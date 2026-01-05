AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1

Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025).

Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk.

Please read the user guide.

Key Features

AI Neural Network Technology

  • LSTM Architecture: Advanced Long Short-Term Memory neural network
  • Adaptive Learning: AI analyzes multiple technical indicators
  • Quality Focus: Selective trade execution (502 trades over 6 years vs 1,241 typical)
  • Dynamic Adaptation: Responds to changing market conditions

Historical Backtest Results (2020-2025)

6-Year Backtest Data - EURUSD H1

Metric Historical Result
Total Net Result +120.30 USD
Profit Factor 1.280
Total Trades 502
Trade Selectivity 0.24 USD/trade
Gross Win +549.21 USD
Gross Loss -428.91 USD

Historical Comparison (Backtest Data):

Traditional Approach: 1,241 trades → 104 USD (0.08/trade) AlphaNet AI: 502 trades → 120 USD (0.24/trade) Result: 3× higher selectivity with 60% fewer trades

Important: These are historical backtest results only. Future performance may differ significantly.

Core Technology

1. LSTM Neural Network

Advanced AI analyzes:

  • Price patterns (Open, High, Low, Close)
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
  • MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
  • ATR (Average True Range)
  • Bollinger Bands
  • EMA trends

Output: BUY/SELL/HOLD signals with confidence levels

2. Dynamic Risk Management

Adaptive Stop Loss / Take Profit:

  • Based on real-time market volatility (ATR)
  • SL: ATR × 3.5 multiplier (tested optimal)
  • TP: SL × 0.35 ratio (tested optimal)
  • Range: 50-100 pips SL

Historical Performance:

  • Dynamic SL/TP: +120.30 USD
  • Fixed SL/TP: +104.67 USD
  • Difference: +15.63 USD improvement in backtest

3. Time Filter - Loss Reduction

Trades Only During High Liquidity:

  • London Session: 8:00-17:00 GMT
  • NY Session: 13:00-22:00 GMT
  • Overlap: Maximum liquidity period

Historical Results:

  • With Time Filter: -428.91 USD total loss
  • Without Filter: -1,383.72 USD total loss
  • 69% loss reduction in historical testing

4. Intelligent Trailing Stop

Profit Protection:

  • Activates at +12 pips
  • Trails at 7 pips distance
  • 2 pip adjustment steps
  • Locks in gains dynamically

Technical Specifications

Requirements:

  • Symbol: EURUSD only
  • Timeframe: H1 only
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (for 0.01 lot)
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Execution: Market orders with instant execution

Please read the user guide.

    Configuration Parameters

    Key Settings (Optimized for EURUSD H1):

    Parameter Default Purpose
    AI_MinConfidence 0.45 Minimum signal strength
    Use_Dynamic_SLTP true Adaptive risk management
    ATR_SL_Multiplier 3.5 Stop loss calculation
    TP_SL_Ratio 0.35 Take profit calculation
    Enable_Time_Filter true London/NY sessions only
    Max_Daily_Trades 7 Risk control
    Lot_Size 0.01 Position size

    Note: Parameters have been optimized through historical testing. Changes may affect performance.

    Important Trading Warnings

    EURUSD H1 Specialist:

    • Do NOT use on other currency pairs
    • Do NOT use on other timeframes
    • Not tested on M1, M5, M15, M30, H4, D1, etc.

      Why Specialization Matters:

      • Each pair has unique volatility characteristics
      • H1 timeframe balances signal quality vs frequency
      • 6 years of EURUSD-specific optimization
      • Other pairs = untested = unknown results

      Risk Disclosure

      Please Read Carefully:

      1. Past Performance Warning

      • Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance
      • Market conditions change constantly
      • Previous returns do not predict future returns

      2. Trading Risk

      • Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss
      • Never invest more than you can afford to lose
      • Past winners can become losers
      • No strategy is risk-free

      3. No Guarantees

      • We make no claims about future profitability
      • Results will vary by broker, spread, slippage
      • Individual results will differ

      4. Your Responsibility

      • You are solely responsible for trading decisions
      • Test thoroughly on demo before live use
      • Understand all parameters before trading
      • Monitor EA performance regularly

      This is a tool, not a guarantee. Trade responsibly.

