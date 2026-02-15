Relative Strength Index HFT

Relative Strength Index HFT is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading on Forex markets. It combines three powerful trading strategies with advanced risk management, RSI filtering, and HFT optimization features.

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# TRADING STRATEGIES
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= STRATEGY 1: Moving Average Crossover
• Uses dual Moving Average crossover system (Fast MA + Slow MA)
• BUY signal: Fast MA crosses above Slow MA
• SELL signal: Fast MA crosses below Slow MA
• Customizable MA periods, methods (SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA), and applied prices
• RSI filter prevents entries in overbought/oversold conditions

= STRATEGY 2: Distance Breakout
• Monitors price movement from a reference point
• BUY when price breaks above the trigger distance
• SELL when price breaks below the trigger distance
• Automatically adjusts reference point after each trade
• Ideal for capturing strong directional moves


This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena products.

Members receives:

  • New EA releases and updates
  • Strategy optimization tips
  • Bug fixes and maintenance notices
  • Trading education
  • Community discussions
  • Direct support from the development team

Join the community today: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forextradingarena


= STRATEGY 3: EMA Momentum
• Advanced momentum-based strategy using Exponential Moving Averages
• Requires consecutive tick confirmation before entry
• Measures EMA momentum over customizable bar periods
• Independent position management with separate magic number
• Risk-based lot sizing option (percentage of balance)

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# KEY FEATURES
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=  RSI Filter System
   • Blocks BUY trades when RSI is overbought (default: ≥70)
   • Blocks SELL trades when RSI is oversold (default: ≤30)
   • Fully customizable RSI period and threshold levels
   • Can be enabled/disabled per user preference

=  HFT Optimization
   • Spread filter - blocks trades when spread exceeds maximum
   • Minimum time between trades - prevents overtrading
   • Tick momentum confirmation for precise entries
   • Optimized for fast execution environments

=  Dynamic Lot Management
   • Automatic lot size adjustment based on account balance
   • Base lot + incremental increase per balance step
   • Example: $500 step with 0.01 increment = auto-scaling
   • Maximum lot size limiter for risk control
   • Built-in margin check prevents Error 134

=  Advanced Risk Management
   • Automatic margin validation before each trade
   • Reduces lot size if insufficient margin available
   • Skips trades gracefully when margin is too low
   • Prevents account blow-up from overleveraging

= Breakeven & Trailing Stop
   • Breakeven function moves SL to entry + offset when profit target reached
   • Progressive trailing stop follows price movement
   • Separate settings for MA/Distance and EMA Momentum strategies
   • Customizable trigger points and step distances

= Daily Trade Limits
   • Maximum daily trades limiter for EMA Momentum strategy
   • Automatic reset at start of new trading day
   • Position limit per strategy

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# INPUT PARAMETERS
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=  GENERAL SETTINGS:
• Magic Number - Unique identifier for EA orders
• Lot Size (Base) - Fixed lot size when dynamic lot is disabled

= DYNAMIC LOT MANAGEMENT:
• Enable Dynamic Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle
• Starting Lot Size - Initial lot size (default: 0.01)
• Lot Increase per Step - Lot increment amount (default: 0.01)
• Balance Step ($) - Balance increase needed for lot upgrade (default: $500)
• Maximum Lot Size - Upper limit for lot size (default: 10.0)

=  MOVING AVERAGE SETTINGS:
• Period First MA - Fast moving average period (default: 2)
• Calculation Method - SMA/EMA/SMMA/LWMA
• Applied Price - Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted
• Period Second MA - Slow moving average period (default: 20)

=  DISTANCE BREAKOUT SETTINGS:
• Distance in Points - Trigger distance from reference price (default: 1000)

= RSI FILTER SETTINGS:
• Enable RSI Filter - ON/OFF toggle
• RSI Period - Calculation period (default: 14)
• RSI Overbought - Level to block BUY (default: 70)
• RSI Oversold - Level to block SELL (default: 30)

=  HFT SETTINGS:
• Enable HFT Mode - ON/OFF toggle
• Max Spread (Points) - Maximum allowed spread (default: 20)
• Min Seconds Between Trades - Cooldown period (default: 5)
• Enable Breakeven Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle
• Breakeven Trigger (Points) - Profit to activate breakeven (default: 100)
• Breakeven Offset (Points) - Offset above entry (default: 10)
• Trail Step After Breakeven - Trailing step size (default: 50)
• Points Activation Trailing Stop - Trail activation distance (default: 250)

