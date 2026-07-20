Claude Signals

Claude Signals

AI-Powered Trend Confirmation Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Overview

Claude Signals is a professional trend-following indicator designed to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities by analyzing market momentum and trend strength. It helps traders avoid weak market conditions and focus only on strong trending moves.

How It Works

The indicator continuously analyzes market trend strength and momentum before generating a signal.

When a strong bullish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a BUY signal.

When a strong bearish trend is confirmed, Claude Signals generates a SELL signal.

The indicator is designed to filter weak and sideways market conditions to reduce unnecessary signals and improve trading accuracy.

Features

AI-inspired trend analysis

Strong BUY and SELL confirmation

Trend strength filtering

Momentum confirmation

Non-repainting signal logic

Reduced false signals

Works on all MetaTrader 5 brokers

Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies

Supports scalping, intraday and swing trading

Fast and lightweight performance

Easy to use for beginners and professionals

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

US30

NAS100

BTCUSD

ETHUSD

All Major Forex Pairs

Trading Tips

Trade in the direction of the generated signal.

Always use Stop Loss and proper risk management.

Avoid trading during major economic news if volatility is extremely high.

For higher accuracy, trade in the direction of the higher timeframe trend.

Benefits

Helps identify strong market trends.

Filters weak and low-quality setups.

Improves trade entry timing.

Reduces emotional decision-making.

Simple and professional trading experience.

Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

Disclaimer

Claude Signals is an analytical tool designed to assist traders in making trading decisions. It does not guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk. Financial market trading involves substantial risk, and users should always test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Claude Signals

Trade with Confidence. Follow the Trend. Ignore the Noise.


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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Конечно, я понял. Вот абсолютно чистый текст без всяких звездочек и лишних символов (без Markdown). Вы можете просто скопировать его отсюда и вставить прямо в поле описания на MQL5 Market: Представляю вашему вниманию Oracle Stone — профессиональный торговый эксперт, созданный на базе комплексных алгоритмических решений.  Я являюсь разработчиком и практикующим трейдером. В основе этого советника заложена строгая математическая и торговая логика. Я не даю нереалистичных обещаний: в трейдинге не
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Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
MQL5 Market Listing: Bollinger Pro Bollinger Pro   is an advanced signal-based indicator designed to simplify market analysis by identifying high-probability entry points. Unlike standard Bollinger Band indicators that only show volatility channels, Bollinger Pro utilizes a proprietary algorithm to detect market conditions—whether the market is trending or sideways—and prints direct Buy/Sell signals on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who seek a "clean chart" experience while mai
Gold Zone Pro
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Gold Zone Pro Headline:   Advanced Adaptive Expert Advisor for XAUUSD and Major Pairs Description: Welcome to   Gold Zone Pro , a sophisticated and highly versatile Expert Advisor designed to navigate the complexities of dynamic markets. Engineered with a highly adaptive algorithm, Gold Zone Pro specializes in identifying and trading within sideways (ranging) market conditions, while simultaneously employing intelligent logic to capture substantial movements during trending phases. While the cor
BB Power
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
BB Power is a technical indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform that accurately measures and displays market momentum by analyzing bullish and bearish strength. By evaluating the balance of power between buyers and sellers, it helps traders identify potential trend reversals, continuations, and market exhaustion points. The indicator processes volume and price action to give a clean visual representation of market sentiment, making it a valuable tool for both trend-following and revers
Neuro Signals
Dayanand Pandey
Индикаторы
Neuro Signals is a high-precision, trend-following technical indicator designed to capture explosive market moves and momentum shifts. Built upon modified adaptive ATR (Average True Range) volatility calculation principles, Neuro Signals identifies clean entry and exit points across various financial markets. Key Features: - Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Utilizes dynamic sensitivity levels to reduce noise and false breakouts. - Clean Visualization: Plots clear Buy (Up Arrow) and Sell (Down Arro
Neuro Power
Dayanand Pandey
Эксперты
Neuro Power is a neural network-based Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to analyze the psychology of buyers and sellers by studying market behavior through advanced neural network logic. Instead of relying on traditional indicators alone, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions simultaneously to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The system continuously processes price action, momentum, volatility, and other market conditions to estimate where institutio
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