      Quick Start

      1. Purchase and download from MQL5.com Market
      2. Automatic installation to MT5
      3. Open EURUSD H1 chart
      4. Drag AlphaNet AI EUR Pro to chart
      5. Verify settings (use defaults for tested configuration)
      6. Click OK to start

      Recommended: Test on demo account first to understand behavior.

      Please read the user guide.

      What You Get

      Included in Purchase:

      • AlphaNet_AI_EUR_Pro.ex5
      • Free lifetime updates

        Not Included:

        • Source code (.mq5 file)
        • Separate model files (embedded in .ex5)

        System Requirements

        MetaTrader 5 Requirements:

        • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3940 or higher)
        • Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS, or Linux
        • RAM: 4GB minimum, 8GB recommended
        • Network: Stable internet connection

        Account Requirements:

        • Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD (for 0.01 lot size)
        • Broker: Any MT5 broker offering EURUSD
        • Account Type: Demo or Live (netting or hedging)
        • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

        Why Choose AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

        Advantages:

        • Specialized Focus: EURUSD H1 expert, not generic
        • AI Technology: Advanced LSTM neural network
        • Proven Testing: 6 years of historical validation
        • Dynamic Risk: Adapts to market volatility
        • Transparent: Full documentation included
        • No Hidden Costs: One-time purchase, lifetime updates

        Limitations (Being Honest):

        • Single Pair: EURUSD only
        • Single Timeframe: H1 only
        • Capital Requirement: $1,000 minimum recommended
        • No Guarantees: Past performance ≠ future results
        • Monitoring Required: Not 100% hands-off

        Summary

        AlphaNet AI EUR Pro offers:

        • Specialized EURUSD H1 AI strategy
        • 6-year historical validation
        • Dynamic adaptive risk management
        • Complete documentation
        • Honest communication

        What it does not offer:

        • Guaranteed profits
        • Get-rich-quick promises
        • 100% win rate
        • Risk-free trading

        Trade smart. Trade responsibly.

        Please read the user guide.

        RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

        Другие продукты этого автора
        GOLD Edge PRO MT5
        Hideki Nakajima
        4.92 (12)
        Эксперты
        Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
        Genius Edge MT5
        Hideki Nakajima
        5 (1)
        Эксперты
        Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equipp
        Ganesha Trend Viewer MT5
        Hideki Nakajima
        5 (2)
        Индикаторы
        This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change. Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw. Recommended time frame H1. Ganesha Trend Viewer is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols. (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..) Parameter setting MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average long period Alerts ON  
        FREE
        Ganesha Trend Viewer
        Hideki Nakajima
        3.67 (3)
        Индикаторы
        This indicator shows the direction of the trend and trend change. Ganesha Trend Viewer is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw. Recommended time frame H1. Ganesha Trend Viewer  is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols. (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices..) MT5 Version here! Parameter setting MA Short Period  ----- Moving Average short period MA Long Period   ----- Moving Average lon
        FREE
        GOLD Edge PRO
        Hideki Nakajima
        4.86 (7)
        Эксперты
        Gold Edge Pro is the EA designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). It can also be used in other currency pairs. This EA trades trend-follow using the moving average and multiple time frame RSIs. Use GRID trade. News filters are available. This EA closes with the "DD Reduce" function when drawing down. You can set trailing stop for "GRID trading" and "DD Reduce" function. Additional trades can be made using the panel. These are automatically settled as GRID series. You can also manually settle all
        Genius Edge
        Hideki Nakajima
        Эксперты
        Innovative Trading Strategy with Expert Advisor (EA) Developed based on years of expert trading experience, this EA is not just another grid system. Utilizing multi-timeframe analysis with D1 and H1 moving averages, combined with RSI Bollinger Bands, it adeptly captures market trends and identifies prime trading opportunities. This EA chooses safer timing, so the number of trades is significantly less than that of GOLD Edge and GOLD Edge PRO. DD Reduce Function for Assured Risk Management Equip
        Фильтр:
        Нет отзывов
        Ответ на отзыв