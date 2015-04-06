Session Volatility Swinger EA

NOTE: EA is prop account ready and compliant, tested on FundedNext 2 step accounts. Recommende non prop accounts should preferably be low spread and for long term use a VPS may make sense as the trades will be very spaced out, which may not be convinient. VPS speed can be on the slow end and will be fine as speed is not quite the priority, rather it just has to be 'always ON'. Expert Magic number must be set to 40829


It has proven quite pointless in writing a detailed one of these as you either prioritise explaining the techinical details of the software (which is usually only useful to people who already know they are looking for exactly that, which is not majority of people who are browsing), or you spend as much of this real estate overselling the software, which is a bit annoying and has a bit of a 'salesman' slime I don't feel comfortable with.


This is an EA that trades session breakouts. Price only does two things all day and every trading day.

1. It goes up, until its too high, then it comes back down to a more reasonable price target.

Or, 2. It goes down until its too low, then it comes back up to a more reasonable price target.

The vast majority of traders spend time figuring out the two unknows of these two realities; what is 'too high/low' and what is the reasonable price price will close under/above.

This EA uses a very straighfoward approach to figuring these out. Session time. Every trader, even ones that have only been trading for a year understand the 

amount of value that is created and destroyed at the open and close of a trading session. That alone has implied predictive power for what price will then continue to do.


Here's an oversimplified example: if you opened the US Dow Jones chart right now, and saw that price rose by 100 000 points in the past day,

    you would obviously start preparing for a massive sell off. However you likely wouldn't be comfortable with entering 100 000 points

    above until you've seen xyz conditions be fulfiled that point to price being ready to sell. Same applies to all traders that will view that same chart            with no currently US30 trades or other correlated positions

And that is why the EA using session breakouts as the entry point results in such good performance. Because even in the cases where it's wrong, price is so far out that the EA can hit SL

and price starts reversing a few 10s of points later, however it is software and needs strict stop-go conditions so those we just need to live with.


Another strong advantage here is that because of the main signal gen algorithm that is running in the EA specifically being pointed towards session breakouts for entry signals, and the

algorithim having a weighting formula applied specifcally to price action within, right before and right after a session, we result with these interestingly accurate entries where

price holds strong at around our entry level, even in cases where it hits SL (with the average holding time for losing trades on US indices being about 4+ hours, whilst the average holding time for winning trades being  4 - 5  hours. With an RR of 1:2.5, that is a significant metric, not necessarily for profitability, but rather the lack of 'incorrect' entry lvl predictions.


I honestly could oversell this by overfitting it, generate a beautiful sparkling image logo, add a bunch of pointless add ons to the EA that are either confusing or useless, but just download the demo, look at the recommended settings for your symbol of choice, run, decide if it's good enough.


This is not the EA for people who want a superscalping system, or an HFT or a Grid system. I myself have purely used it on prop accounts simply because it generates small consistent long term profits, takes some well calculated losses, but not frequently enough to run at a low account balance as I would have if I was running it on a live account. See images to view the 6 prop accounts I passed with this in the past 3 months thus far. All on Nasdaq and Dow Jones, zero gold trades because I think if you specifically want something to trade gold with, you can likely find something better elsewhere because with Gold you would be leaving a lot of market volatility outside these sessions (because Gold moves a lot even outside the Asian, London & US session).

---

Expert Advisor Inputs:


Trade Settings


Expert Magic - It is important that the Magic is always set to 40829 when running in strategy tester less the EA will not execute any trades.


Lot Size - 1.00 on US Indices per $1000 equity to maintain a small DD risk.

   For Gold, not more than 0.15 per $1000 to account for the more frequent gapping between session breakouts.


Stop Loss (in points)  - 100 points as standard for all trades on US indices but slight deviations are okay


Take Profit (in points) - 240 point as standard for Nasdaq, Dow Jones as minimum TP, can go up to 350 if longer holding, but not for US500 (!max 240)

    For Gold, be mindful of the raw point differences between brokers, but 70 point SL and 140 point TP as minimums, most Gold trades however

    will be closed automatically and not SLTP. 


Auto Close on next Session Start? - SET TO TRUE (COMPULSORY)



Signal Generation Settings


MAX BARS   - ANY, but preferably no more than 1000 to reduce strain on resources. When running on VPS, ideally run 200 bars as max.

    minimum bars are obviously at least the length of two days applied to the timeframe. Suffice to say, a MAX BARS input of 200 is recommended

            as the lowest is about 194 bars on M15 or 500 bars on M5. Sticking to M15 on the VPS would be recommended as well as there is a OnTimer function

   implemented in the EA which will consume resources anyway, hence there is no need to spend additional resources on graphical objects.


