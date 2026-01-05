AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - Complete User Guide





AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

Table of Contents

Welcome & Overview What You Need to Know First Installation & Setup Understanding the Strategy Recommended Settings (v6.0 Configuration) Complete Parameter Reference Trading Strategy Details Risk Management Troubleshooting Best Practices Important Disclaimers

1. Welcome & Overview

Thank you for choosing AlphaNet AI EUR Pro. This EA is a specialized AI-powered trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD H1.

What This EA Does:

Uses LSTM neural network for market analysis

Adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility (ATR)

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (London/NY)

Focuses on quality over quantity (502 selective trades over 6 years)

Historical Backtest Performance (2020-2025):

Total Net Result: +120.30 USD

Profit Factor: 1.28

Total Trades: 502

Trade Selectivity: 0.24 USD/trade

Note: These are backtest results. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

2. What You Need to Know First

CRITICAL - Read Before Using

This EA is EURUSD H1 ONLY:

Symbol: EURUSD only

Timeframe: H1 only

Do NOT use on other pairs or timeframes

6 years of optimization were done specifically for EURUSD H1

Minimum Requirements:

Account Balance: $1,000 USD minimum (for 0.01 lot)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Broker: Any MT5 broker with EURUSD

VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

3. Installation & Setup

Automatic Installation from MQL5.com Market

Purchase from MQL5.com Market Open MetaTrader 5 Log in to your MQL5.com account in MT5 The EA will automatically download and install Find it in: Navigator → Expert Advisors → Market → AlphaNet_AI_EUR_Pro_v1.0

Attaching to Chart

Open EURUSD H1 chart Drag AlphaNet AI EUR Pro from Navigator to chart Verify parameters (use defaults for tested configuration) Check "Allow Algo Trading" in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors Click OK

You should see confirmation messages in the Experts tab.

4. Understanding the Strategy

AI Neural Network (LSTM)

The EA uses a Long Short-Term Memory neural network trained on 6 years of data. It analyzes:

Price patterns (OHLC)

RSI (14 period)

MACD

ATR (Average True Range)

Bollinger Bands

EMA (100 period)

Output: BUY, SELL, or HOLD signals with confidence levels

Dynamic Risk Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility:

SL = ATR × 3.5 (tested optimal multiplier)

TP = SL × 0.35 (tested optimal ratio)

Range: 50-100 pips for SL

Historical Comparison (Backtest):

Dynamic SL/TP: +120.30 USD

Fixed SL/TP: +104.67 USD

Improvement: +15.63 USD (13% better)

Time Filter

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:

London: 8:00-17:00 GMT

New York: 13:00-22:00 GMT

Optimal overlap: Maximum liquidity

Historical Impact (Backtest):

With Time Filter: -428.91 USD total loss

Without Filter: -1,383.72 USD total loss

Loss Reduction: 69%

Quality Over Quantity

Historical Comparison (Backtest):

Traditional EAs: 1,200+ trades → 104 USD result (0.08/trade) AlphaNet AI EUR: 502 trades → 120 USD result (0.24/trade) Result: 3× higher selectivity with half the trades

5. Recommended Settings (Configuration)

These are the tested and optimized settings from 6 years of historical data.

Proven Alpha Generator (Set 1) - RECOMMENDED

Parameter Value Why This Value AI_MinConfidence 0.45 Balance between signal quality and frequency Use_Dynamic_SLTP true CRITICAL: +15.63 USD improvement ATR_SL_Multiplier 3.5 Tested optimal (4.5 = worse results) TP_SL_Ratio 0.35 Tested optimal ratio Enable_Time_Filter true CRITICAL: 69% loss reduction Lot_Size 0.01 For $1,000 account Max_Daily_Trades 7 Risk control

NEVER CHANGE These Settings:

Use_Dynamic_SLTP = true (Fixed SL/TP performs worse)

Enable_Time_Filter = true (Without: 69% more losses)

ATR_SL_Multiplier = 3.5 (4.5 reduces results significantly)

6. Complete Parameter Reference

AI Core Parameters

AI_MinConfidence (Default: 0.45)

Range: 0.0 - 1.0

Minimum confidence level for AI signals

Higher = fewer but higher quality trades

Lower = more trades but lower quality

0.45 is tested optimal for EURUSD H1

AI_MaxHoldConfidence (Default: 0.55)

