Trade Flow Profile Plus Supply and Demand Zone

Important Note: the Elo Algo HPMTS Ultimate Pro EA and Elo ALgo WTI Pro indicator are not Included, you can buy or rent separate here in MQL5 if you want it. you can see the link at the indicator settings

Price Down to $70 may get back again to the Original Price $120 after a week. to those who want to try the Indicator Take a Chance to buy now.

How it works

Money Flow Profile: builds horizontal histogram on the right side using (close - open) * volume accumulated into price bins over the lookback.

Green = positive MF, red = negative MF.

Top Number of Traded Rays: identifies the highest absolute money flow rows and draws dashed rays extending 1 day to the right with value + percentage labels.

Supply/Demand Zones: yellow demand box at the lowest low and red supply box at the highest high over the last 50 bars; both update live as new bars form.

Tweakable settings Lookback Bars: how far back the profile scans.

Profile Rows: vertical resolution of the histogram.

Profile Width: max horizontal length in bars.

Top N Money Flow Rays: how many dashed rays to project.

Ray Length (days): extension length in trading days.

Supply/Demand Zone Lookback: bars used for swing detection (default values of 50 you can change the values for range bars if you want).