=  EMA MOMENTUM STRATEGY:
• Enable EMA Momentum Strategy - ON/OFF toggle
• Fast EMA Period - Fast EMA period (default: 5)
• Slow EMA Period - Slow EMA period (default: 15)
• Bars for Momentum Calculation - Momentum lookback (default: 3)
• Minimum Momentum (Points) - Entry threshold (default: 20)
• Consecutive Ticks Before Entry - Tick confirmation (default: 2)
• Take Profit (Points) - TP distance (default: 3000)
• Stop Loss (Points) - SL distance (default: 3000)
• Enable Break-Even - ON/OFF toggle
• Break-Even Trigger (Points) - Profit to trigger BE (default: 80)
• Break-Even Offset (Points) - BE offset (default: 10)
• Enable Trailing Stop - ON/OFF toggle
• Trail Start (Points profit) - Profit to start trailing (default: 100)
• Trail Step (Points) - Trail step increment (default: 30)
• Max Positions - Maximum concurrent positions (default: 1)
• Max Daily Trades - Daily trade limit, 0=unlimited (default: 500)
• Use Risk-Based Lot Size - ON/OFF toggle
• Risk Per Trade (%) - Risk percentage (default: 1.0%)

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# RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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=  TIMEFRAME: H1 (1 Hour) - Primary recommended timeframe
= SYMBOLS: Major Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD)
= ACCOUNT TYPE: ECN/RAW spread accounts recommended for best results
=  MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $500+ recommended for proper lot scaling
=  LEVERAGE: 1:100 or higher recommended

=  Conservative Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 0.5-1%
• Max Daily Trades: 10-20
• Max Spread: 10-15 points
• Enable all filters (RSI, HFT Mode)

=  Moderate Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 1-2%
• Max Daily Trades: 50-100
• Max Spread: 20 points
• Enable all filters

=  Aggressive Settings:
• Risk Per Trade: 2-3%
• Max Daily Trades: 200-500
• Max Spread: 30 points
• Use at your own risk

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# REQUIREMENTS
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• Platform: MetaTrader 4 Build 1320 or higher
• Account Type: Any (Standard, ECN, Cent accounts supported)
• Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+)
• Leverage: 1:50 minimum (1:100+ recommended)
• VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
• Internet: Stable connection with low latency

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# INSTALLATION
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1. Download the EA file
2. Open MetaTrader 4 → File → Open Data Folder
3. Navigate to MQL4 → Experts folder
4. Copy the EA file into the Experts folder
5. Restart MetaTrader 4 or right-click Navigator → Refresh
6. Drag the EA onto your desired chart
7. Enable "Allow live trading" in EA properties
8. Configure input parameters according to your preferences
9. Click OK to start the EA

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# BACKTESTING
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• Model: Every tick (most accurate)
• Initial Deposit: $1000+ recommended
• Spread: Current or custom (realistic spread)
• Optimization: Genetic algorithm recommended
• Period: Minimum 1-2 years of data

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# VERSION HISTORY
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Version 1.00 (Initial Release)
• Three integrated trading strategies
• RSI filter system
• HFT optimization features
• Dynamic lot management
• Breakeven and trailing stop functions
• Advanced margin protection
• Daily trade limits

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# RISK DISCLAIMER
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Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.

There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

This Expert Advisor is provided "as is" without any guarantees of profitability. Always test on a demo account first and understand the strategy before using real money.

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 # SUPPORT
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DM me for Broker Set File. 

