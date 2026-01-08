NebulaX

NebulaX – Multi-Asset Mean Reversion Expert Advisor

NebulaX is a fully automated mean reversion Expert Advisor designed to trade multiple assets with disciplined risk management and a systematic, rule-based approach.

The EA identifies overextended price conditions using momentum and trend filters, entering trades only when statistical reversion probabilities are favorable. Trades are managed dynamically using ATR-based stop loss and take profit, adapting to current market volatility.

NebulaX has been extensively tested on different asset classes, including:

  • EURUSD (Forex)

  • S&P 500 / SPX500 (Indices)

Backtests show consistent performance, controlled drawdowns and stable equity growth, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy across uncorrelated markets.

Key Features

  • Multi-asset trading (Forex & Indices)

  • ✅ Mean reversion logic with momentum and trend filters

  • ✅ ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • ✅ Risk-based position sizing (percentage risk per trade)

  • ✅ Time and session filters

  • ✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging

  • ✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required

Recommended Use

NebulaX is suitable for:

  • Portfolio diversification

  • Algorithmic traders seeking non-trend-following strategies

  • Prop firm and personal accounts with strict risk rules


