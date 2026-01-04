SMC Order Block Trader Pro

SMC Order Block EA - Smart Money Concepts Trading System ═══════════════════════════════════════ OVERVIEW ═══════════════════════════════════════ This Expert Advisor automates trading based on Smart Money Concepts methodology. It combines Order Block detection, Fair Value Gap analysis, market structure identification, and liquidity sweep recognition into one complete system. The EA is designed for traders who understand SMC principles and want to automate their strategy execution. ═══════════════════════════════════════ CORE FEATURES ═══════════════════════════════════════ Order Block Detection - Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks automatically - Filters blocks by body size percentage and volume - Validates blocks based on Break of Structure confirmation - Tracks block usage to avoid repeated entries Fair Value Gap (FVG) Analysis - Detects imbalances in price action - Optional confluence requirement with order blocks - Monitors gap fill status Market Structure Analysis - Break of Structure (BOS) detection - Change of Character (CHOCH) identification - Swing high and swing low tracking - Multi-timeframe trend confirmation Liquidity Sweep Detection - Identifies stop hunt patterns - Wick analysis for reversal confirmation - Validates sweeps against previous structure levels ═══════════════════════════════════════ RISK MANAGEMENT ═══════════════════════════════════════ - Position sizing based on account risk percentage - Configurable stop loss using ATR or structure levels - Take profit options: R-multiple, ATR-based, or structure targets - Partial close feature to secure profits - Trailing stop with customizable activation level - Breakeven function with buffer for spread coverage - Daily loss limit to protect account - Maximum simultaneous trades control ═══════════════════════════════════════ FILTERS AND CONTROLS ═══════════════════════════════════════ - Higher timeframe trend filter (SMA, EMA, or Structure) - RSI filter to avoid overbought/oversold conditions - Volume confirmation filter - Spread filter to skip high-spread periods - Trading hours filter with Friday control - Minimum bars between entries setting ═══════════════════════════════════════ RECOMMENDED USAGE ═══════════════════════════════════════ Suggested Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Suggested Timeframe: H1 for main analysis, H4 for trend filter Risk Setting: 1% per trade (adjustable) Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread recommended Minimum Balance: $500 suggested for proper risk management Note: These are suggestions based on development testing. Users should test and optimize for their specific conditions. ═══════════════════════════════════════ WHAT IS INCLUDED ═══════════════════════════════════════ - Full EA with 10 activations - Access to future updates - Detailed input parameter descriptions - Personal support via MQL5 messages ═══════════════════════════════════════ BACKTEST INFORMATION ═══════════════════════════════════════ Screenshots show Strategy Tester results on historical data. Backtest performance used Every Tick mode with variable spread. Important: Backtesting results are based on historical data and do not represent actual trading results. Past performance in testing does not guarantee future performance in live trading. ═══════════════════════════════════════ TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS ═══════════════════════════════════════ Platform: MetaTrader 4 Minimum Bars in History: 500+ VPS: Recommended for consistent operation Broker: Any MT4 broker (ECN preferred) ═══════════════════════════════════════ INPUT PARAMETERS ═══════════════════════════════════════ The EA includes over 50 configurable parameters organized in categories: - General Settings (Magic Number, Comments, Logging) - Timeframe Settings (Main TF, HTF for confirmation) - Trading Hours (Start, End, Friday control) - Risk Management (Risk %, Daily limit, Max trades) - Order Block Settings (Size filter, Age limit, Volume filter) - FVG Settings (Minimum size, Confluence requirement) - Liquidity Settings (Wick percentage, Lookback period) - Structure Settings (Swing bars, Break percentage) - Entry Settings (Buffer, First touch only) - Stop Loss Settings (ATR multiplier, Min/Max points) - Take Profit Settings (R-multiple, Partial close) - Trailing Settings (Activation level, Step size) - Filter Settings (HTF, RSI, Volume) ═══════════════════════════════════════ SUPPORT ═══════════════════════════════════════ Support is provided through MQL5 private messages. Typical response time: within 24 hours. Languages: English, Arabic Before purchasing, feel free to send questions about the EA functionality or compatibility with your setup. ═══════════════════════════════════════ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS ═══════════════════════════════════════ - This EA does not guarantee any profits - Trading forex and CFDs involves substantial risk - Past performance does not indicate future results - Only trade with capital you can afford to lose - Always test on demo account before live trading - Results depend on broker conditions, spread, and execution - The developer is not responsible for any trading losses ═══════════════════════════════════════ UPDATE POLICY ═══════════════════════════════════════ Buyers receive access to future updates at no additional cost. Updates may include bug fixes, optimizations, and new features based on user feedback and market conditions.