Range: 0.0 - 1.0

Maximum threshold for HOLD signals

If HOLD confidence exceeds this, no trade is taken

Prevents trading in uncertain markets

Technical Filter Parameters

EMA_Period (Default: 100)

Exponential Moving Average period for trend confirmation

100 period balances responsiveness and stability

BUY only when price > EMA

SELL only when price < EMA

RSI_Period (Default: 14)

Standard RSI period

Used to avoid overbought/oversold extremes

RSI_Overbought (Default: 70)

BUY signals ignored when RSI > 70

Prevents buying at market tops

RSI_Oversold (Default: 30)

SELL signals ignored when RSI < 30

Prevents selling at market bottoms

Max_Spread_Points (Default: 25)

Maximum allowed spread in points

No trades if spread exceeds this value

Protects against high spread costs

Trade Settings

Lot_Size (Default: 0.01)

Fixed lot size for all trades

0.01 lot recommended for $1,000 account

Scale proportionally with account size

Magic_Number (Default: 147238)

Unique identifier for this EA's trades

Change if running multiple EAs on same account

Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit

Use_Dynamic_SLTP (Default: true) - DO NOT CHANGE

CRITICAL setting

true = Adaptive SL/TP based on ATR volatility

false = Fixed SL/TP (worse historical performance)

Historical: Dynamic +15.63 USD better than fixed

Fixed_StopLoss (Default: 75 pips)

Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false

Not recommended - dynamic is better

Fixed_TakeProfit (Default: 25 pips)

Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false

Not recommended - dynamic is better

ATR_SL_Multiplier (Default: 3.5) - CRITICAL

Range: 2.0 - 5.0

Stop Loss = ATR × this multiplier

3.5 is tested optimal

4.5 reduces results significantly (-67% in tests)

Lower = tighter SL, more stop-outs

Higher = wider SL, larger losses per trade

TP_SL_Ratio (Default: 0.35) - CRITICAL

Range: 0.2 - 0.5

Take Profit = Stop Loss × this ratio

0.35 is tested optimal

Higher values tested worse

This creates asymmetric risk/reward

Min_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 50)

Minimum SL distance regardless of ATR

Prevents too-tight stops in low volatility

Max_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 100)

Maximum SL distance regardless of ATR

Caps risk in extreme volatility

Trailing Stop

Enable_Trailing (Default: true)

Activates trailing stop functionality

Locks in gains as trade moves favorably

Trailing_Start (Default: 12 pips)

Trailing begins after this much unrealized gain

Conservative: 15 pips (let positions run)

Aggressive: 10 pips (lock in quickly)

Trailing_Stop (Default: 7 pips)

Distance of trailing stop behind current price

Tighter = more protection, earlier exits

Wider = more breathing room, larger gains

Trailing_Step (Default: 2 pips)

Minimum price movement to adjust trailing stop

Smaller = more frequent adjustments

Larger = fewer broker requests

Risk Management

Min_Bars_Between_Trades (Default: 8)

Minimum bars (hours on H1) between consecutive trades

Prevents overtrading

8 hours = reasonable spacing

Max_Daily_Trades (Default: 7)

Maximum trades allowed per calendar day

Daily risk control

Once limit reached, no more trades until next day

Trading Hours Filter

Enable_Time_Filter (Default: true) - DO NOT CHANGE

CRITICAL setting

true = Trade only London/NY sessions

false = Trade 24/7 (69% more losses in backtest)

Historical: Time filter reduces losses by 69%

Server_GMT_Offset (Default: 2)

Your broker's server time offset from GMT

DST (Summer): Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3

Winter: Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3

Check your broker's server time specification

Critical for accurate time filtering

Advanced Settings

Debug_Mode (Default: false)

Enables detailed logging to Experts tab

true = Verbose logging (useful for troubleshooting)

false = Minimal logging (recommended for live)

Note: Excessive logging can create large log files

7. Trading Strategy Details

Entry Conditions

BUY Signal Requirements:

AI predicts BUY with confidence > AI_MinConfidence HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence Current price > EMA(100) RSI < RSI_Overbought (70) Spread <= Max_Spread_Points Within trading hours (if time filter enabled) Daily trade limit not reached Minimum bars between trades satisfied

SELL Signal Requirements:

AI predicts SELL with confidence > AI_MinConfidence HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence Current price < EMA(100) RSI > RSI_Oversold (30) Spread <= Max_Spread_Points Within trading hours (if time filter enabled) Daily trade limit not reached Minimum bars between trades satisfied

