Buster Diamond

1
💎 THE BUSTER DIAMOND

Swing Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD focused on high-quality entries and large price movements.

✅ Designed for swing traders
✅ Targets 50–100 pips per position
✅ Single-entry trading style
✅ Fixed Stop Loss & Take Profit
✅ No martingale
✅ No grid system
✅ Optimized for cleaner and calmer trading

⚙ Specifications

• Minimum Balance: $100
• Timeframe:

M30 = Medium Risk

H1 = Low Risk
• XAU Auto Digit Supported
(No need to change digit settings manually)

• Recommended Account Type: RAW / ECN / ZERO Spread Accounts

Live Account Performance 


Built for traders who prefer patience, precision, and bigger market moves instead of aggressive overtrading.
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liu000202
1233
liu000202 2026.07.29 12:56 
 

"Terrible. It completely doesn't match the backtest. Out of 8 trades, 4 hit the stop-loss!"

Indra Yugi
1008
Ответ разработчика Indra Yugi 2026.07.30 06:07
Thank you for your feedback. My own live account also had 4 stop-loss trades this week, and that's completely normal for this strategy. This EA is designed as a single-entry system with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, not a martingale or recovery system that avoids losses.
Stop-losses are simply part of the trading process. What matters is the long-term performance over a larger sample of trades, not the outcome of just one week or 8 trades. I recommend evaluating the EA over several weeks or months rather than a very small sample. Thank you for giving it a try.
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