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Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
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Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
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Vasilii Konovalov
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Rebate robot. The money on the deposit rotates around zero, while a lot of transactions are made and the rebate is stuffed.It does not load the deposit, there is a stop loss and take profit.It is necessary to bet on several instruments at once, pairs can be any, but it is recommended to bet on those in which the trend is clearly traced on the daily chart. With prolonged reversals, the robot loses, but it happens very slowly and relatively safely, so it is recommended to track the trend at least
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Sabina Fik
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Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
专家
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
Reversal Overlap Bot mt4
Mikhail Pigolkin
专家
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Christian Opperskalski
4 (1)
专家
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Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
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Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
Product Description: Trading Vision – Automated Assistant for Forex Traders Introduction In today's financial markets, automating Forex trading is not just desirable but essential for success. The primary goal of automated trading systems like Trading Vision is to simplify the trading process by implementing advanced algorithms to analyze market trends. This allows traders to focus on strategic thinking while leaving routine operations to technology. What is Trading Vision? Trading Vision is a p
GerFX Crypto Maniac
Exler Consulting GmbH
专家
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Maryna Shulzhenko
专家
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
专家
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Be Bestowed By Heaven
Ding Bo Dai
专家
1、嚴謹的邏輯判斷：通過多個條件的層層嵌套，確保只有在特定且嚴格限定的情況下才會執行開倉操作，如程序開關開啟、斐波那契回調線存在、非MACD開盤時間、未啟動馬丁格爾策略等。避免不必要的交易，降低無謂的風險。 2、融合多種技術分析工具：結合斐波那契回調線、ZigZag指標、MACD指標等多種技術分析手段，從不同維度對市場走勢進行綜合判斷，提升交易決策的準確性和可靠性。 3、風險控製機製：在決定開倉前，對賬戶余額（要求大於15.0）和預付款比例（要求大於等於300%）進行檢查，確保交易符合資金管理規則，有效防止過度交易和保證金不足導致的強製平倉風險。 4、馬丁格爾策略支持：通過是否已啟動馬丁變量及後續的開倉邏輯，實現馬丁格爾策略的啟動與管理，為用戶提供了應對不利行情時的一種補救措施。 5、當賬戶余額不足或預付款比例不達標時，會打印相應的提示信息，便於用戶及時了解交易狀態和問題原因，有利於快速定位和解決問題。 6、默認參數是交易黃金的，你可以交易任何品種，參數自己設置，靈活性強，設置有開關，你可以自己關閉部分功能，你可以掛單進場，剩下的交給EA 7、註意交易魔數，每個品種都設置不同的
Tug
Evgeniy Zhdan
专家
The algorithm of the advisor calculates the important support and resistance levels. Next, the Expert Advisor calculates the probability of price movement "to" or "away" from this price level. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter If a high probability of price movement in the desired direction is determined, the advisor opens a deal. Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Dangerous trading methods are not used. Recommended instruments (5M): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Ad
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4.67 (9)
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基于 供需 原则的 全自动 EA 。第一个 提供 完全自动化的 供需 EA。现在 交易 变得轻松，通过用户友好的图形交易面板完全控制您的交易策略。 您将获得超高品质 算法交易软件涵盖所有交易风格：手动、半自动和全自动。通过各种设置和自定义选项，每个交易者都可以创建适合自己需求和个人交易风格的策略。它提供了无限的可能性，这就是这款独特专家顾问的魔力。 供应需求 EA ProBot 手册 || 如何使用交易面板 || 自动方向 购买后请给我发一条消息，让我将 “方向面板” 指示器发送给您。其价格为 （199 美元） ，但购买后您将完全 免费 获得它。 “供应和需求 EA ProBot” 中的交易模式 · 手动交易： 您可以通过点击供应和需求区域旁边的区域标签来手动进行标记/限价交易。为此，您需要从输入参数启用手动交易，并禁用交易面板上的买入和卖出按钮。 · 半自动交易： 当价格触及某个区域时，EA 可以自动进行交易。它根据您在交易面板上选择的偏好进行交易。为了在价格触及需求区域时进行交易，需要激活“买入”按钮；为了在价格触及供应区域时进行交易，需要激活“卖出”按钮。这允许您自定义
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
专家
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
专家
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
专家
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
专家
AI Sniper for MetaTrader 4 —— 为精准执行而打造的智能交易机器人 AI Sniper 是一款专为 MetaTrader 4 打造的智能自适应交易机器人，面向希望获得更高质量自动化交易体验的交易者。 它并不是普通的 Forex 机器人，而是一套围绕精确判断、结构化分析与高效执行而构建的专业级 Expert Advisor。 AI Sniper for MT4 通过高级算法逻辑、实时市场分析与精细化执行机制，帮助交易者在复杂市场中识别更优质的 BUY 与 SELL 机会。 AI Sniper 采用复杂而高效的算法架构与先进的交易方法，将原本杂乱无序的市场波动转化为更有逻辑、更有结构的交易决策。 系统会持续评估价格行为、市场状态与技术条件，以识别更有利的入场区域、交易管理时机以及市场反应节点。 基于超过 15 年的 Forex 与交易市场实践经验，这款 Expert Advisor 将智能交易逻辑、策略过滤、优化执行与面向交易者的专业设计整合在同一套 MT4 解决方案中。 AI Sniper 的每个核心模块都经过精心设计与严格测试。机器人会在每一次价格变化中执行大
