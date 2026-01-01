Quantum Market State

How It Works
Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes:

  • EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow)

  • ADX-based strength filtering

  • Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR

  • Optional higher-timeframe alignment

Each component contributes to an internal regime classification.

On-Chart Panel
The indicator displays an informational panel showing:

  • Current market regime

  • Internal state summary

  • Volatility and trend condition status

  • Optional higher-timeframe alignment

Intended Use
This indicator is designed to provide market-state context for discretionary analysis, strategy selection, or system development.
It does not generate trade signals and does not execute trades.

Technical Notes

  • Non-repainting (confirmed bars only)

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

  • No trading operations

  • No external dependencies

Disclaimer
Quantum Regime Matrix is an analytical classification tool.
It does not provide predictions or guarantees. Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.


