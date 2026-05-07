Buster Diamond
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.15
- Обновлено: 28 мая 2026
- Активации: 10
💎 THE BUSTER DIAMOND
Swing Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD focused on high-quality entries and large price movements.
✅ Designed for swing traders
✅ Targets 50–100 pips per position
✅ Single-entry trading style
✅ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ No martingale
✅ No grid system
✅ Optimized for cleaner and calmer trading
⚙ Specifications
• Minimum Balance: $100
• Timeframe:
M30 = Medium Risk
H1 = Low Risk
• XAU Auto Digit Supported
(No need to change digit settings manually)
• Recommended Account Type: RAW / ECN / ZERO Spread Accounts
Live Account Performance
Built for traders who prefer patience, precision, and bigger market moves instead of aggressive overtrading.
"Terrible. It completely doesn't match the backtest. Out of 8 trades, 4 hit the stop-loss!"
Stop-losses are simply part of the trading process. What matters is the long-term performance over a larger sample of trades, not the outcome of just one week or 8 trades. I recommend evaluating the EA over several weeks or months rather than a very small sample. Thank you for giving it a try.