Tiger Arrows is a precision trend-shift indicator designed to highlight high-probability turning points directly on the chart using clear buy and sell arrows. It adapts to changing market conditions by combining dynamic price zones with volatility awareness, allowing it to respond to both quiet ranges and strong directional moves. The logic focuses on confirmed momentum transitions rather than early guesses, helping reduce noise and false triggers. The result is a clean, responsive tool suited for fast decision-making without clutter.

How to use:

Apply the indicator to your chart and watch for arrows forming after candle close. A buy arrow suggests upward momentum confirmation, while a sell arrow indicates downward pressure. For best results, align signals with overall market structure or higher timeframe direction. It performs well in breakout and continuation environments, and can also assist in spotting reversals near key zones. Alerts can be enabled for real-time notifications, making it suitable for both active and semi-automated workflows.