Quantum Trend Executor
- Эксперты
- Guad Bibar
- Версия: 1.0
Quantum Trend Executor is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built for traders who understand market structure and prefer controlled, rules-based execution over fully automated systems.
This EA is not designed for beginners and is not a set-and-forget robot.
It requires the trader to manually activate it only when a clear trend is present.
The system focuses on capital protection during market noise and aims to participate in extended directional moves, particularly on XAUUSD (Gold).
Strategy Logic
Quantum Trend Executor operates using a structured, rule-based trend framework:
-
Trades only in the direction of an established trend
-
Designed specifically for M15 timeframe on XAUUSD (Gold)
-
One position at a time
-
Fixed lot execution for predictable risk behavior
-
Conservative exit logic prioritizing loss control
-
Accepts small controlled losses during transitions
-
Designed to benefit from occasional strong trend expansions
There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, no scalping, and no recovery logic.
The term “Quantum” refers to precise, rule-driven execution and does not imply artificial intelligence, prediction, or neural networks.
Who This EA Is For
This Expert Advisor is suitable for:
-
Intermediate to professional traders
-
Traders who understand trending vs ranging market regimes
-
Traders who prefer manual control over when the system is active
-
Users focused on risk control and realistic expectations
Who This EA Is NOT For
This Expert Advisor is NOT suitable for:
-
Beginner or inexperienced traders
-
Fully automated, unattended trading
-
Ranging, choppy, or low-volatility markets
-
Users expecting constant or daily profits
Manual activation and market understanding are required for correct use.
Important Notes
Quantum Trend Executor is a trend execution tool, not a signal generator.
Performance depends on correct market selection and disciplined usage.
This product is intended for traders who value structure, risk awareness, and realistic system behavior over aggressive automation.