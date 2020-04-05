Gold Range Breaker MT5
- Эксперты
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Vinod KumarI am a full-time professional Forex and Gold trader with extensive experience in the financial markets and algorithmic trading. I specialize in developing high-performance Expert Advisors (EAs), custom indicators, and automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
My expertise includes:
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 2 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
Overview
Gold Range Breaker MT5 is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The EA trades gold breakouts by identifying recent support and resistance levels and placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders before price breaks out of the range.
The strategy is built for traders looking for a systematic XAUUSD breakout EA that follows predefined trading rules without emotional decision-making. Every trade is managed automatically using configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop.
Strategy
The EA continuously scans recent price action to detect potential gold breakout opportunities.
When a valid trading range is identified, the Expert Advisor:
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Places a Buy Stop above resistance.
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Places a Sell Stop below support.
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Executes only after a confirmed breakout.
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Automatically removes the opposite pending order.
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Manages trades with predefined risk parameters.
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Waits for the current setup to finish before creating another.
Only one trading setup is active at any time.
Features
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Fully Automated Gold Trading
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Optimized for XAUUSD
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Gold Breakout Strategy
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Buy Stop & Sell Stop Orders
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Configurable Breakout Buffer
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Automatic Pending Order Management
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Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Optional Swing High/Low Stop Loss
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Optional Trailing Stop
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On-Chart Trading Dashboard
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Magic Number Support
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One Active Trading Setup at a Time
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Easy-to-Configure Inputs
Trading Method
Gold Range Breaker MT5 follows a rule-based breakout methodology.
The EA does not use:
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Martingale
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Grid Trading
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Averaging
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Recovery Systems
Each position follows predefined entry and exit rules with structured risk management.
Recommended Trading Conditions
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15
Trading Sessions: London & New York
Minimum Deposit: USD 3,000
Recommended Leverage: 1:500
Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread
A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and optimal trade execution.
Adjustable Inputs
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Lot Size
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Breakout Buffer
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Swing High/Low Stop Loss
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Magic Number
Installation
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Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5.
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Attach Gold Range Breaker MT5 to the chart.
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Enable AutoTrading.
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Configure the desired input parameters.
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Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.
Risk Disclosure
Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Gold Range Breaker MT5 does not guarantee profits or future performance. Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, slippage, and account settings. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management.