AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - Complete User Guide

Table of Contents
- Welcome & Overview
- What You Need to Know First
- Installation & Setup
- Understanding the Strategy
- Recommended Settings (v6.0 Configuration)
- Complete Parameter Reference
- Trading Strategy Details
- Risk Management
- Troubleshooting
- Best Practices
- Important Disclaimers
1. Welcome & Overview
Thank you for choosing AlphaNet AI EUR Pro. This EA is a specialized AI-powered trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD H1.
What This EA Does:
- Uses LSTM neural network for market analysis
- Adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility (ATR)
- Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (London/NY)
- Focuses on quality over quantity (502 selective trades over 6 years)
Historical Backtest Performance (2020-2025):
- Total Net Result: +120.30 USD
- Profit Factor: 1.28
- Total Trades: 502
- Trade Selectivity: 0.24 USD/trade
Note: These are backtest results. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
2. What You Need to Know First
CRITICAL - Read Before Using
This EA is EURUSD H1 ONLY:
- Symbol: EURUSD only
- Timeframe: H1 only
- Do NOT use on other pairs or timeframes
- 6 years of optimization were done specifically for EURUSD H1
Minimum Requirements:
- Account Balance: $1,000 USD minimum (for 0.01 lot)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Broker: Any MT5 broker with EURUSD
- VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
3. Installation & Setup
Automatic Installation from MQL5.com Market
- Purchase from MQL5.com Market
- Open MetaTrader 5
- Log in to your MQL5.com account in MT5
- The EA will automatically download and install
- Find it in: Navigator → Expert Advisors → Market → AlphaNet_AI_EUR_Pro_v1.0
Attaching to Chart
- Open EURUSD H1 chart
- Drag AlphaNet AI EUR Pro from Navigator to chart
- Verify parameters (use defaults for tested configuration)
- Check "Allow Algo Trading" in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
- Click OK
You should see confirmation messages in the Experts tab.
4. Understanding the Strategy
AI Neural Network (LSTM)
The EA uses a Long Short-Term Memory neural network trained on 6 years of data. It analyzes:
- Price patterns (OHLC)
- RSI (14 period)
- MACD
- ATR (Average True Range)
- Bollinger Bands
- EMA (100 period)
Output: BUY, SELL, or HOLD signals with confidence levels
Dynamic Risk Management
Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility:
- SL = ATR × 3.5 (tested optimal multiplier)
- TP = SL × 0.35 (tested optimal ratio)
- Range: 50-100 pips for SL
Historical Comparison (Backtest):
- Dynamic SL/TP: +120.30 USD
- Fixed SL/TP: +104.67 USD
- Improvement: +15.63 USD (13% better)
Time Filter
Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:
- London: 8:00-17:00 GMT
- New York: 13:00-22:00 GMT
- Optimal overlap: Maximum liquidity
Historical Impact (Backtest):
- With Time Filter: -428.91 USD total loss
- Without Filter: -1,383.72 USD total loss
- Loss Reduction: 69%
Quality Over Quantity
Historical Comparison (Backtest):
Traditional EAs: 1,200+ trades → 104 USD result (0.08/trade) AlphaNet AI EUR: 502 trades → 120 USD result (0.24/trade) Result: 3× higher selectivity with half the trades
5. Recommended Settings (Configuration)
These are the tested and optimized settings from 6 years of historical data.
