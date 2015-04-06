Excellent Gold

Excellent Gold – Fully Automated Trading Solution

Excellent Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to make trading simple, efficient, and adaptable for both beginners and professional traders. With most parameters pre-configured and optimized, users can start trading immediately without complex adjustments.

Whether you are just getting started or already experienced, Excellent Gold offers the flexibility, risk control, and stability you need for long-term trading success.

 Key Advantages


- Plug-and-Play Setup – Minimal configuration required.

- Universal Compatibility – Works with any financial instrument.

- Beginner-Friendly, Professional-Grade – Simple to use, yet powerful enough for experienced traders.

- Multiple Trading Styles – Supports trend-following and counter-trend strategies.

- Advanced Averaging Options – Includes smart and partial averaging modes for dynamic position management.

- Full Cost Awareness – Automatically accounts for spreads, fees, and swaps.

- Optimizable – Can be fine-tuned in the built-in Strategy Tester for best results.

- Timeframe Flexibility – Capable of operating on all timeframes.


⚙️ Risk Management

Excellent Gold provides customizable risk-control settings, allowing you to adjust position sizing and exposure based on your preferred risk tolerance. Simply set your desired risk level, and the EA will handle the rest.


Recommended Settings

- Symbols: XAUUSD (though the EA can technically run on any pair).

-Timeframe: M5

- Account Type: ECN

 With Excellent Gold, you don’t need to spend countless hours tweaking parameters. Just install, set your risk preference, and let the system work for you. A reliable choice for traders who want both simplicity and advanced capabilities in one tool.
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Farell Edson Mazarin
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Эксперты
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Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Эксперты
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Manpreet Singh
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
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Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
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Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Gold Buster
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102622 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/102624 Представляем советник Gold Buster: динамическую систему поддержки-сопротивления и управления рисками нового поколения. Советник "Gold Buster" представляет собой новейшую автоматизированную торговую систему, использующую последние достижения в области управления открытыми позициями и технологии анализа рисков, чтобы по-новому определить, как определяются и используются уровни под
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Эксперты
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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