Overview

Gold Range Breaker MT5 – Gold Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

Gold Range Breaker MT5 is a fully automated Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The EA trades gold breakouts by identifying recent support and resistance levels and placing pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders before price breaks out of the range.

The strategy is built for traders looking for a systematic XAUUSD breakout EA that follows predefined trading rules without emotional decision-making. Every trade is managed automatically using configurable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and optional Trailing Stop.

Strategy

The EA continuously scans recent price action to detect potential gold breakout opportunities.

When a valid trading range is identified, the Expert Advisor:

Places a Buy Stop above resistance.

Places a Sell Stop below support.

Executes only after a confirmed breakout.

Automatically removes the opposite pending order.

Manages trades with predefined risk parameters.

Waits for the current setup to finish before creating another.

Only one trading setup is active at any time.





Features

Fully Automated Gold Trading

Optimized for XAUUSD

Gold Breakout Strategy

Buy Stop & Sell Stop Orders

Configurable Breakout Buffer

Automatic Pending Order Management

Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit

Optional Swing High/Low Stop Loss

Optional Trailing Stop

On-Chart Trading Dashboard

Magic Number Support

One Active Trading Setup at a Time

Easy-to-Configure Inputs

Trading Method

Gold Range Breaker MT5 follows a rule-based breakout methodology.

The EA does not use:

Martingale

Grid Trading

Averaging

Recovery Systems

Each position follows predefined entry and exit rules with structured risk management.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes: M5, M15

Trading Sessions: London & New York

Minimum Deposit: USD 3,000

Recommended Leverage: 1:500

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation and optimal trade execution.

Adjustable Inputs

Lot Size

Breakout Buffer

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Swing High/Low Stop Loss

Magic Number

Installation

Open an XAUUSD chart in MetaTrader 5. Attach Gold Range Breaker MT5 to the chart. Enable AutoTrading. Configure the desired input parameters. Use a VPS for uninterrupted operation.

Risk Disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, and precious metals involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Gold Range Breaker MT5 does not guarantee profits or future performance. Trading results depend on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, slippage, and account settings. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before trading live and use appropriate risk management.