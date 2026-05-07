Buster Diamond

The XauUsd Engulfing on H1 is an EA sets to have the following conditions: Runs on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe. The basis in following trend, as there is a correction in the trend and an engulfing candle is formed, the EA shall take a position. The confluence for the position taken are the price is either above (uptrend) or below (downtrend) EMA 21 and RSI 21. The EA also has a SL+ shall the price reverse.