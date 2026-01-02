Quantum Trend Executor

Quantum Trend Executor is a professional trend-following Expert Advisor built for traders who understand market structure and prefer controlled, rules-based execution over fully automated systems.

This EA is not designed for beginners and is not a set-and-forget robot.
It requires the trader to manually activate it only when a clear trend is present.

The system focuses on capital protection during market noise and aims to participate in extended directional moves, particularly on XAUUSD (Gold).

Strategy Logic

Quantum Trend Executor operates using a structured, rule-based trend framework:

  • Trades only in the direction of an established trend

  • Designed specifically for M15 timeframe on XAUUSD (Gold)

  • One position at a time

  • Fixed lot execution for predictable risk behavior

  • Conservative exit logic prioritizing loss control

  • Accepts small controlled losses during transitions

  • Designed to benefit from occasional strong trend expansions

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, no scalping, and no recovery logic.

The term “Quantum” refers to precise, rule-driven execution and does not imply artificial intelligence, prediction, or neural networks.

Who This EA Is For

This Expert Advisor is suitable for:

  • Intermediate to professional traders

  • Traders who understand trending vs ranging market regimes

  • Traders who prefer manual control over when the system is active

  • Users focused on risk control and realistic expectations

Who This EA Is NOT For

This Expert Advisor is NOT suitable for:

  • Beginner or inexperienced traders

  • Fully automated, unattended trading

  • Ranging, choppy, or low-volatility markets

  • Users expecting constant or daily profits

Manual activation and market understanding are required for correct use.

Important Notes

Quantum Trend Executor is a trend execution tool, not a signal generator.
Performance depends on correct market selection and disciplined usage.

This product is intended for traders who value structure, risk awareness, and realistic system behavior over aggressive automation.


Quantum Market State
Guad Bibar
Indicateurs
How It Works Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes: EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow) ADX-based strength filtering Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR Optional higher-timeframe alignment Each component contributes to an internal regime classification. On-Chart Panel The indicator displays an informational panel showing: Current market regime Internal state summary Volatility and trend condit
FREE
Quantum Precision EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Key Highlights Multi-timeframe trend filtering ATR-based Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven Risk-based position sizing (AutoMM) Daily loss protection Optional advanced recovery logic (disabled or limited by default) Default Settings Conservative, Marketplace-safe configuration Designed for stability and controlled drawdown Aggressive modes are optional and intended for experienced users only Recommended Use MetaTrader 4 EURUSD (designed and tested for this symbol) Low-spread ac
FREE
Quantum Reversion EA
Guad Bibar
Experts
Quantum Reversion EA is an automated trading system designed and optimized specifically for the EUR/NZD currency pair on the M5 timeframe . The strategy logic, trade timing, and internal parameters were developed and tested primarily under these conditions. For best and intended performance, the EA should be used on: Symbol: EURNZD Timeframe: M5 The EA operates fully automatically and does not require manual trade management. All risk parameters, position sizing options, and execution controls a
FREE
Quantum Trend Matrix
Guad Bibar
Indicateurs
Quantum Trend Matrix is a professional MT4 indicator that analyzes market structure and volatility to classify the current environment as Bullish, Bearish, Sideways, or Mixed . It is built for traders who want to adapt their strategy to market conditions rather than apply the same approach in all situations. The indicator presents its analysis in a clean, auto-sizing on-chart panel with a confidence score and clear strategic context. Why Market Regime Matters Different market conditions require
FREE
