areas where price may react, instead of relying only on classical daily pivots.
  • Trend extension levels: Shows potential trend continuation and correction levels around the main pivot structure so you can see where moves may stretch or fade.
  • Take-profit areas: Provides logically spaced take-profit zones that you can use as reference points when planning entries and exits.
  • Support and resistance lines: Draws dynamic support and resistance levels that help you see the current structure of the market at a glance.
  • Simple visual interface: Levels are plotted directly on the price chart with clear lines and labels, and inputs are kept straightforward for quick setup.

How the Indicator Works

Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator applies an advanced pivot-based method to recent price action and plots a set of key levels on your MT4 chart. These levels include possible reversal zones around the main pivot, extension levels in the direction of the current move and take-profit areas further away from the current price. Support and resistance lines are derived from the same structure so that all levels remain consistent with one another.

On XAUUSD H1, for example, the indicator may show a cluster of support near a pivot-based level, higher extension lines in the direction of the trend and one or more take-profit targets in the path of that move. You can combine these levels with your own entry rules, price-action reading or risk management to build a complete trade plan. The indicator itself does not open or close trades.

Typical Use Cases

  • Planning entries around clearly defined support and resistance levels instead of guessing from raw price action.
  • Setting realistic take-profit targets based on pre-calculated zones rather than arbitrary distances.
  • Combining pivot-based levels with existing strategies for scalping, intraday trading or swing trading.
  • Using the default XAUUSD H1 template as a starting point and then testing custom settings on other instruments.

Basic Usage

  1. Install the indicator: Purchase and download Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator from the MQL5 Market, then install it using the standard MT4 procedure (File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Indicators). Restart MetaTrader 4 so that the indicator appears in the Navigator.
  2. Attach to a chart: In MT4, open the symbol and timeframe you want to analyse (for example XAUUSD, H1), find the indicator in the Navigator window and drag it onto the chart. The default parameters are set for XAUUSD H1; you can adjust them if you wish.
  3. Read the levels: Observe the plotted pivot-based reversal zones, extension levels, take-profit areas and support/resistance lines. Use them as reference for entries, exits and stop placement according to your own trading plan.

System Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4.
  • Environment: Desktop terminal or VPS with a stable internet connection for live chart updates.

Support and Updates

All buyers receive free updates and technical support for Raymond Cloudy Day Indicator. Updates are released as needed to maintain compatibility with current MT4 builds and to improve stability or usability. If you have questions or suggestions, you can contact the seller directly through the MQL5 messaging system.

Risk Notice

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. No indicator or tool can eliminate this risk or ensure profits. Past behaviour of any market or strategy does not guarantee future results. Test the indicator thoroughly on a demo account before using it on a live account and always use appropriate risk management.

