MasterDot

Master Dot for MetaTrader 4

Detect Volatility Exhaustion Before the Market Returns to Balance

Master Dot is a professional non-repainting indicator designed to detect moments when price moves beyond its statistically expected volatility range. These situations often occur during sharp market impulses, liquidity grabs or temporary emotional moves, when price departs from its normal trading conditions.

Instead of following trends, Master Dot highlights volatility exhaustion — moments where the market has expanded beyond its adaptive channel and may begin returning toward its normal equilibrium. This makes the indicator particularly suitable for scalping and other short-term trading approaches that focus on price reactions after extreme movements.

The adaptive channel is built around a moving average, while its width is calculated from either Average True Range (ATR) or Standard Deviation, allowing the indicator to automatically adjust to changing market volatility.

Real-Time Signals Without Repainting

Master Dot is designed for live trading conditions.

Unlike many reversal indicators, arrows are plotted immediately on the current (zero) bar as soon as the breakout conditions are satisfied. Previously generated signals never repaint or disappear, allowing traders to evaluate historical signals exactly as they originally appeared.

To reduce unnecessary noise, the algorithm avoids duplicate signals in the same direction, allows a configurable pause between consecutive signals and intelligently resolves situations where both channel boundaries are exceeded within a single candle.

Instant Notifications

Every new signal can be delivered immediately through Push Notifications, Email or standard MetaTrader alerts. Each notification includes the trading symbol, timeframe, signal direction, price and signal time, allowing traders to monitor multiple charts without constantly watching the terminal.

Input Parameters

Master Dot provides flexible settings for different trading styles without making the interface unnecessarily complicated.

  • Channel Period defines the calculation period of the adaptive channel. Larger values create a smoother channel with fewer signals.
  • Channel Center Method selects the moving average used as the channel center (EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA).
  • Applied Price specifies which price is used for channel calculations, including Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical or Weighted Price.
  • Channel Width Source chooses how market volatility is measured: Average True Range (ATR) or Standard Deviation.
  • Channel Width Multiplier controls the channel width. Lower values produce more frequent signals, while higher values require stronger volatility expansion before a breakout is detected.
  • Volatility Smoothing Period smooths the volatility calculation to create a more stable adaptive channel.
  • Use Bar Extremes For Breakout determines whether breakouts are detected using candle High/Low or only the Close price.
  • Minimum Bars Between Signals prevents multiple nearby signals by specifying the minimum number of bars required before another signal can be generated.
  • Send Push Notification, Send Email Notification and Show Screen Alert enable the available notification methods.
  • Upper Arrow Symbol, Lower Arrow Symbol, Arrow Colors and Arrow Offset allow complete customization of the indicator's visual appearance.

Signal Interpretation

A red arrow appears when price breaks above the upper volatility boundary, indicating an upward volatility expansion.

A blue arrow appears when price breaks below the lower volatility boundary, indicating a downward volatility expansion.

Master Dot does not attempt to predict future price direction. Instead, it identifies statistically significant volatility excursions that may be useful for monitoring potential market normalization, especially when combined with a broader trading strategy and additional technical analysis.

