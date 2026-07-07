Divergence Matrix Pro User Guide: Multi-Oscillator Divergence Indicator for MT4 and MT5

Divergence Matrix Pro - User Guide

Divergence Matrix Pro is a multi-oscillator divergence indicator for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It helps traders identify confirmed regular and hidden divergence by comparing price pivots with multiple oscillator readings.

The indicator combines:

Confirmed price-pivot analysis

Multiple oscillator confirmation

Regular and hidden divergence detection

Optional validation and trend filters

A configurable confluence score

Compact chart labels and confirmation markers

An optional Matrix Panel

Popup, push, email and sound alerts

MetaTrader 5: Divergence Matrix Pro for MT5

MetaTrader 4: Divergence Matrix Pro for MT4

The indicator does not open, manage or close trades. It is designed to support technical analysis within a trading plan that also defines market context, entry conditions, exits and risk management.

1. Understanding Divergence

Divergence occurs when price movement and oscillator movement do not agree. This difference can indicate weakening momentum or a possible continuation structure.

Divergence should not be treated as an automatic trading instruction. It is most useful when combined with market structure, support and resistance, trend direction and appropriate risk control.

Bullish Regular Divergence - BuR

Price forms a lower low while an oscillator forms a higher low.

This may indicate that bearish momentum is weakening. It can be used as additional confirmation when evaluating a possible bullish reversal.

Bearish Regular Divergence - BeR

Price forms a higher high while an oscillator forms a lower high.

This may indicate that bullish momentum is weakening. It can be used as additional confirmation when evaluating a possible bearish reversal.

Bullish Hidden Divergence - BuH

Price forms a higher low while an oscillator forms a lower low.

This structure is commonly used when evaluating a possible continuation of an existing bullish trend.

Bearish Hidden Divergence - BeH

Price forms a lower high while an oscillator forms a higher high.

This structure is commonly used when evaluating a possible continuation of an existing bearish trend.

2. How Signal Confirmation Works

Divergence Matrix Pro uses confirmed closed-bar logic. A price pivot is not confirmed immediately when it first appears. The indicator waits for the configured number of candles on the right side of the potential pivot to close.

The current forming candle is not used as a confirmed signal candle.

With the default setting Pivot right bars = 2:

A potential pivot forms. Two later candles must close. The indicator confirms whether the pivot is valid. The confirmed pivot is compared with eligible previous pivots. A signal is produced only if the price, oscillator and enabled filter conditions pass.

Increasing Pivot right bars produces slower and generally more conservative confirmation. Reducing the value produces faster and more sensitive confirmation.

The minimum allowed value is 1. Therefore, confirmed signals are not generated from an unfinished current candle.

3. Pivot Candle and Confirmation Candle

The divergence structure and the signal confirmation do not necessarily occur on the same candle.

Pivot candle - the candle where the divergence high or low is located.

- the candle where the divergence high or low is located. Confirmation candle - the later closed candle on which the pivot becomes confirmed.

- the later closed candle on which the pivot becomes confirmed. Divergence line - connects the previous pivot with the new divergence pivot.

- connects the previous pivot with the new divergence pivot. Pivot label - identifies the divergence structure near the pivot candle.

- identifies the divergence structure near the pivot candle. Action marker - marks the candle where confirmation becomes available.

- marks the candle where confirmation becomes available. Alert - is triggered when the confirmed signal becomes available, subject to the alert settings.

This is why a newly confirmed label may appear on a candle that is already several bars old. The label identifies the location of the divergence pivot. It does not mean that the signal was already confirmed on that candle.

The action marker is the clearer reference for the time at which the confirmed signal became available.

4. Supported Oscillators

Divergence Matrix Pro can compare price pivots with the following oscillators:

RSI

MACD Main

MACD Histogram

Stochastic

CCI

Momentum

MFI

OBV

Awesome Oscillator

The default configuration uses RSI, MACD Histogram and Stochastic. MACD Main is available as a separate oscillator source and is disabled by default.

Each oscillator can be enabled or disabled independently. Enabling more oscillators does not automatically produce better signals. It changes the confirmation set and may make signals more selective or produce different scores.

5. Minimum Oscillator Agreement

Minimum oscillator agreement determines how many enabled oscillators must confirm the same divergence structure.

The default value is 2.

For example, when RSI and MACD Histogram confirm a Bullish Regular divergence but Stochastic does not, the agreement count is 2. The signal can pass when the minimum agreement requirement is also set to 2.

Important:

The agreement value cannot be higher than the number of enabled oscillators.

A higher agreement requirement normally produces fewer signals.

A lower agreement requirement normally produces more signals.

Settings should be evaluated on the symbols and timeframes you actually trade.