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
专家
RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
专家
️ 已 拥有   Boring Pips EA ？ 您可享受   额外 30% 折扣 ！ 联系我们了解更多： 如何申 请返现（ rebate ） 特朗普的第二个任期 重新点燃了一波激进的贸易政策浪潮，首先是恢复了扰乱全球市场的大规模关税。 中东局势紧张升级 ，最近是 以色列与伊朗之间的对峙 ，这可能成为油价上涨的潜在诱因。 俄乌战争 仍在持续，毫无解决迹象，进一步加剧了地缘政治的不稳定。 经济民族主义 正在抬头，而全球合作正逐渐瓦解。 供应链依然脆弱 ， 主要经济体的通胀压力 持续上升。 金融市场 比以往任何时候都更容易受冲击且难以预测。您真的为这种全新的市场环境制定好交易策略了吗？ 在当前动荡的市场中，仅依靠传统策略已远远不够。 您需要的是一个 不依赖单一货币对的大波动 、能在多个机会中稳定获利的系统。 还需要 更智能的风险保护机制 ，在初步判断出错时及时止损。 最重要的是，您需要一个能 完全根据您的交易风格和风险偏好自由定制 的系统。 Dynamic Pips EA 正是为帮助交易者在 波动性高且不确定的市场 中生存和获利而设计，它提供了一个完整的三大支柱
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
专家
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
专家
TopBottomEA的优势： 首款支持小本金工作的EA，实盘4年多了；本EA基于波动率自适应机制，一次只下一单，每单带止损，平均每天4单左右，持单时长12小时左右， 使用Dukascopy真实历史数据，以20美元极限本金挑战回测跑完了10年以上。 每间隔三天涨价$100元,涨价过程:  998--> 1098--> 1198 ...... 涨到目标价 $ 4999为止，购买后，EA工作期间，可以和我们的真实观摩账户交易记录比较。 如遇到安装和EA回测问题，请联系我们 ；购买8天后，即可免费领取   Band trend indicator 指标 。 加入公众群组： 点击这里 挑战最小资金 真实账户： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1575208   质量【可靠性】5格，在新冠病毒期间，EA交易中断了一年，服务器因故过期。 支持货币：GBPCAD ，EURSGD  ，其它品种以后再陆续增加，大家目的是为了赚钱，只选最优，货币不在多在精，让收益更稳定。 支持周期：M1图表 平台推荐：icmarkets平台原始点差账户，fpmarkets 平台原始点差账
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
专家
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
专家
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
专家
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
专家
TikiPip EA – 稳定的盈利 + 风险可控 我开发 TikiPip EA 是为了那些重视稳定性和风险控制的交易者。它不承诺奇迹式收益，而是提供稳定的月度回报，同时保护你的本金不被过度暴露于风险之中。 这是一个全天候运行（24/5）的智能系统，基于波动性变化自动适应市场环境，确保在任何行情下都能稳健运行。 访问 TikiPip EA 的频道： TIKIPIP EA - 官方频道 查看 MyFxBook 成绩： TIKIPIP EA - 交易结果 价格说明 每售出 10 份，价格上涨 $100。 最终价格：$1899 3 个月租用：$499 如果你是进阶交易者，我建议你用可视化测试器运行 EA，观察在大波动的K线期间（如新闻发布）交易如何应对亏损情况。 尽管设置了固定的开仓间距，EA 会智能判断是否暂停下一笔交易，直到找到更合适的入场点——这为你的交易逻辑和资本提供了额外保护。 优化为稳定的长期结果 TikiPip EA 专为 EURUSD 的 H1 时间框架优化。它精准捕捉市场节奏，避免频繁交易。 推荐资金量为 $200 至 $5000，也可以扩展到更大
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HedgeGrid EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
HedgeGrid Pro is an automated trading system designed for traders who want to use hedging techniques combined with structured pending order placement. The EA focuses on flexible market entry, controlled exposure, and adaptive order positioning without the need for constant manual monitoring. The system supports both directional trading and balanced hedging approaches, making it suitable for a wide range of market conditions. This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trading Arena
FREE
Steady Gain Protector
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Steady Gain Protector  is a simplified entry-level version of the Gold Rocket HFT trading system. It is designed for users who want a basic automated trading experience with fixed parameters and limited functionality. This Expert Advisor opens BUY positions only , using a dual Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossover combined with short-term price momentum confirmation. The system is intended for small accounts and traders who prefer a simple structure with controlled exposure. This is our o
FREE
ATR Master Ea
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
ATR Master EA is a sophisticated, fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capture significant market moves while maintaining strict risk control. This professional-grade trading system combines the reliability of Moving Average trend confirmation with the precision of ATR (Average True Range) based entries and dynamic position management. =================== DM me for Set file ================ This is our official communication channel for all Forex Trad
FREE
Quantum Turtle HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
OVERVIEW Turtle Trading EA v4 is an automated Expert Advisor based on the legendary Turtle Trading system developed by Richard Dennis in the 1980s. This EA implements a classic Donchian Channel breakout strategy with modern risk management features including dynamic position sizing based on account equity. STRATEGY Entry Signal: Opens BUY when price breaks above 20-period high; Opens SELL when price breaks below 20-period low Exit Signal: Closes BUY at 10-period low; Closes SELL at 10-period