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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
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Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Индикаторы
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5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Gold Channel XAUUSD
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Советник BoxetFx анализирует рынок с помощью нескольких торговых стратегий. Получив оптимальные сигналы для открытия сделки, советник в автоматическом режиме определяет объем ордера в процентном соотношении от депозита. Дальше выставляется отложенный ордер в направлении предполагаемого движения цены. Когда сделка достигает оптимального уровня прибыли или убытка, она автоматически закрывается. За счет работы нескольких аналитических центров обработки информации, советник диверсифицирует возможные
Medok
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Medok - это индикатор который показывает на графике с помощью стрелок и линий сопротивления, когда входить и когда выходить с рынка. Использовать индикатор очень просто. Когда появляется синяя стрелка - мы покупаем, когда появляется красная стрелка - продаем. Когда цена, при открытии ордера на покупку доходит до нижнего уровня сопротивления, или при открытии ордера на продажу доходит до верхнего уровня сопротивления, сделку рекомендуется закрыть. Рекомендуемые значения для пары EURUSD таймфрейм
TOP Xios
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
TOP Xios - это готовая торговая система, которая показывает трейдеру сигналы где открывать и где закрывать сделку. В правом углу монитора, на информационной панели, выводится информация об общем количестве сигналов, количестве пунктов прибыли или убытка и процентное соотношение верных и неверных сигналов. Работать с данным индикатором очень просто. Как только появляется синяя стрелка - открываем сделку на покупку и ждем появления синего крестика, который сигнализирует о необходимости закрыть сде
Buy Market Scanner
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Buy Market Scanner - это готовая торговая система, которая показывает трейдеру на графике моменты когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Стрелка на покупку появляется на нулевом баре без запаздывания и перерисовки. Тоже самое и с сигналами на закрытие ордеров. Они появляются на нулевом баре и не перерисовываются. В правом верхнем углу индикатора отображается количество пунктов прибыли или убытка за определенный период времени. Лучше всего индикатор работает на валютной паре EURUSD таймфрейме
DayWay
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
DayWay - индикатор который показывает на графике в виде цветной линии текущее направление тренда. Лучшие таймфреймы для работы M5 и выше. Работает на всех валютных парах. Хорошо подходит для любых скальпирующих стратегий торговли. Весьма простой в использовании. Рекомендации по использованию При появлении синей линии ждем закрытия свечи и открываем ордер на покупку. При появлении красной линии ждем закрытия текущей свечи и открываем ордер на продажу. Параметры Periods - период индикатора.
Leo Trend
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Leo Trend - это сигнальный индикатор, который показывает на графике в виде стрелок и линий моменты входа в рынок, а так же направление тренда и флета. Leo Trend будет полезен как новичкам создающим торговую стратегию, так и профессионалам для интеграции в уже готовые торговые системы. Leo Trend работает без перерисовок и без существенных опозданий. Как работает индикатор мы продемонстрировали на видео. Кроме того, Вы можете протестировать данный индикатор в тестере стратегий абсолютно бесплатно.
Nizma
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
NIZMA - готовая торговая система, которая максимально эффективно работает на валютных парах EURUSD, AUDUSD и GBPUSD. Лучшие таймфреймы от M5 и выше. Система указывает трейдеру в виде стрелок точки входа в рынок, а так же выводит на экран информацию о силе и направлении тренда. Сигналы легко интерпретировать. Подходит для работы как трейдерам новичкам, так и профессионалам. При правильно подобранных настройках, дает минимальное количество ложных сигналов. На тестах это количество не превышало 12%
XPointer
Andrey Kozak
5 (3)
Индикаторы
XPointer - это полностью готовая торговая система. Она показывает трейдеру когда нужно открывать и закрывать сделку. Работает на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах. Очень простая в использовании и не требует дополнительных индикаторов для своей работы. С XPointer может начать работать даже начинающий трейдер. Но так же она будет полезна и профессиональным трейдерам для подтверждения открытия ордеров. Особенности индикатора XPointer Он не перерисовывает свои значения. Работает на всех валютных па
Lobster
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Lobster - готовая торговая система с гибким алгоритмом анализа рынка. Делает практически всю работа за трейдера. Все, что вам остается, это открывать и закрывать ордера по сигналам индикатора. Индикатор будет весьма полезным как для новичков, так и для профессионалов. Может работать как в паре с другими индикаторами, так и самостоятельно. Особенности Не перерисовывает сигналы; Работает со всеми валютными парами; Работает со всеми таймфреймами; Имеет гибкую систему анализа рынка. Как торговать
Gets
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Gets - интеллектуальная торговая система со сложным механизмом анализа рынка. Принцип работы Gets основан на нейросетях и диверсифицированном сборе информации с различных анализаторов состояния рынка. Далее система с помощью анализа статистических баз складывает общее представление о текущей ситуации на рынке и дальнейшем движении цены. Информация выводится на экран в очень простой и понятной для трейдера форме - в виде стрелок на покупку и продажу. Так же возле стрелки отображается информация о
Scalper Zoom
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Scalper Zoom - новая торговая система которая создана для того, чтобы упростить процесс торговли на рынке форекс как новичкам, так и профессионалам. Индикатор Scalper Zoom использует адаптационный метод работы и анализирует рынок с помощью нескольких торговых алгоритмов, выбирая при этом максимально эффективный для данной валютной пары и данного таймфрейма. Работать с данный индикатором очень просто. При появлении красной вертикальной линии, открываем ордер на продажу. Закрываем его при появлени
Brabux
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Brabux - полностью готовая к торговле механическая торговая система. Работает на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах. Автоматически настраивается на валютную пару и таймфрейм. Самостоятельно подбирает максимально эффективные торговые параметры для получения желаемой трейдером прибыли. В параметрах индикатора вам необходимо указать торговый период, за который система будет делать расчеты и минимальную допустимую прибыль в пунктах. Далее система автоматически подбирает нужные торговые параметры и на
