NebulaX – Multi-Asset Mean Reversion Expert Advisor

NebulaX is a fully automated mean reversion Expert Advisor designed to trade multiple assets with disciplined risk management and a systematic, rule-based approach.

The EA identifies overextended price conditions using momentum and trend filters, entering trades only when statistical reversion probabilities are favorable. Trades are managed dynamically using ATR-based stop loss and take profit, adapting to current market volatility.

NebulaX has been extensively tested on different asset classes, including:

EURUSD (Forex)

S&P 500 / SPX500 (Indices)

Backtests show consistent performance, controlled drawdowns and stable equity growth, demonstrating the robustness of the strategy across uncorrelated markets.

Key Features

✅ Multi-asset trading (Forex & Indices)

✅ Mean reversion logic with momentum and trend filters

✅ ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Risk-based position sizing (percentage risk per trade)

✅ Time and session filters

✅ No martingale, no grid, no hedging

✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required

Recommended Use

NebulaX is suitable for: