SMC Multi EMA TrendLines Installation & User Guide v1.11

SMC Multi EMA TrendLines v1.11 – User Guide 📈

MULTI-EMA EMA RIBBON UP TO 10 MAs EMA / SMA / LWMA ALERTS + TELEGRAM TOUCH ALERTS METATRADER 5

Welcome to the updated user guide for SMC Multi EMA TrendLines v1.11. This version adds a complete alert system, an EMA ribbon fill, slope angle and pip-distance readouts in the dashboard, and Telegram notifications via a companion bridge EA. All original v1.1 functionality is preserved and unchanged.



🆕 What's New in v1.11



Feature Description EMA crossover alerts Fires on any monitored MA pair crossing — direction and timeframe included in the message Price cross alerts Fires when price closes on the opposite side of a monitored EMA Price touch alerts NEW: warns when price comes within N pips of an EMA — fires before the cross happens Stack alignment alert Fires once when all (or a set %) of active MAs are in full bull or bear order Per-MA alert toggles Each of the 10 MA slots has independent crossover, price-cross, and touch enable/disable Alert cooldown Minimum bars between repeated alerts on the same MA pair — prevents spam during choppy zones Push notifications MT5 mobile push via SendNotification — works without any extra setup Telegram notifications Via companion bridge EA (MEMA_TelegramBridge_EA) — required because MQL5 blocks WebRequest in indicators EMA ribbon fill Colour band drawn between any two selected MAs — green when fast above slow, red when below Slope angle display Approx. angle in degrees shown per MA row in the dashboard Pip distance display How many pips price is from each active EMA — shown in dashboard

📋 Table of Contents Installation — Indicator + Bridge EA Telegram Setup (5 steps) Understanding Moving Average Methods Default Configuration All Input Parameters Explained Alert Types — How Each One Works The Dashboard — v1.11 Readouts EMA Ribbon Preset Configurations Step-by-Step Scenarios Common Mistakes

1️⃣ Installation — Indicator + Bridge EA

v1.11 ships as two files. The indicator handles all visual and alert logic. The bridge EA handles Telegram only — it is optional if you don't need Telegram. send me a message to get the file

📥 Step A — Install the Indicator (from MQL5 Marketplace) 1 Log in to your MQL5 account inside MetaTrader 5 (bottom toolbar → MQL5.community). 2 Press F4 to open MetaEditor. Navigate to Market → Purchased. 3 Find SMC Multi EMA TrendLines. Right-click → Install. 4 Return to MT5. Open your chart. Right-click → Insert → Indicators → Custom → SMC Multi EMA TrendLines. 5 Configure inputs and click OK. MA lines and dashboard appear immediately.

📥 Step B — Install the Bridge EA (Telegram only) NEW v1.11 1 Copy MEMA_TelegramBridge_EA.mq5 to your MT5 MQL5/Experts folder and compile it (F7 in MetaEditor). 2 Attach the EA to any chart — it runs silently in the background and does not affect trading. 3 Enter your Telegram bot token and chat ID in the EA inputs. 4 Ensure InpGlobalVarName in the EA matches InpTelegramGlobalVar in the indicator (both default to MEMA_TG_MSG ). 5 Set InpAlertTelegram = true in the indicator inputs.

💡 Key Point — Timeframe Behaviour whatever timeframe the chart is set to. All 10 MAs calculate on that timeframe's data. Switch the chart to H1 and all MAs recalculate on H1. No settings change needed. The indicator runs on. All 10 MAs calculate on that timeframe's data. Switch the chart to H1 and all MAs recalculate on H1. No settings change needed.

2️⃣ Telegram Setup — 5 Steps NEW v1.11

⚠️ Why a Bridge EA Is Required MQL5 forbids WebRequest() calls inside indicators — this is a hard engine rule, not a settings issue. Any indicator that tries to call WebRequest gets error 4014 regardless of URL whitelist settings. The bridge EA runs WebRequest from its own execution thread where it is permitted. Push notifications (MT5 mobile app) work directly from the indicator with no extra setup.

