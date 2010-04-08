AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
- Experts
- Hideki Nakajima
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro - AI-Powered Trading for EURUSD H1
Specialized AI System for EURUSD H1 Trading
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor built exclusively for EURUSD H1 trading. Combining advanced LSTM neural network technology with institutional-grade risk management, this AI EA has been developed and tested through 6 years of historical data (2020-2025).
Important Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading involves substantial risk.
Key Features
AI Neural Network Technology
- LSTM Architecture: Advanced Long Short-Term Memory neural network
- Adaptive Learning: AI analyzes multiple technical indicators
- Quality Focus: Selective trade execution (502 trades over 6 years vs 1,241 typical)
- Dynamic Adaptation: Responds to changing market conditions
Development Process
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro was developed and optimized through rigorous testing on 6 years of historical EURUSD H1 data (2020-2025).
Key Testing Results:
- 502 selective trades over 6 years (quality over quantity approach)
- 84.86% win rate in historical testing
- Maximum drawdown: 3.27% (conservative risk management)
- Sharpe Ratio: 2.60 (strong risk-adjusted performance)
- Recovery Factor: 3.20 (efficient drawdown recovery)
Historical Comparison:
Traditional Approach: 1,241 trades (0.08 efficiency)
AlphaNet AI: 502 trades (0.24 efficiency)
Result: 3× higher selectivity with 60% fewer trades
⚠️ CRITICAL DISCLAIMER:
These are historical backtest results only. Future trading results will be different due to changing market conditions, broker execution differences, slippage, and many other real-world factors. Past performance does not predict or guarantee future results. Use this information as reference for the EA's development process, not as an expectation for future trading.
Core Technology
1. LSTM Neural Network
Advanced AI analyzes:
- Price patterns (Open, High, Low, Close)
- RSI (Relative Strength Index)
- MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence)
- ATR (Average True Range)
- Bollinger Bands
- EMA trends
Output: BUY/SELL/HOLD signals with confidence levels
2. Dynamic Risk Management
Adaptive Stop Loss / Take Profit:
- Based on real-time market volatility (ATR)
- SL: ATR × 3.5 multiplier (tested optimal)
- TP: SL × 0.35 ratio (tested optimal)
- Range: 50-100 pips SL
Historical Testing:
- Dynamic SL/TP approach showed improved stability
- Fixed SL/TP approach showed lower consistency
- ATR-based adaptation performed better across market conditions
3. Time Filter - Loss Reduction
Trades Only During High Liquidity:
- London Session: 8:00-17:00 GMT
- NY Session: 13:00-22:00 GMT
- Overlap: Maximum liquidity period
Historical Testing Impact:
- Time filtering showed 69% loss reduction in testing
- Trading during high-liquidity sessions improved consistency
- Avoiding low-liquidity periods reduced adverse execution
4. Intelligent Trailing Stop
Profit Protection:
- Activates at +12 pips
- Trails at 7 pips distance
- 2 pip adjustment steps
- Locks in gains dynamically
Technical Specifications
Requirements:
- Symbol: EURUSD only
- Timeframe: H1 only
- Minimum Deposit: $1,000 (for 0.01 lot)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- Execution: Market orders with instant execution
Configuration Parameters
Key Settings (Optimized for EURUSD H1):
|Parameter
|Default
|Purpose
|AI_MinConfidence
|0.45
|Minimum signal strength
|Use_Dynamic_SLTP
|true
|Adaptive risk management
|ATR_SL_Multiplier
|3.5
|Stop loss calculation
|TP_SL_Ratio
|0.35
|Take profit calculation
|Enable_Time_Filter
|true
|London/NY sessions only
|Max_Daily_Trades
|7
|Risk control
|Lot_Size
|0.01
|Position size
Note: Parameters have been optimized through historical testing. Changes may affect performance.
Important Trading Warnings
EURUSD H1 Specialist:
- Do NOT use on other currency pairs
- Do NOT use on other timeframes
- Not tested on M1, M5, M15, M30, H4, D1, etc.
Why Specialization Matters:
- Each pair has unique volatility characteristics
- H1 timeframe balances signal quality vs frequency
- 6 years of EURUSD-specific optimization
- Other pairs = untested = unknown results
Risk Disclosure
Please Read Carefully:
1. Past Performance Warning
- Historical backtest results do not guarantee future performance
- Market conditions change constantly
- Previous returns do not predict future returns
2. Trading Risk
- Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss
- Never invest more than you can afford to lose
- Past winners can become losers
- No strategy is risk-free
3. No Guarantees
- We make no claims about future profitability
- Results will vary by broker, spread, slippage
- Individual results will differ
4. Your Responsibility
- You are solely responsible for trading decisions
- Test thoroughly on demo before live use
- Understand all parameters before trading
- Monitor EA performance regularly
This is a tool, not a guarantee. Trade responsibly.
Quick Start
- Purchase and download from MQL5.com Market
- Automatic installation to MT5
- Open EURUSD H1 chart
- Drag AlphaNet AI EUR Pro to chart
- Verify settings (use defaults for tested configuration)
- Click OK to start
Recommended: Test on demo account first to understand behavior.
What You Get
Included in Purchase:
- AlphaNet_AI_EUR_Pro.ex5
- Free lifetime updates
Not Included:
- Source code (.mq5 file)
- Separate model files (embedded in .ex5)
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 Requirements:
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3940 or higher)
- Operating System: Windows 10/11, macOS, or Linux
- RAM: 4GB minimum, 8GB recommended
- Network: Stable internet connection
Account Requirements:
- Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD (for 0.01 lot size)
- Broker: Any MT5 broker offering EURUSD
- Account Type: Demo or Live (netting or hedging)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended
Why Choose AlphaNet AI EUR Pro
Advantages:
- Specialized Focus: EURUSD H1 expert, not generic
- AI Technology: Advanced LSTM neural network
- Proven Testing: 6 years of historical validation
- Dynamic Risk: Adapts to market volatility
- Transparent: Full documentation included
- No Hidden Costs: One-time purchase, lifetime updates
Limitations (Being Honest):
- Single Pair: EURUSD only
- Single Timeframe: H1 only
- Capital Requirement: $1,000 minimum recommended
- No Guarantees: Past performance ≠ future results
- Monitoring Required: Not 100% hands-off
Summary
AlphaNet AI EUR Pro offers:
- Specialized EURUSD H1 AI strategy
- 6-year historical validation
- Dynamic adaptive risk management
- Complete documentation
- Honest communication
What it does not offer:
- Guaranteed profits
- Get-rich-quick promises
- 100% win rate
- Risk-free trading
Trade smart. Trade responsibly.
RISK WARNING: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you.