EtherNova EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
Gold Rocket MT4
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Gold Rocket HFT is a professional automated trading system for MT4 designed to exploit Gold (XAUUSD) volatility by dynamically switching between impulse momentum scalping and daily wick retracements. For Gold Rocket HFT MT5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160396 *Professional Introduction Gold Rocket HFT   is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically for the unique volatility profile of the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Developed for both retail traders and instituti
Gold Rocket HFT
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Gold Rocket HFT 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的自动化智能交易系统（Expert Advisor），可在 XAUUSD（黄金） 市场执行高频交易，具备高精度、先进的风险管理以及低延迟执行能力。它专为希望使用完全自动化解决方案、并能根据市场动能自动调整而无需持续人工干预的交易者而优化。 核心策略与逻辑 Gold Rocket HFT 以 逐笔（tick-by-tick） 的方式分析价格变动，而不是等待新的K线形成。这种高分辨率的监控方式使EA能够识别标准基于K线的EA无法检测到的微动量和波动条件。该策略结合了多层确认机制： 多层动量过滤器 – 在入场前确认趋势强度和方向。 双EMA确认 – 快速EMA（5）和慢速EMA（15）确保趋势一致性。 Tick 动量计数器 – 通过确认方向的持续性来减少虚假信号。 只有当所有条件同时满足时，EA才会开仓，从而过滤市场噪音并专注于高概率交易机会。 自动化风险管理 Gold Rocket HFT 集成了强大的风险控制机制，用于保护资金并管理市场风险： 保本保护（Break-Even Shield）： 当利润达到指定阈值时，
Equity Multiplier Pro
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Equity Multiplier Pro – XAUUSD 智能交易系统（EA） 风险警告： 外汇和差价合约（CFD）交易具有较高风险，可能导致部分或全部资金损失。过往业绩不代表未来结果。本智能交易系统不保证盈利。 概述 该智能交易系统专为 XAUUSD（黄金）自动交易而设计，采用基于动量的交易策略。 运行于 M5 时间周期，适合偏好系统化和规则化执行的交易者。 剩余少量名额，价格将上涨至 $499 交易逻辑 该 EA 结合趋势方向与短期动量： 使用 EMA 交叉来识别趋势方向 动量确认以避免弱势入场 下单前进行基于 Tick 的验证 使用点差与交易时段过滤器以减少不利交易 所有交易均按照预定义规则自动管理。 仓位管理 该 EA 包含多种交易管理工具： 固定或基于风险的手数设置 保本（Break-even）功能 移动止损选项 最大持仓控制 可选的交易时段与点差过滤 这些功能有助于在不同市场条件下控制风险敞口。 平台与交易条件 平台：MetaTrader 5 交易品种：XAUUSD 时间周期：M5 账户类型：Standard / Cent / ECN 推荐杠杆：1:200 或
Pivot Scalper X
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Product Overview PIVOT SCALPER X is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a pivot-based scalping methodology. The system analyzes price behavior around daily pivot levels and executes short-term trades based on mean-reversion logic. The EA is designed to operate with: One open position at a time Predefined stop-loss and take-profit levels No martingale, grid or averaging-down techniques All trades are executed according to strict rule-based conditions. This is our o
Renko BB Scalper
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
指标
Renko BB Scalper is a custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Renko price structure with Bollinger Bands and a smoothed moving average crossover model to highlight potential short-term trading opportunities. The indicator is designed for traders who prefer noise-reduced price visualization and volatility-based analysis. This tool is for analytical and decision-support purposes and does not execute trades automatically... This is our official communication channel for all Forex
Quantum Bullion EA
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Quantum Bullion EA — Automated Trading System for XAUUSD (MT5) Product Overview Quantum Bullion EA is an Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5 that trades XAUUSD (Gold) on the M30 timeframe . The system applies a combination of momentum, trend-strength, volatility, and price-channel indicators together with automated trade management tools. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a rule-based, indicator-driven approach to market execution. This is our official communication channel for a
EtherNova MT5
Kuldeep Pradeep Nikam
专家
Ethereum AI Trading Bot for MT4 & MT5 – Intelligent Level Trading Powered by Python AI and Agentic Automation The Ethereum AI Trading Bot is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, combining intelligent level-based trading with AI-assisted market analysis. Designed for ETHUSD traders, the system integrates technical market structure, dynamic support and resistance levels, and external Python-based analytical tools to enhance trading decisions while maintain
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