📱 Get Your Bot Token and Chat ID 1 Open Telegram. Search for @BotFather. Send /newbot and follow the prompts. Copy the token — it looks like 1234567890:ABCDEFabcdef... 2 Start a conversation with your new bot (send it any message, e.g. /start ). 3 Open this URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot<YOUR_TOKEN>/getUpdates 4 Find "chat":{"id": 123456789} in the response. That number is your chat ID. For a channel it starts with -100... 5 In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL → add https://api.telegram.org → OK → restart MT5.

Input Where What to Enter InpBotToken Bridge EA Your full bot token from @BotFather InpChatID Bridge EA Your personal or channel chat ID InpGlobalVarName Bridge EA Must match InpTelegramGlobalVar in indicator (default: MEMA_TG_MSG ) InpAlertTelegram Indicator Set to true to enable Telegram sending InpTelegramGlobalVar Indicator Must match InpGlobalVarName in bridge EA

3️⃣ Understanding Moving Average Methods

Method Characteristic Best Used For EMA More weight to recent bars. Reacts faster than SMA. Trend following, dynamic support/resistance — most widely used by institutional traders. SMA Equal weight to all bars. Smoother, slower to react. Long-period trend reference (SMA 200). Major support/resistance level. SMMA Very smooth — incorporates older data more heavily. Long-term trend identification, filtering short-term noise. LWMA Linear weighting — most recent bar has highest weight. Faster than EMA. Early trend-change detection and momentum strategies.

4️⃣ Default Configuration

Slot Period Method State Rationale MA 1 8 EMA ✅ Enabled Fast momentum EMA — first to react to price changes MA 2 13 EMA ✅ Enabled Fibonacci — short-term trend direction MA 3 21 EMA ✅ Enabled Fibonacci — most widely watched short-term EMA MA 4 34 EMA ✅ Enabled Fibonacci — transition between short and medium term MA 5 50 EMA ✅ Enabled Standard medium-term EMA — major institutional reference MA 6 89 EMA ⬜ Disabled Fibonacci — enable for extended ribbon setups MA 7 100 EMA ⬜ Disabled Round number — pair with 200 for dual-MA systems MA 8 144 EMA ⬜ Disabled Fibonacci — longer-term confluence MA 9 200 EMA ⬜ Disabled Most important EMA globally — enable for trend bias MA 10 233 EMA ⬜ Disabled Fibonacci — advanced stack strategies

5️⃣ All Input Parameters Explained

🔷 Per-Line Inputs (MA 1 through MA 10 — same structure for each)

Input What It Does Effect If You Change It InpMAx_On Enable or disable this MA line. Disabled lines use zero CPU and are invisible. Toggle to clean up chart. Settings are preserved when toggled off and back on. InpMAx_Period Lookback period for this MA. Lower = faster, stays closer to price. Higher = smoother, shows bigger trend. InpMAx_Method EMA, SMA, SMMA, or LWMA — see Section 3. Mix methods across slots for different visual behaviour. InpMAx_Price Which price the MA is calculated on: Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted. Close = standard. High/Low = boundary channels. Median = smooths wicks. InpMAx_Color Line colour on chart. Use a colour gradient from fast (bright) to slow (muted) for visual depth. InpMAx_Width Line thickness 1–5 pixels. Make slower/key EMAs thicker. Keep fast lines thin. InpMAx_Style SOLID, DASH, DOT, DASHDOT. SOLID for active entries, DASH for context, DOT for background reference (200 EMA).

🔷 Crossover Alert Inputs NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does InpAlertCrossover true Master switch for all EMA crossover alerts. Turn off to disable crossover alerts globally while keeping other alerts active. InpAlertMAx_Cross true (MA1–5), false (MA6–10) Per-line crossover monitoring. When enabled, this MA is included in crossover pair detection. Disable MA slots you don't want to track (e.g. disable MA1 to stop EMA8 crossover alerts when it's too noisy).

