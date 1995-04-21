Cosmic Scalper Mt4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 10
Cosmic Scalper Mt4 is a multi-layer trend and entry indicator designed for active traders who want clear structure, dynamic support/resistance, and precise scalping signals directly on the chart. It blends ATR-adaptive trend lines with Fibonacci-based price zones to map market bias across three independent trend layers. Each layer reacts differently to volatility, allowing you to see short-term, mid-term, and extended trend behavior at the same time.
On top of the trend framework, Cosmic Scalper Mt4 generates buy and sell dots using a weighted price-action scoring system combined with EMA alignment. Signals are volatility-adjusted and plotted with ATR-based offsets, keeping the chart clean and readable even during fast markets. Optional alerts ensure you never miss a qualified setup.
How to Use
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Trend Reading
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Blue lines represent bullish trend states, while violet lines represent bearish states.
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When multiple trend lines align in the same direction, market bias is strong. Mixed colors indicate consolidation or transition.
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Scalping Entries
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Buy dots appear below price when bullish conditions meet the minimum signal score.
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Sell dots appear above price when bearish conditions are met.
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Best results come from trading signals that agree with at least two trend layers.
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Risk & Trade Management
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Use the nearest trend line as a dynamic stop reference.
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Targets can be set at recent highs/lows or when price approaches the opposite trend layer.
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Optimization Tips
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Lower timeframes suit scalping, higher timeframes improve trend reliability.
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Adjust ATR multipliers and minimum score to match market volatility.
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Enable alerts for hands-free monitoring during active sessions.
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Cosmic Scalper Mt4 works best as a precision tool within a disciplined trading plan, combining structure, momentum, and timing without clutter.