TIME INPUTS (extremenly IMPORTANT)


it is imperative that all this inputs are accurate and correct according to the BROKER CHART TIME. 

Again, for the less technical, if your local time is 12:00, but the X-axis on MT4 shows 13:00, then the EA is using 13:00.


So if unsure, just check the time your broker uses, most use GMT+1, GMT+3 and GMT+4. These settings are supposed to be set based off what time the Asian, London and NY session start in your broker's GM time offset. You are allowed to add a small time buffer to hold trades for a shorter period or take entries earlier by subtracting one hour from the session start time. 

However it is not recommended to change the end time as it plays a very significant role in the core strategy (prices tend to be significantly more volatilite at the start and end of a session, hence changing the end time will move the price the EA should be placing weight on at the incorrect point (after the session has ended) resulting in poorer entry signals)

 

Asian Session Start Time

Asian Session End Time

LDN Session Start Time

LDN Session End Time

NY Session Start Time

NY Session End Time


- ALL SHOULD USE FORMAT 'HH:MM' STRICTLY. The date is set automatically so do not include.


ALL Max line color inputs - ANY / NONE

ALL Min line color inputs - ANY / NONE


Zone Line Width - ANY

Add color filling to zone - OPTIONAL

Asian Session Fill color - ANY / NONE

London Session Fill color - ANY / NONE

New York session Fill color - ANY / NONE

Vertical Zone ON? - OPTIONAL 




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"Price Action Scalping EA" - это профессиональный форекс робот, созданный для торговли по стратегическому скальпингу на валютной паре XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5. Каждая сделка робота сопровождается стоплоссом и трейлингстопом, что повышает уровень безопасности при торговле. Название " Price Action Scalping EA " соответствует высоким стандартам качества робота: точности, скорости и эффективности торговли. Ценовое действие - это тактика технической аналитики, основанная на анализе предыдущих ценовых
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Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
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Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
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Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
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Эксперты
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BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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Эксперты
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
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Эксперты
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Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
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4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Доступно всего 1 копий по цене 399$. Окончательная цена: 2000$ Будет продано ограниченное количество копий этого советника. Раскройте потенциал искусственного интеллекта и поднимите свою торговлю на беспрецедентные высоты с   Luna AI Pro EA   , самым продвинутым торговым роботом на рынке, работающим по принципу «обратного среднего». Эта передовая система на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначенная как для опытных трейдеров, так и для начинающих, оснащена широким набор
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Эксперты
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
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4.67 (70)
Эксперты
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
ORIX System — торговый робот разработанный специально для валютной пары GBPUSD на таймфрейме M5 . Советник основан на анализе поведения цены и элементов рыночной структуры и не использует стандартные технические индикаторы. Советник не использует мартингейл, торговые сетки, усреднение против рынка, локирование, открытие сделок без стоп-лосса, а также высокочастотную или хаотичную торговлю. Live signals Основные требования и рекомендации Валютная пара: GBPUSD Таймфрейм: M5 Минимальный депозит: о
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Эксперты
Генерируйте контролируемую прибыль с помощью Grok AI , диверсифицированным по рискам и оптимизированным для золота советником . GoldZILLA AI — это многостратегический алгоритм, определяющий рыночные режимы для динамического выбора из пяти различных стратегий, оптимизируя доходность при минимизации просадки по XAUUSD. [   Live Signal   ] - [  Dedicated group   | Version   MT5   -   MT4   ] После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство пользователя и инструкции по настро
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Эксперты
Скачать пробную версию Канал EA Budak Ubat Цена ограничена! Цена увеличится на 10 долларов после каждых 10 покупок! Как это работает Когда EA активен, он будет анализировать график на основе параметра Режим выполнения. Если на графике нет существующих позиций, EA откроет сделку на основе параметра. Если тренд восходящий, он откроет покупку, а если нисходящий - продажу. Также будет установлен ордер на стоп-лосс на определенном расстоянии от цены открытой сделки, если переменная стоп-лосса больш
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Эксперты
Добро пожаловать в Indicement! ПОДСТАВКА ГОТОВА! -> скачать файлы набора   здесь ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   привносит мой 15-летний опыт создания профессиональных торговых алгоритмов на рынки индекс
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trust EA   - это настоящий инструмент трейдера, работающий по понятному принципу, со своими достоинствами и недостатками, поэтому подойдёт не всем, но для некоторых пользователей может стать лучшим торговым роботом. * Ограниченное специальное предложение - скидка  50% от полной стоимости продукта. Только 5 копий по этой цене. Финальная цена 997$ * Обсудить сложности торговли на Форекс здесь:   чат "Age of Expert Advisors" . Логика Я занимаюсь алгоритмическими системами торговли с 2015 года, и,
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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NonRep Swing Indicator
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Индикаторы
Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar). Obviously the above statement does not m
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