🔷 Price Cross Alert Inputs NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does InpAlertPriceCross true Master switch. Fires when price closes on the opposite side of a monitored EMA for the first time. InpPriceCrossMAx true (MA1–3), false (others) Per-line price-cross monitoring. Only enabled MAs trigger price-cross alerts. Recommended: enable on your key EMAs (21, 50, 200) and disable on very fast ones to reduce noise.

🔷 Price Touch Alert Inputs NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpAlertPriceTouch false Master switch for touch alerts. Touch fires when price comes within InpTouchPips of a monitored EMA — warns BEFORE the cross happens. Enable on key levels (EMA21, EMA50, EMA200) for advance warning of approaching price action. InpTouchPips 5.0 How close (in pips) price must come to an EMA to trigger the touch alert. Lower = only very close approaches fire. Higher = fires earlier with more warning. For BTC/indices, set proportionally higher (e.g. 50–100). InpTouchMAx true (MA3, MA5, MA9), false (others) Per-line touch monitoring. Enabled by default on EMA21, EMA50, and EMA200 — the three most commonly used dynamic support/resistance levels. Enable only on your most important levels. Touch alerts use a 3× longer cooldown than cross alerts to avoid flooding during hovering price.

🔷 Stack Alignment Alert NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpAlertStack true Fires once when all active MAs (or a set percentage) align in the same direction. Re-fires only after the stack breaks and reforms. Most powerful signal — indicates a strong, confirmed trend across all your MA periods simultaneously. InpStackThresholdPct 100 Percentage of active MAs that must be on the same side of price to trigger the alert. 100 = all must align. 80 = 80% must align. Set to 80 if using 5 MAs (fires when 4/5 agree). 100 is strictest — only fires on perfect full-stack alignment.

🔷 Alert Delivery NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does InpAlertPopup true Standard MT5 popup window alert. Requires MT5 to be running on screen. InpAlertPush true MT5 push notification to your mobile device. Requires MT5 mobile app linked to the same MQL5 account. Works with no extra configuration. InpAlertTelegram false Sends alert to Telegram via the companion bridge EA. See Section 2 for setup. InpTelegramGlobalVar MEMA_TG_MSG The GlobalVariable name the indicator writes to when an alert fires. Must match InpGlobalVarName in the bridge EA exactly (case-sensitive). InpAlertCooldownBars 3 Minimum number of bars that must pass before the same alert can fire again. Touch alerts automatically use 3× this value. Set higher (5–10) on fast timeframes like M1.

🔷 EMA Ribbon NEW v1.11

Input Default What It Does Effect If You Change It InpShowRibbon false Draws a colour-filled band between two selected MA lines. Green when the fast MA is above the slow MA. Red when below. Instantly shows trend direction from a distance — the band colour tells you the bias without reading the dashboard. InpRibbonFastSlot 1 Which MA slot (1–10) to use as the fast line for the ribbon. Set to your fastest active MA. Default MA1 (EMA8). InpRibbonSlowSlot 5 Which MA slot (1–10) to use as the slow line for the ribbon. Set to your anchor MA. Default MA5 (EMA50). For a narrower ribbon, pick adjacent slots (e.g. 1 and 3). InpRibbonBullColor Forest Green Fill colour when fast MA is above slow MA. Change to any colour. Lighter shades are less distracting on a busy chart. InpRibbonBearColor Fire Brick Fill colour when fast MA is below slow MA. Change to match your chart theme.

🔷 Display Options (v1.11 extended)

Input Default What It Does InpShowLabels true Floating label at the right edge of each MA showing its name and current value. Example: "EMA21 1.08432". InpShowDash true Main alignment dashboard panel. InpShowSlope true Shows the approximate angle of each EMA in degrees next to its dashboard row. A steep positive angle = strong upward momentum. Near zero = flat/ranging. InpShowDistance true Shows how many pips price is from each active EMA in the dashboard row. Useful for mean-reversion setups — know exactly how extended price is from a key level. InpDashX / InpDashY 15 / 30 Dashboard position offset in pixels from the selected corner. InpDashCorner Upper Right Corner the dashboard anchors to.

