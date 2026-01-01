Quantum Market State

How It Works

Quantum Regime Matrix evaluates market conditions using a composite analytical model that includes:

EMA structure and slope (fast, medium, slow)

ADX-based strength filtering

Volatility compression analysis using Bollinger Band Width and ATR

Optional higher-timeframe alignment

Each component contributes to an internal regime classification.

On-Chart Panel

The indicator displays an informational panel showing:

Current market regime

Internal state summary

Volatility and trend condition status

Intended Use

This indicator is designed to provide market-state context for discretionary analysis, strategy selection, or system development.

It does not generate trade signals and does not execute trades.

Technical Notes

Non-repainting (confirmed bars only)

Works on any symbol and timeframe

No trading operations

No external dependencies

Disclaimer

Quantum Regime Matrix is an analytical classification tool.

It does not provide predictions or guarantees. Trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.