Exit Conditions

Stop Loss hit

Take Profit hit

Trailing Stop triggered

Opposite signal (close existing, open new)

Trading Hours (GMT)

When Enable_Time_Filter = true:

London Session: 08:00 - 17:00 GMT

New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00 GMT

Overlap Period: 13:00 - 17:00 GMT (highest liquidity)

No trading: 22:00 - 08:00 GMT (low liquidity Asian session)

8. Risk Management

Position Sizing

Recommended Lot Size by Account Balance:

Account Balance Recommended Lot Size Risk per Trade (approx) $1,000 0.01 0.7 - 1.0% $2,000 0.02 0.7 - 1.0% $5,000 0.05 0.7 - 1.0% $10,000 0.10 0.7 - 1.0%

Daily Limits

Max_Daily_Trades = 7 (recommended)

Resets at midnight server time

Prevents overexposure on volatile days

Stop Loss Protection

Every trade has automatic Stop Loss

Dynamic: 50-100 pips based on ATR

Cannot be disabled (built-in protection)

9. Troubleshooting

EA Not Taking Any Trades

Check:

Algo Trading enabled? (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors) Correct symbol? (EURUSD only) Correct timeframe? (H1 only) Within trading hours? (Check Enable_Time_Filter and Server_GMT_Offset) Daily limit reached? (Check Max_Daily_Trades) Spread too high? (Check Max_Spread_Points) Too soon after last trade? (Check Min_Bars_Between_Trades)

Trades Closing Too Early

Possible Causes:

Trailing Stop too tight (increase Trailing_Stop)

Take Profit too close (check TP_SL_Ratio)

Stop Loss too tight (check ATR_SL_Multiplier)

Too Many Losses

Verify Settings:

Use_Dynamic_SLTP = true? (CRITICAL)

Enable_Time_Filter = true? (CRITICAL)

ATR_SL_Multiplier = 3.5? (DO NOT increase to 4.5)

Using EURUSD H1 only?

Insufficient Money Error

Solution:

Reduce Lot_Size

Increase account balance

Minimum $1,000 recommended for 0.01 lot

Invalid Volume Error

Solution:

Check broker's minimum lot size

Ensure Lot_Size meets broker requirements

Some brokers require 0.01 minimum, others allow smaller

10. Best Practices

Before Going Live

Test on demo account for at least 2 weeks Verify all parameters are correct Confirm trading hours are accurate Check broker spread and execution quality Start with minimum lot size

During Live Trading

Monitor regularly (daily or weekly) Check Experts tab for errors Verify trades are executing as expected Keep VPS or PC running 24/7 Maintain stable internet connection

Parameter Adjustments

Safe to Adjust:

Lot_Size (based on account size)

Max_Daily_Trades (risk preference)

Trailing parameters (profit protection style)

NEVER Change:

Use_Dynamic_SLTP (must be true)

Enable_Time_Filter (must be true)

ATR_SL_Multiplier (must be 3.5)

TP_SL_Ratio (must be 0.35)

What to Expect

Trades are selective (not every hour)

Losing trades are normal (no 100% win rate)

Results vary by market conditions

Long-term consistency is the goal

11. Important Disclaimers

Risk Warning

Please Read Carefully:

Past Performance Warning

Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance

Market conditions change constantly

Previous returns do not predict future returns

Trading Risk

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss

Never invest more than you can afford to lose

Past winners can become losers

No strategy is risk-free

No Guarantees

We make no claims about future profitability

Results will vary by broker, spread, slippage

Individual results will differ

Your Responsibility

You are solely responsible for trading decisions

Test thoroughly on demo before live use

Understand all parameters before trading

Monitor EA performance regularly

Technical Limitations

This EA is a tool, not a guarantee

EURUSD H1 specialist only

Not tested on other pairs or timeframes

Requires stable internet and VPS recommended

Not 100% hands-off - monitoring required

Support

Technical issues: Report in product comments

Parameter questions: Refer to this guide

Bug reports: Provide detailed information

We fix bugs, not guarantee results

Summary

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

Key Points to Remember:

EURUSD H1 specialist only

Use recommended settings

Never change critical parameters

Test on demo first

Minimum $1,000 for 0.01 lot

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Monitor regularly

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trade smart. Trade responsibly.

For: EURUSD H1 Specialist Trading

RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.