6️⃣ Alert Types — How Each One Works NEW v1.11

🔔 Crossover Alert

Fires when any two monitored MAs cross each other. The indicator checks all pairs of enabled crossover MAs on each new closed bar. A bullish crossover is when a faster MA crosses above a slower MA — a bearish crossover is the reverse. The message includes the MA names, values, direction, symbol, and timeframe.

Example alert message: [EURUSD] [H1] BULLISH CROSSOVER: EMA8 crossed ABOVE EMA21 | EMA8=1.08430 EMA21=1.08390

🔔 Price Cross Alert

Fires when the closing price moves to the other side of a monitored EMA for the first time. This is the classical "price crosses the 200 EMA" signal. The previous bar's side is tracked — only a genuine side-change triggers it, not just touching the level.

Example: [GBPUSD] [M15] PRICE CROSSED BELOW EMA50 (1.27150)

🔔 Price Touch Alert NEW v1.11

Fires when price comes within InpTouchPips of a monitored EMA while still on the same side. This is a pre-warning — it fires before a cross happens, giving you time to prepare. Use it on your most important support/resistance EMAs (typically EMA21, EMA50, EMA200).

Example: [USDJPY] [H1] PRICE TOUCHING EMA200 (149.820) from above | dist=2.4 pips

💡 Touch vs Cross — When to Use Each Use Scenario Touch alert You want advance notice that price is approaching a key EMA so you can watch for a reaction. Enable on EMA21, EMA50, EMA200 only. Cross alert You want confirmation that price has decisively moved through an EMA. The bar must close on the other side. Both together Touch fires first → you watch the chart → Cross fires to confirm the break. Recommended workflow for key levels.

🔔 Stack Alignment Alert

Fires once when the required percentage of active MAs are all on the same side of price. It does not repeat until the stack breaks alignment and then reforms. This is the highest-conviction alert — it means price structure is clean and trending across all your reference timeframes simultaneously.

Example: [BTCUSDT] [H1] BULLISH STACK ALERT: price ABOVE 5/5 active MAs (100%)

7️⃣ The Dashboard — v1.11 Readouts UPDATED

Each active MA now shows four pieces of information per row:

SMC MULTI EMA v1.11 MA VALUE POS SLP DIST

────────────────────────────

EMA8 1.08430 ABV +3.2d 4.2p

EMA13 1.08410 ABV +2.8d 6.2p

EMA21 1.08390 ABV +2.1d 8.2p

EMA34 1.08360 ABV +1.5d 11.2p

EMA50 1.08320 ABV +0.9d 15.2p

BULLISH STACK (100%)

Column What It Shows How to Use It MA / Value MA name and current price value Know exact EMA levels without hovering over lines POS ABV (above) or BLW (below) Green row = price above this MA (bullish). Red row = below (bearish). SLP Slope angle in degrees (approx.) +ve steep = strong uptrend on this MA. Near zero = flat. -ve = declining. Watch for slope flattening as an early trend exhaustion warning. DIST Pip distance from price to this MA Large distance = price is extended and may revert. Small distance = price is compressed near the EMA — watch for breakout or bounce.

8️⃣ EMA Ribbon NEW v1.11

When InpShowRibbon = true , the indicator draws a coloured band between two selected MA slots. Each bar of the ribbon is drawn independently — the colour can change bar by bar as the fast and slow MAs cross each other, giving you a visual history of the trend state.

Ribbon Colour Meaning Action Green (bull colour) Fast MA is above slow MA — uptrend active between these two levels Only take long setups from the SMC entry indicators Red (bear colour) Fast MA is below slow MA — downtrend active Only take short setups Alternating rapidly MAs crossing back and forth — choppy/ranging market Stand aside. Wait for a consistent colour run of 3+ bars before trading.

