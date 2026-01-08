NebulaX
- Experts
- OneUp Trading LLC
- 버전: 1.3
- 활성화: 20
NebulaX – Multi-Asset Mean Reversion Expert Advisor
NebulaX is a fully automated mean reversion Expert Advisor designed to trade multiple assets with disciplined risk management and a systematic, rule-based approach.
The EA identifies overextended price conditions using momentum and trend filters, entering trades only when statistical reversion probabilities are favorable. Trades are managed dynamically using ATR-based stop loss and take profit, adapting to current market volatility.
NebulaX has been extensively tested on different asset classes, including:
-
EURUSD (Forex)
-
S&P 500 / SPX500 (Indices)
Backtests show consistent performance, controlled drawdowns and stable equity growth, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy across uncorrelated markets.
Key Features
-
✅ Multi-asset trading (Forex & Indices)
-
✅ Mean reversion logic with momentum and trend filters
-
✅ ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
✅ Risk-based position sizing (percentage risk per trade)
-
✅ Time and session filters
-
✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging
-
✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required
Recommended Use
NebulaX is suitable for:
-
Portfolio diversification
-
Algorithmic traders seeking non-trend-following strategies
-
Prop firm and personal accounts with strict risk rules