Proven Alpha Generator (Set 1) - RECOMMENDED
|Parameter
|Value
|Why This Value
|AI_MinConfidence
|0.45
|Balance between signal quality and frequency
|Use_Dynamic_SLTP
|true
|CRITICAL: +15.63 USD improvement
|ATR_SL_Multiplier
|3.5
|Tested optimal (4.5 = worse results)
|TP_SL_Ratio
|0.35
|Tested optimal ratio
|Enable_Time_Filter
|true
|CRITICAL: 69% loss reduction
|Lot_Size
|0.01
|For $1,000 account
|Max_Daily_Trades
|7
|Risk control
NEVER CHANGE These Settings:
- Use_Dynamic_SLTP = true (Fixed SL/TP performs worse)
- Enable_Time_Filter = true (Without: 69% more losses)
- ATR_SL_Multiplier = 3.5 (4.5 reduces results significantly)
6. Complete Parameter Reference
AI Core Parameters
AI_MinConfidence (Default: 0.45)
- Range: 0.0 - 1.0
- Minimum confidence level for AI signals
- Higher = fewer but higher quality trades
- Lower = more trades but lower quality
- 0.45 is tested optimal for EURUSD H1
AI_MaxHoldConfidence (Default: 0.55)
- Range: 0.0 - 1.0
- Maximum threshold for HOLD signals
- If HOLD confidence exceeds this, no trade is taken
- Prevents trading in uncertain markets
Technical Filter Parameters
EMA_Period (Default: 100)
- Exponential Moving Average period for trend confirmation
- 100 period balances responsiveness and stability
- BUY only when price > EMA
- SELL only when price < EMA
RSI_Period (Default: 14)
- Standard RSI period
- Used to avoid overbought/oversold extremes
RSI_Overbought (Default: 70)
- BUY signals ignored when RSI > 70
- Prevents buying at market tops
RSI_Oversold (Default: 30)
- SELL signals ignored when RSI < 30
- Prevents selling at market bottoms
Max_Spread_Points (Default: 25)
- Maximum allowed spread in points
- No trades if spread exceeds this value
- Protects against high spread costs
Trade Settings
Lot_Size (Default: 0.01)
- Fixed lot size for all trades
- 0.01 lot recommended for $1,000 account
- Scale proportionally with account size
Magic_Number (Default: 147238)
- Unique identifier for this EA's trades
- Change if running multiple EAs on same account
Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit
Use_Dynamic_SLTP (Default: true) - DO NOT CHANGE
- CRITICAL setting
- true = Adaptive SL/TP based on ATR volatility
- false = Fixed SL/TP (worse historical performance)
- Historical: Dynamic +15.63 USD better than fixed
Fixed_StopLoss (Default: 75 pips)
- Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false
- Not recommended - dynamic is better
Fixed_TakeProfit (Default: 25 pips)
- Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false
- Not recommended - dynamic is better
ATR_SL_Multiplier (Default: 3.5) - CRITICAL
- Range: 2.0 - 5.0
- Stop Loss = ATR × this multiplier
- 3.5 is tested optimal
- 4.5 reduces results significantly (-67% in tests)
- Lower = tighter SL, more stop-outs
- Higher = wider SL, larger losses per trade
TP_SL_Ratio (Default: 0.35) - CRITICAL
- Range: 0.2 - 0.5
- Take Profit = Stop Loss × this ratio
- 0.35 is tested optimal
- Higher values tested worse
- This creates asymmetric risk/reward
Min_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 50)
- Minimum SL distance regardless of ATR
- Prevents too-tight stops in low volatility
Max_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 100)
- Maximum SL distance regardless of ATR
- Caps risk in extreme volatility
Trailing Stop
Enable_Trailing (Default: true)
- Activates trailing stop functionality
- Locks in gains as trade moves favorably
Trailing_Start (Default: 12 pips)
- Trailing begins after this much unrealized gain
- Conservative: 15 pips (let positions run)
- Aggressive: 10 pips (lock in quickly)
Trailing_Stop (Default: 7 pips)
- Distance of trailing stop behind current price
- Tighter = more protection, earlier exits
- Wider = more breathing room, larger gains
Trailing_Step (Default: 2 pips)
- Minimum price movement to adjust trailing stop
- Smaller = more frequent adjustments
- Larger = fewer broker requests
Risk Management
Min_Bars_Between_Trades (Default: 8)
- Minimum bars (hours on H1) between consecutive trades
- Prevents overtrading
- 8 hours = reasonable spacing
Max_Daily_Trades (Default: 7)
- Maximum trades allowed per calendar day
- Daily risk control
- Once limit reached, no more trades until next day
Trading Hours Filter
Enable_Time_Filter (Default: true) - DO NOT CHANGE
- CRITICAL setting
- true = Trade only London/NY sessions
- false = Trade 24/7 (69% more losses in backtest)
- Historical: Time filter reduces losses by 69%
Server_GMT_Offset (Default: 2)
- Your broker's server time offset from GMT
- DST (Summer): Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3
- Winter: Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3
- Check your broker's server time specification
- Critical for accurate time filtering
Advanced Settings
Debug_Mode (Default: false)
- Enables detailed logging to Experts tab
- true = Verbose logging (useful for troubleshooting)
- false = Minimal logging (recommended for live)
- Note: Excessive logging can create large log files
7. Trading Strategy Details
Entry Conditions
BUY Signal Requirements:
- AI predicts BUY with confidence > AI_MinConfidence
- HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence
- Current price > EMA(100)
- RSI < RSI_Overbought (70)
- Spread <= Max_Spread_Points
- Within trading hours (if time filter enabled)
- Daily trade limit not reached
- Minimum bars between trades satisfied
SELL Signal Requirements:
- AI predicts SELL with confidence > AI_MinConfidence
- HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence
- Current price < EMA(100)
- RSI > RSI_Oversold (30)
- Spread <= Max_Spread_Points
- Within trading hours (if time filter enabled)
- Daily trade limit not reached
- Minimum bars between trades satisfied
Exit Conditions
- Stop Loss hit
- Take Profit hit
- Trailing Stop triggered
- Opposite signal (close existing, open new)
Trading Hours (GMT)
When Enable_Time_Filter = true:
- London Session: 08:00 - 17:00 GMT
- New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00 GMT
- Overlap Period: 13:00 - 17:00 GMT (highest liquidity)
- No trading: 22:00 - 08:00 GMT (low liquidity Asian session)
8. Risk Management
Position Sizing
Recommended Lot Size by Account Balance:
|Account Balance
|Recommended Lot Size
|Risk per Trade (approx)
|$1,000
|0.01
|0.7 - 1.0%
|$2,000
|0.02
|0.7 - 1.0%
|$5,000
|0.05
|0.7 - 1.0%
|$10,000
|0.10
|0.7 - 1.0%
Daily Limits
- Max_Daily_Trades = 7 (recommended)
- Resets at midnight server time
- Prevents overexposure on volatile days
Stop Loss Protection
- Every trade has automatic Stop Loss
- Dynamic: 50-100 pips based on ATR
- Cannot be disabled (built-in protection)
9. Troubleshooting
EA Not Taking Any Trades
Check:
- Algo Trading enabled? (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)
- Correct symbol? (EURUSD only)
- Correct timeframe? (H1 only)
- Within trading hours? (Check Enable_Time_Filter and Server_GMT_Offset)
- Daily limit reached? (Check Max_Daily_Trades)
- Spread too high? (Check Max_Spread_Points)
- Too soon after last trade? (Check Min_Bars_Between_Trades)
Trades Closing Too Early
Possible Causes:
- Trailing Stop too tight (increase Trailing_Stop)
- Take Profit too close (check TP_SL_Ratio)
- Stop Loss too tight (check ATR_SL_Multiplier)
Too Many Losses
Verify Settings:
- Use_Dynamic_SLTP = true? (CRITICAL)
- Enable_Time_Filter = true? (CRITICAL)
- ATR_SL_Multiplier = 3.5? (DO NOT increase to 4.5)
- Using EURUSD H1 only?
Insufficient Money Error
Solution:
- Reduce Lot_Size
- Increase account balance
- Minimum $1,000 recommended for 0.01 lot
Invalid Volume Error
Solution:
- Check broker's minimum lot size
- Ensure Lot_Size meets broker requirements
- Some brokers require 0.01 minimum, others allow smaller
10. Best Practices
Before Going Live
- Test on demo account for at least 2 weeks
- Verify all parameters are correct
- Confirm trading hours are accurate
- Check broker spread and execution quality
- Start with minimum lot size
During Live Trading
- Monitor regularly (daily or weekly)
- Check Experts tab for errors
- Verify trades are executing as expected
- Keep VPS or PC running 24/7
- Maintain stable internet connection
Parameter Adjustments
Safe to Adjust:
- Lot_Size (based on account size)
- Max_Daily_Trades (risk preference)
- Trailing parameters (profit protection style)
NEVER Change:
- Use_Dynamic_SLTP (must be true)
- Enable_Time_Filter (must be true)
- ATR_SL_Multiplier (must be 3.5)
- TP_SL_Ratio (must be 0.35)
What to Expect
- Trades are selective (not every hour)
- Losing trades are normal (no 100% win rate)
- Results vary by market conditions
- Long-term consistency is the goal
11. Important Disclaimers
Risk Warning
Please Read Carefully:
Past Performance Warning
- Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance
- Market conditions change constantly
- Previous returns do not predict future returns
Trading Risk
- Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss
- Never invest more than you can afford to lose
- Past winners can become losers
- No strategy is risk-free
No Guarantees
- We make no claims about future profitability
- Results will vary by broker, spread, slippage
- Individual results will differ
Your Responsibility
- You are solely responsible for trading decisions
- Test thoroughly on demo before live use
- Understand all parameters before trading
- Monitor EA performance regularly
Technical Limitations
- This EA is a tool, not a guarantee
- EURUSD H1 specialist only
- Not tested on other pairs or timeframes
- Requires stable internet and VPS recommended
- Not 100% hands-off - monitoring required
Support
- Technical issues: Report in product comments
- Parameter questions: Refer to this guide
- Bug reports: Provide detailed information
- We fix bugs, not guarantee results
Summary
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Key Points to Remember:
- EURUSD H1 specialist only
- Use recommended settings
- Never change critical parameters
- Test on demo first
- Minimum $1,000 for 0.01 lot
- VPS recommended for 24/7 operation
- Monitor regularly
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
Trade smart. Trade responsibly.
For: EURUSD H1 Specialist Trading
RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.