CoolLine
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
CoolLine - сигнальный индикатор, который показывает на графике точки открытия и закрытия торговых позиций. Не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Рисует стрелки на нулевом баре Open[0]. Работает на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах. Преимущества данного индикатора точно показывает на графике точки открытия и закрытия позиций. не перерисовывает свои сигналы. работает на всех валютных парах и таймфреймах. очень просто в использовании. Работать смогут даже новички на рынке. имеет очень гибкую систему нас
Master Figures
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Индикатор Master Figures анализирует рынок на предмет самых распространенных графических паттернов. Начнем с паттерна под названием Пин-бар . Этот паттерн по праву может считаться одним из самых распространенных. Данный паттерн выглядит как свеча с маленьким телом и большим хвостом (тенью). Если вы увидели его на графике, то необходимо открывать позицию против тени. Закрывать лучше по линиям сопротивления. Master Figures отображает данный паттерн в виде кругов. Открывать позицию необходимо при п
Forex Gump Pro
Andrey Kozak
4 (5)
Индикаторы
Внимание! Друзья, так как в интернете последнее время появилось много мошенников которые продают индикаторы под названием ForexGump, мы решили Вас предупредить, что только у нас на странице продается ЛИЦЕНЗИОННАЯ АВТОРАСКАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ИНДИКАТОРА! Мы не продаем данный индикатор на других сайтах по цене ниже этой! Все индикаторы которые продаются дешевле - подделки! А еще чаще продаются демо версии которые через неделю прекращают работать! По этому, чтобы не рисковать своими деньгами, покупайте данный
Market Trend
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Market Trend - комплексная система определения направления тренда. Анализирует рынок с помощью формулы, которая учитывает показания целого ряда технических индикаторов и других торговых стратегий. Определяет не только текущее направление тренда, но и его силу движения. Индикатор интуитивно понятный и очень простой в использовании. На график визуально выводится информация о текущем направлении тренда и его силе движения. Если индикатор пишет "UP!" - значит в данный момент восходящий тренд, если п
Jerus Line Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Jerus Line Scalper - индикатор для скальпирования по парам EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Рекомендуемые таймфреймы M5, M15, M30, H1. Стратегия торговли следующая: как только появляется стрелка, мы открываем ордер в направлении стрелки и выставляем тейк-профит на уровне +10 пунктов. Стоп-лосс выставляем на уровне стоп-линии индикатора. Стоп-линия отображается красным или синим цветом в зависимости от сигнала индикатора. Также в данной системе можно применять стратегию Мартингейла. Если с
DotaScalping
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
DotaScalping - это полуавтоматическая торговая система для скальпинга. В виде точек на графике показывает рекомендуемые моменты для открытия сделок на покупку / продажу. Сигналы генерирует на основании алгоритма сглаживания ценовой амплитуды. Индикаторы пытается точно вычислять моменты максимальных пиковых значений цены и давать трейдеру сигналы на основании сглаженной корреляции. То есть, индикатор определяет максимальное и минимальное значение цены и в зависимости от направления тренда, дает с
ForexGumpUltra
Andrey Kozak
3.25 (4)
Индикаторы
ForexGumpUltra - это новый, более усовершенствованный индикатор линейки ForexGump. Данный индикатор легко справляется с определением направления цены на любой валютной паре и любом таймфрейме. Свои сигналы индикатор рисует на нулевом баре и не перерисовывает их (смотрите на видео). На 34 секунде видео видно, что данный индикатор используя новые фильтры, без запаздывания определяет изменение направления движения цены, даже несмотря на рыночный шум, который в тот момент присутствовал (смотрите вид
Forex Gump Scalping
Andrey Kozak
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Внимание! Друзья, так как в интернете последнее время появилось много мошенников которые продают индикаторы под названием ForexGump, мы решили Вас предупредить, что только у нас на странице продается ЛИЦЕНЗИОННАЯ АВТОРСКАЯ ВЕРСИЯ ИНДИКАТОРА! Мы не продаем данный индикатор на других сайтах по цене ниже этой! Все индикаторы которые продаются дешевле - подделки! А еще чаще продаются демо версии которые через неделю прекращают работать! По этому, чтобы не рисковать своими деньгами, покупайте данный
Bomb Scalper
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Bomb Scalper - это полностью готовая механическая торговая система, которая анализирует рынок с помощью 12 рыночных сигналов, а также свечных комбинаций и дает трейдеру указания, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. На скриншоте ниже видно, как система рисует синюю стрелку на покупку и красную стрелку на продажу. Сигнал на закрытие ордера дается в виде желтой стрелки. Кроме того, во время сигнала на закрытие индикатор рассчитывает потенциальную прибыль/убыток, которые мог бы получить трейдер. Ка
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Stiker - это робот, который может торговать в автоматическом или полуавтоматическом режиме . Если в настройках робота указать auto=true, то в этом режиме робот при появлении сигнала будет сам в автоматическом режиме открывать и закрывать ордера. Если в настройках указать auto=false, то в этом режиме робот будет анализировать рынок и выводить сигналы на экран, а трейдеру нужно будет в ручном режиме подтверждать открытие или закрытие ордеров, нажимая кнопки Open Buy и Close Order. Это сделано для
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
Если у вас еще нет своей торговой стратегии, Вы можете воспользоваться нашей готовой торговой стратегией, которая максимально эффективна по валютной паре EURUSD H1. Индикатор «Ready Made Scalping System» сам автоматически анализирует рынок и показывает трейдеру когда открывать и закрывать ордера. Вам просто нужно следовать его указаниям. Когда появляется стрелка  - открываем ордер, когда появляется квадрат с галочкой – закрываем ордер. Для удобства трейдера, индикатор при появлении сигналов отпр
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Эксперты
Amok - полностью автоматическая торговая система, которая разрабатывалась для торговли на валютной паре EURUSD, таймфрейме H1 на микросчетах. Тем не менее, как показывает практика, данная торговая система неплохо работает и на других валютных парах. Принцип работы торгового робота Amok: В алгоритм работы робота заложено более 7 различных стратегий торговли. Это было сделано с той целью, чтобы робот мог более стабильно работать в различных рыночных условиях. Программная часть робота с помощью 12
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