💡 Recommended Ribbon Combinations Fast Slot Slow Slot What It Shows MA1 (EMA8) MA5 (EMA50) Short-term momentum vs medium-term trend — best for intraday MA3 (EMA21) MA5 (EMA50) Fibonacci crossover ribbon — clean and less noisy MA5 (EMA50) MA9 (EMA200) Golden/Death Cross ribbon — major trend changes only

9️⃣ Preset Configurations

📐 Fibonacci Stack (SMC Standard) Slot Period Alert Cross Touch MA1 8 EMA off off MA2 13 EMA off off MA3 21 EMA on on MA4 34 EMA off off MA5 50 EMA on on

Crossover alert on 21/50. Touch alert warns when price approaches those key levels. Crossover alert on 21/50. Touch alert warns when price approaches those key levels. 📐 Golden Cross + Ribbon Slot Period Alert Cross Touch MA1 50 EMA on off MA2 200 SMA on on Ribbon Fast=1, Slow=2 – –

Alert fires on Golden/Death Cross. Touch warns when price approaches 200 SMA. Ribbon shows active trend state. Alert fires on Golden/Death Cross. Touch warns when price approaches 200 SMA. Ribbon shows active trend state. 📐 Triple EMA Entry System Slot Period Alert Cross Price Cross MA1 9 EMA on on MA2 21 EMA on on MA3 50 EMA off on

Alert on 9/21 crossover. Price-cross on all three. Entry signal when 9 crosses 21 while price is above 50. Alert on 9/21 crossover. Price-cross on all three. Entry signal when 9 crosses 21 while price is above 50. 📐 Full Fibonacci Ribbon Slot Period Stack Alert Ribbon MA1–MA7 8,13,21,34,55,89,144 100% Fast=1, Slow=7

Stack alert fires when all 7 Fibonacci EMAs align. Ribbon fills between EMA8 and EMA144 — gives the widest visual trend band. Stack alert fires when all 7 Fibonacci EMAs align. Ribbon fills between EMA8 and EMA144 — gives the widest visual trend band.

🔟 Step-by-Step Scenarios

🟢 Scenario A — Touch + Cross Sequence into 200 EMA Bounce (H1 USDJPY) Setup: EMA200 enabled on MA9. InpTouchMA9=true, InpTouchPips=5, InpPriceCrossMA9=true. 1 Dashboard shows all 5 default EMAs ABV. BULLISH STACK alert already fired. Price has been trending up for 3 days. 2 During London session, price pulls back. Dashboard distance column shows EMA200 distance dropping: 40p → 22p → 9p → 4.8p. 3 At 4.8 pips from EMA200, the Touch alert fires: [USDJPY] [H1] PRICE TOUCHING EMA200 (149.820) from above | dist=4.8 pips . You receive this on your phone before the cross. 4 You open your chart and watch. A doji candle forms at the EMA200. No price-cross alert fires — price did not close below it. 5 Next bar is a strong bullish close. Open the SMC OrderBlock Engine — a bullish OB is sitting at the same level. Confluence confirmed. 6 Trade: Long at next bar. SL below EMA200 − buffer. TP at recent swing high. Touch alert gave you the early warning needed to be ready.

🔴 Scenario B — Bearish Crossover Alert → Confirmed Short (M15 GBPUSD) Setup: InpAlertMA1_Cross=true (EMA8), InpAlertMA3_Cross=true (EMA21). InpAlertCooldownBars=3. 1 Price has been ranging. Dashboard shows mixed — 3 ABV, 2 BLW. No stack alert. 2 A sharp bearish move prints. EMA8 crosses below EMA21. Alert fires immediately on the next closed bar: [GBPUSD] [M15] BEARISH CROSSOVER: EMA8 crossed BELOW EMA21 3 Cooldown starts. For the next 3 bars no EMA8/EMA21 alert will re-fire — preventing spam if the crossover temporarily reverses. 4 Dashboard row for EMA8 turns red (BLW). Dashboard row for EMA21 turns red. Stack moves toward bearish. 5 Two bars later, EMA8 crosses below EMA50. Second alert: BEARISH CROSSOVER: EMA8 crossed BELOW EMA50 . Stack flips to BEARISH (100%). 6 Trade: Short on pullback to EMA8 (now resistance). SL above EMA21. TP at recent swing low. The crossover alerts gave you the sequence without watching the screen.

