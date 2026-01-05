AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1

Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025).

Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk.

Key Features

AI Neural Network Technology

LSTM Architecture: Advanced Long Short-Term Memory neural network

Adaptive Learning: AI analyzes multiple technical indicators

Quality Focus: Selective trade execution (502 trades over 6 years vs 1,241 typical)

Dynamic Adaptation: Responds to changing market conditions

Historical Backtest Results (2020-2025)

6-Year Backtest Data - EURUSD H1

Metric Historical Result Total Net Result +120.30 USD Profit Factor 1.280 Total Trades 502 Trade Selectivity 0.24 USD/trade Gross Win +549.21 USD Gross Loss -428.91 USD

Historical Comparison (Backtest Data):

Traditional Approach: 1,241 trades → 104 USD (0.08/trade) AlphaNet AI: 502 trades → 120 USD (0.24/trade) Result: 3× higher selectivity with 60% fewer trades

Important: These are historical backtest results only. Future performance may differ significantly.

Core Technology

1. LSTM Neural Network

Advanced AI analyzes:

Price patterns (Open, High, Low, Close)

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)

ATR (Average True Range)

Bollinger Bands

EMA trends

Output: BUY/SELL/HOLD signals with confidence levels

2. Dynamic Risk Management

Adaptive Stop Loss / Take Profit:

Based on real-time market volatility (ATR)

SL: ATR × 3.5 multiplier (tested optimal)

TP: SL × 0.35 ratio (tested optimal)

Range: 50-100 pips SL

Historical Performance:

Dynamic SL/TP: +120.30 USD

Fixed SL/TP: +104.67 USD

Difference: +15.63 USD improvement in backtest

3. Time Filter - Loss Reduction

Trades Only During High Liquidity:

London Session: 8:00-17:00 GMT

NY Session: 13:00-22:00 GMT

Overlap: Maximum liquidity period

Historical Results:

With Time Filter: -428.91 USD total loss

Without Filter: -1,383.72 USD total loss

69% loss reduction in historical testing

4. Intelligent Trailing Stop

Profit Protection:

Activates at +12 pips

Trails at 7 pips distance

2 pip adjustment steps

Locks in gains dynamically

Technical Specifications

Requirements:

Symbol: EURUSD only

Timeframe: H1 only

Minimum Deposit: $10,000 (for 0.01 lot)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Execution: Market orders with instant execution

Included:

Single .ex5 file (all resources embedded)

Complete User Guide (PDF)

Installation Guide (PDF)

Parameter Reference (PDF)

Configuration Parameters

Key Settings (Optimized for EURUSD H1):

Parameter Default Purpose AI_MinConfidence 0.45 Minimum signal strength Use_Dynamic_SLTP true Adaptive risk management ATR_SL_Multiplier 3.5 Stop loss calculation TP_SL_Ratio 0.35 Take profit calculation Enable_Time_Filter true London/NY sessions only Max_Daily_Trades 7 Risk control Lot_Size 0.01 Position size

Note: Parameters have been optimized through historical testing. Changes may affect performance.

Important Trading Warnings

EURUSD H1 Specialist:

Do NOT use on other currency pairs

Do NOT use on other timeframes

Not tested on M1, M5, M15, M30, H4, D1, etc.

Why Specialization Matters:

Each pair has unique volatility characteristics

H1 timeframe balances signal quality vs frequency

6 years of EURUSD-specific optimization

Other pairs = untested = unknown results

Risk Disclosure

Please Read Carefully:

1. Past Performance Warning

Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance

Market conditions change constantly

Previous returns do not predict future returns

2. Trading Risk

Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss

Never invest more than you can afford to lose

Past winners can become losers

No strategy is risk-free

3. No Guarantees

We make no claims about future profitability

Results will vary by broker, spread, slippage

Individual results will differ

4. Your Responsibility

You are solely responsible for trading decisions

Test thoroughly on demo before live use

Understand all parameters before trading

Monitor EA performance regularly

This is a tool, not a guarantee. Trade responsibly.

Quick Start

Purchase and download from MQL5.com Market Automatic installation to MT5 Open EURUSD H1 chart Drag AlphaNet AI EUR Pro to chart Verify settings (use defaults for tested configuration) Click OK to start

Recommended: Test on demo account first to understand behavior.

What You Get

Included in Purchase:

AlphaNet_AI_EUR_Pro_v1.0.ex5 (Single compiled file with all resources) User Guide (PDF) - Complete trading strategy documentation Installation Guide (PDF) - Step-by-step setup instructions Parameter Reference (PDF) - Detailed parameter explanations Free lifetime updates

Not Included:

Source code (.mq5 file)

Separate model files (embedded in .ex5)

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5 Requirements:

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3940 or higher)

Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS, or Linux

RAM: 4GB minimum, 8GB recommended

Network: Stable internet connection

Account Requirements:

Minimum Capital: $10,000 USD (for 0.01 lot size)

Broker: Any MT5 broker offering EURUSD

Account Type: Demo or Live (netting or hedging)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended

Why Choose AlphaNet AI EUR Pro

Advantages:

Specialized Focus: EURUSD H1 expert, not generic

AI Technology: Advanced LSTM neural network

Proven Testing: 6 years of historical validation

Dynamic Risk: Adapts to market volatility

Transparent: Full documentation included

No Hidden Costs: One-time purchase, lifetime updates

Limitations (Being Honest):

Single Pair: EURUSD only

Single Timeframe: H1 only

Capital Requirement: $10,000 minimum recommended

No Guarantees: Past performance ≠ future results

Monitoring Required: Not 100% hands-off

Summary

AlphaNet AI EUR Pro offers:

Specialized EURUSD H1 AI strategy

6-year historical validation

Dynamic adaptive risk management

Complete documentation

Honest communication

What it does not offer:

Guaranteed profits

Get-rich-quick promises

100% win rate

Risk-free trading

Trade smart. Trade responsibly.

RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.

Product Version: 1.0

Last Updated: January 2026

Support: MQL5.com Product Comments