6. Reading Signal Labels

A typical chart label may appear as:

BuR 75 - RSI+Hist

BuR identifies Bullish Regular divergence.

identifies Bullish Regular divergence. 75 is the signal's confluence score.

is the signal's confluence score. RSI+Hist shows the oscillators that confirmed the signal.

The abbreviations used by the indicator are:

BuR - Bullish Regular

- Bullish Regular BeR - Bearish Regular

- Bearish Regular BuH - Bullish Hidden

- Bullish Hidden BeH - Bearish Hidden

If too many oscillators confirm the same signal, the compact label may show the number of confirming oscillators instead of listing every oscillator name.

The label position may use a small adaptive distance from the candle to improve readability. This visual adjustment does not change the actual pivot candle or confirmation time.

7. Understanding the Confluence Score

The score provides a standardized way to compare signals generated under the same indicator configuration.

Depending on the enabled settings, the score considers factors such as:

The number of confirming oscillators

The number of currently enabled oscillators

The size of the price movement between pivots

The distance between the selected pivots

Price-line validation

Oscillator-line validation

ATR-based normalization when enabled

A higher score means that the signal satisfied more of the indicator's configured confluence conditions.

The score is not:

A predicted win rate

A probability of profit

A backtest result

A guarantee that price will reverse or continue

Scores are most useful when comparing signals on the same symbol, timeframe and configuration.

8. Minimum Display and Alert Scores

Minimum score to show controls which qualifying signals are displayed on the chart.

Signals below this value are not selected for normal chart presentation. Raising the value produces a cleaner and more selective chart. Lowering it displays more signals.

Minimum score for alert is a separate setting. It controls which signals are eligible to trigger notifications.

These two thresholds work independently:

Raising the chart display threshold does not automatically change the alert threshold.

Raising the alert threshold does not automatically change the chart display threshold.

This allows you to display a wider range of signals while receiving alerts only for stronger signals, or to use another combination that suits your workflow.

9. Validation and Optional Filters

Price-Line Validation

Price-line validation checks whether candles between the two selected price pivots invalidate the divergence line.

None - no price-line break test is applied.

- no price-line break test is applied. Close break - intermediate closing prices are checked against the line.

- intermediate closing prices are checked against the line. Wick break - intermediate candle highs or lows are checked, creating a stricter validation.

Oscillator-Line Validation

When enabled, the indicator checks whether intermediate oscillator values break the line connecting the two oscillator pivots.

This can remove weaker or less visually consistent divergence structures, but it may also reduce the number of signals.

ATR Move Filter

The ATR move filter requires the price difference between the selected pivots to meet the configured ATR-based minimum.

This can help exclude structures where the price movement between pivots is too small relative to recent volatility.

EMA Trend Filter

The EMA trend filter evaluates the closing price of the confirmation candle relative to the selected EMA.

Bullish signals require the confirmation-bar close to be at or above the EMA.

Bearish signals require the confirmation-bar close to be at or below the EMA.

This filter can be used when you prefer signals that agree with a broader directional condition.

10. Matrix Panel

The optional Matrix Panel provides a compact summary for the current chart symbol and current chart timeframe.

The panel displays:

Oscillators as rows

Bullish Regular, Bearish Regular, Bullish Hidden and Bearish Hidden as columns

Active cells for recently confirmed qualifying signals

The most recent qualifying score when panel score display is enabled

An active cell means that the corresponding oscillator participated in a confirmed signal within the configured Matrix lookback period and that the signal passed the applicable display filters.

The Matrix Panel is:

Not a multi-timeframe scanner

Not a multi-symbol scanner

Not a separate signal-generation system

Not a replacement for chart and market analysis

It summarizes signals already detected by the indicator on the current chart.

11. Alerts

Divergence Matrix Pro supports the following alert methods:

MetaTrader popup alerts

Push notifications

Email notifications

Sound alerts

Alerts are evaluated only for confirmed signals and can be filtered by:

Minimum alert score

Regular or hidden divergence

Bullish or bearish direction

Once-per-signal behavior

Signals created after the indicator was attached

To receive push or email alerts, the corresponding MetaTrader terminal settings must also be configured correctly.

The indicator cannot send a push notification or email when the terminal itself is not authorized or configured to deliver that alert type.

12. Suggested Starting Configurations

The following settings are general starting suggestions. They are not built-in presets, trading recommendations or performance guarantees.

Balanced Configuration

RSI: enabled

MACD Histogram: enabled

Stochastic: enabled

Minimum oscillator agreement: 2

Pivot left bars: 5

Pivot right bars: 2

Minimum score to show: 60

Price-line validation: Close break

Oscillator-line validation: enabled

This is a practical starting point for learning how the indicator behaves before making more selective or more active adjustments.

