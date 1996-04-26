Core Index Mt4 is a precision momentum oscillator designed to highlight high-probability continuation zones in the market. It operates within a normalized range (0–100), delivering a clean and stable signal that avoids erratic spikes and misleading noise. The indicator is built to remain consistent after candle close, ensuring dependable analysis without recalculating past values.

At its core, the indicator tracks underlying market strength and weakness through a refined internal process, then smooths and standardizes the output for clarity. The result is a visually clean gold line that reacts intelligently to price shifts while filtering out insignificant fluctuations.

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How to Use

The Core Index revolves around two critical zones:

Above 70 → Strong bullish momentum

→ Strong bullish momentum Below 30 → Strong bearish momentum

Trading signals are generated when the line crosses these key levels:

Buy Signal: When the Core Index crosses above 70

When the Core Index crosses above 70 Sell Signal: When the Core Index crosses below 30

These signals are plotted directly on the main chart with arrows, allowing quick decision-making without needing to interpret the oscillator constantly.

For best results, use Core Index in trending or active market conditions. It can be applied across multiple timeframes, but performs best when aligned with overall market direction or combined with basic structure (support/resistance or trend bias).

Avoid treating it as a simple overbought/oversold tool—its strength lies in detecting momentum transitions, not static extremes.

Key Benefits

Stable, non-repainting behavior after candle close

Clear visual signals with minimal clutter

Adaptive to different market conditions

Built-in alerts for real-time opportunities

Core Index is ideal for traders who want a clean, responsive signal without overcomplicating their charts.