Cosmic Scalper Mt4 is a multi-layer trend and entry indicator designed for active traders who want clear structure, dynamic support/resistance, and precise scalping signals directly on the chart. It blends ATR-adaptive trend lines with Fibonacci-based price zones to map market bias across three independent trend layers. Each layer reacts differently to volatility, allowing you to see short-term, mid-term, and extended trend behavior at the same time.

On top of the trend framework, Cosmic Scalper Mt4 generates buy and sell dots using a weighted price-action scoring system combined with EMA alignment. Signals are volatility-adjusted and plotted with ATR-based offsets, keeping the chart clean and readable even during fast markets. Optional alerts ensure you never miss a qualified setup.





How to Use

Trend Reading Blue lines represent bullish trend states, while violet lines represent bearish states.

When multiple trend lines align in the same direction, market bias is strong. Mixed colors indicate consolidation or transition. Scalping Entries Buy dots appear below price when bullish conditions meet the minimum signal score.

Sell dots appear above price when bearish conditions are met.

Best results come from trading signals that agree with at least two trend layers. Risk & Trade Management Use the nearest trend line as a dynamic stop reference.

Targets can be set at recent highs/lows or when price approaches the opposite trend layer. Optimization Tips Lower timeframes suit scalping, higher timeframes improve trend reliability.

Adjust ATR multipliers and minimum score to match market volatility.

Enable alerts for hands-free monitoring during active sessions.

Cosmic Scalper Mt4 works best as a precision tool within a disciplined trading plan, combining structure, momentum, and timing without clutter.