More Conservative Configuration

Increase Minimum score to show.

Increase Minimum score for alert.

Increase Pivot right bars.

Use stricter line validation.

Increase oscillator agreement only when enough oscillators are enabled.

Evaluate signals together with higher-timeframe market structure.

This approach normally reduces the number of displayed signals and increases confirmation delay.

More Active Configuration

Reduce Minimum score to show gradually.

Use a lower valid oscillator agreement.

Consider reducing Pivot right bars.

Keep chart display limits enabled if the chart becomes crowded.

More active settings generally produce more signals, but they can also include weaker or noisier structures.

13. Recommended User Workflow

A practical way to use Divergence Matrix Pro is:

Determine the broader market direction and structure. Identify important support, resistance or liquidity areas. Wait for a confirmed divergence signal. Check which oscillators confirmed the structure. Review the score and enabled validation filters. Use the confirmation candle rather than the original pivot candle as the signal timing reference. Apply your own entry, stop-loss, take-profit and position-sizing rules.

A divergence signal is generally more meaningful when it appears in a relevant market location than when it is used without context.

14. EA and Automation Use

Divergence Matrix Pro provides indicator data that can be accessed by compatible Expert Advisors and other MetaTrader tools.

For confirmed-signal automation, data should be read from the latest closed candle rather than the current forming candle.

Users developing their own automation should also verify:

The correct indicator version is installed.

The correct indicator name and folder are used.

The indicator has enough historical data to calculate signals.

Custom inputs are supplied in the correct order.

The EA reads confirmed closed-bar data.

EA integration is an advanced feature. It is not required for normal manual use of the indicator.

15. MT4 and MT5 Notes

The MT4 and MT5 versions follow the same main divergence concepts and user workflow.

Small differences in historical results may still occur because:

Brokers can provide different price histories.

Available history depth may differ.

Tick-volume data may differ.

MT4 and MT5 use different internal indicator APIs.

Volume-based oscillator calculations may not be identical across platforms.

When comparing MT4 and MT5, use the same broker, symbol, timeframe, date range and indicator inputs whenever possible.

16. Historical Recalculation

Confirmed signals use closed candles and do not use the unfinished current candle as a confirmed signal candle.

However, MetaTrader may reload or correct historical data. Historical structures can therefore be recalculated when:

Deeper price history is downloaded.

Missing historical gaps are filled.

The broker corrects historical prices.

The symbol or timeframe changes.

The indicator is removed and attached again.

The terminal reports that historical data has changed.

A historical recalculation caused by changed broker data is different from generating a confirmed signal from an unfinished current candle.

17. Troubleshooting

No Signals Appear

Make sure sufficient historical data is loaded.

Confirm that at least one oscillator is enabled.

Check that Minimum oscillator agreement does not exceed the number of enabled oscillators.

Check the bullish, bearish, regular and hidden divergence filters.

Temporarily reduce Minimum score to show.

Review the price-line and oscillator-line validation settings.

Check whether the ATR or EMA filter is rejecting signals.

Too Many Signals Appear

Increase Minimum score to show.

Increase Minimum oscillator agreement.

Increase Pivot right bars.

Enable stricter validation.

Reduce the number of historical chart objects displayed.

The Matrix Panel Has No Active Cells

No qualifying signal may exist within the Matrix lookback period.

Recent signals may be below Minimum score to show.

The relevant oscillator row may be disabled.

Direction or divergence-type filters may exclude the signal.

The current chart symbol or timeframe may not contain a recent qualifying signal.

Alerts Are Not Received

Enable the required alert method in the indicator settings.

Check Minimum score for alert.

Check the regular, hidden, bullish and bearish alert filters.

Configure push notifications or email in the MetaTrader terminal.

Test the terminal's notification settings directly.

Check whether alerts are limited to signals created after the indicator was attached.

MT4 and MT5 Show Slightly Different Results

First compare the broker, symbol, timeframe, loaded history and all indicator inputs. Small differences can result from platform data and oscillator calculation differences and do not necessarily indicate an indicator problem.

18. Risk and Usage Disclaimer

Divergence is a technical relationship between price and oscillator movement. It does not guarantee a reversal, continuation or profitable trade.

Divergence signals can fail, appear early or remain present while a strong trend continues. Always evaluate signals within the broader market context.

Before trading:

Test the indicator on your own broker data.

Use independent entry and exit rules.

Define your maximum acceptable risk.

Use appropriate position sizing.

Do not treat the score as a probability of success.

MetaTrader 5: Divergence Matrix Pro for MT5

MetaTrader 4: Divergence Matrix Pro for MT4