📊 Scenario C — Ribbon + Stack for Trend Confirmation (H4 EURUSD)

Setup: Ribbon enabled, Fast=MA1 (EMA8), Slow=MA5 (EMA50). InpAlertStack=true, InpStackThresholdPct=100. 1 After a period of red ribbon (EMA8 below EMA50), the ribbon flips green — EMA8 has crossed back above EMA50. 2 Over the next 4 bars, price also crosses above EMA21, EMA34. Dashboard rows start flipping ABV one by one. 3 When all 5 MA rows show ABV, the Stack Alignment Alert fires: [EURUSD] [H4] BULLISH STACK ALERT: price ABOVE 5/5 active MAs (100%) 4 This is the highest-conviction signal — ribbon is green, all MAs below price in ascending order, slope column shows positive angles on all rows. 5 Open Smc Session Killzone and Breakout — today's Asian low was swept and a bull MSS fired at the open. Perfect sequence alignment. 6 Trade: Long on the next London-session pullback to EMA8 or EMA21. Wide TP targeting next weekly high.

1️⃣1️⃣ Common Mistakes

❌ Mistake ✅ Fix Enabling crossover alerts on all 10 MAs and getting 45 possible pair combinations — constant alert flooding Enable crossover alerts only on 2–3 key MAs. The most useful pairs are fast/slow (e.g. EMA8/EMA21) and medium/long (e.g. EMA50/EMA200). Leave fast momentum MAs (EMA8, EMA13) unchecked to avoid noise. Setting InpAlertCooldownBars=1 on M1 charts and getting flooded during ranging sessions On M1 use cooldown 5–10. On H1 use 2–3. Touch alerts automatically use 3× the cooldown value, but crossover alerts use the raw value — increase it proportionally to your timeframe. Telegram not working — getting no messages Check: (1) Bridge EA is running on a chart with auto-trading on. (2) Bot token and chat ID are correct — test at api.telegram.org/bot{TOKEN}/getUpdates. (3) InpGlobalVarName in the EA exactly matches InpTelegramGlobalVar in the indicator. (4) https://api.telegram.org is in the WebRequest whitelist. (5) InpAlertTelegram is set to true in the indicator. Touch alert firing continuously while price hovers near an EMA This is expected — the cooldown is 3× InpAlertCooldownBars. Increase InpAlertCooldownBars to 5 to reduce touch frequency. Touch alerts are designed to be informational warnings, not precise entry signals. Ribbon drawing over price action and obscuring candles The ribbon draws in the chart background layer. If it's too prominent, change InpRibbonBullColor and InpRibbonBearColor to lighter/more transparent shades, or set InpShowRibbon=false and only use it on confirmation charts. Not adjusting InpDashX/Y when running alongside other SMC indicators Set the Trend Heatmap to UPPER_LEFT and Multi-EMA dashboard to UPPER_RIGHT. If both are on the same corner, increase X offset of the second one by 240px to space them apart. Using the stack alert as a direct entry signal The stack alert confirms trend direction — it does not time entries. A full bullish stack during a deep pullback still has price falling temporarily. Use the alert to know the bias, then wait for SMC entry confirmation (OB entry, sweep, session breakout).

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SMC Multi EMA TrendLines v1.11 · MetaTrader 5 · EMA Alerts · Telegram Notifications · EMA Ribbon · Touch Alerts · Fibonacci EMA · MQL5 Indicator