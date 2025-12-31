Gladius EA Advanced MT5

Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating, higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls.

Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)

1) General / Compatibility

Q1: What platform does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 support?

A: Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and uses MT5 trade functions. 

Q2: Which symbol and timeframe is Gladius EA Advanced MT5 designed for?

A: It is optimized for XAUUSD on M30 (Gold, 30-minute chart). 

Q3: Can I use it on other pairs/timeframes?

A: You may test it on other symbols/timeframes, but the default tuning is specifically for XAUUSD M30, including spread/ATR limits and breakout logic tuned for Gold volatility. Results may differ significantly on other markets. 

Q4: Is it a scalper?

A: No. Gladius EA Advanced is designed as a trend/breakout system (EMA trend + ADX strength + Donchian breakout gating), typically aiming for structured moves rather than ultra-fast scalping. 

2) Strategy / How It Trades

Q5: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?

A: The EA calculates a decision score using:

  • Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
  • Momentum confirmation via RSI
  • Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
  • Optional MACD cross contribution
    Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade. 
Q6: Does it use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging?

A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build. 

Q7: How many trades can it open at once?

A: You can control it using:

  • MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
  • OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle) 
Q8: What is “UseBarCloseSignals”?

A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise. 

3) Risk, Lot Size & Money Management

Q9: How does the EA calculate lot size?

A: Lot size is calculated from:

  • RiskPercent of equity
  • Effective stop-loss distance (with a minimum floor used for sizing)
    It then clamps the lot to your broker’s min/max lot and step size. 
Q10: What does “RiskPercent” mean?

A: RiskPercent is the percentage of equity allocated for risk calculation per trade.

Important: High values (e.g., 30%) can produce aggressive lot sizes and are not recommended for most users. 

Q11: Does the EA have a daily loss protection?

A: Yes. If enabled, UseDailyLossStop stops new entries when daily loss exceeds:

  • MaxDailyDrawdownPct, or
  • MaxDailyLossUSD (if set > 0)
Q12: Does it check spread and volatility before trading?

A: Yes. It can block trading when:

  • Spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints, or
  • ATR is below MinATRPoints (dead market) or above MaxATRPoints (spikes) 

4) Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even & Trailing

Q13: Does it use fixed SL/TP or ATR-based SL/TP?

A: It supports both:

  • FixedSLPoints / FixedTPPoints, or
  • ATR-based SL/TP when UseATRForSLTP is enabled with ATRmultSL / ATRmultTP 
Q14: What is “Breakout Anchored SL” (Hybrid SL)?

A: If enabled, SL can be anchored around the breakout S&R level (Donchian breakout) with an ATR buffer, and then capped by a maximum multiple to control risk. 

Q15: Does the EA include Break-Even and Trailing Stop?

A: Yes, it includes:

  • Legacy Break-Even (BETriggerPoints/BEOffsetPoints)
  • Legacy Trailing Stop (TrailStart/Distance/Step)
Q16: Does it support ATR-adaptive Break-Even and Trailing?

A: Yes. You can enable:

  • UseATRAdaptiveBE with BETriggerATRs / BEOffsetATRs
  • UseATRAdaptiveTrailing with TrailStartATRs / TrailDistanceATRs / TrailStepATRs

5) Filters (HTF, Breakout, Bias Hold)

Q17: What is HTF Confirmation?

A: When UseHTFConfirm is ON, entries are allowed only if the higher timeframe trend (default H1 EMA alignment) agrees with the trade direction. 

Q18: What is the Donchian breakout filter?

A: When UseSRBreakoutFilter is ON, the EA waits for price to break above/below a Donchian-based resistance/support level by a buffer (in ATR units) to confirm breakout quality. 

Q19: What is “Bias Hold”?

A: Bias Hold reduces flip-flopping between BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL by holding the last bias for a set number of bars unless a strong reversal occurs (Flip Guard). 

Q20: What is “Auto Bias Hold Bars”?

A: When enabled, the EA automatically maps market conditions to Bias Hold bars:

  • 1 = trend, 3 = normal, 5 = choppy

6) News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)

Q21: Does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 include a news filter?

A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.

Q22: How do I enable the News Filter (WebRequest)?

A: In MT4 go to:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
Then add this URL:

Q23: Why does the News Filter show “NO DATA”, “HTTP”, or “WebRequest error”?

A: Common reasons:

  • WebRequest URL not added in MT4 options
  • Internet/firewall blocking MT4
  • Temporary rate-limit or server response issues
    The dashboard also shows fetch status for troubleshooting.
Q24: Does the News Filter work in Strategy Tester?

A: The EA auto-disables live WebRequest in Strategy Tester to avoid tester restrictions and rate-limit issues. So news blocking is not applied during backtests by design.

    7) Installation & Recommended Setup

    Q25: How do I install and run it correctly?

    A:

    1. Install the EA in MT5 → MQL5 → Experts
    2. Restart MT4
    3. Open XAUUSD M30 chart
    4. Attach EA and enable:
      • AutoTrading button ON
      • (Optional) WebRequest URL for News Filter 
    Q26: Why did it open a trade immediately after I attached it?

    A: The EA has a protection option: WaitNewBarAfterAttach (used when BarClose signals are ON) to reduce “on-attach” entries. If you still want strict behavior, keep UseBarCloseSignals = true and ensure WaitNewBarAfterAttach is active.

    Q27: Recommended broker conditions?

    A: For best performance:

    • Low spread (respect MaxSpreadPoints)
    • Stable execution (reasonable slippage)
    • XAUUSD with reliable quotes

    8) Dashboard & Visual Tools

    Q28: What does the dashboard show?

    A: The dashboard can display:

    • Next lot estimate, Bias & Score
    • Spread/ATR status with danger flags
    • Support/Resistance + Donchian length
    • Equity/Balance and P/L summaries
    • News Filter status and next/active blocked event (if enabled) 
    Q29: Can I hide the SR/breakout lines and labels?

    A: Yes. Use:

    • DrawSRLines / DrawBreakoutLines
    • ShowSRPriceLabels / ShowBreakoutPriceLabels

    9) Inputs / Common Settings Questions

    Q30: What should I change first if trades are too frequent?

    A: Try:

    • Increase ScoreThreshold
    • Increase DonchianLookback
    • Tighten MinADX and DI separation (MinDISeparation)
    • Keep UseBarCloseSignals = true
    Q31: What should I change first if it rarely trades?

    A: Try:

    • Slightly reduce ScoreThreshold
    • Reduce DonchianLookback or breakout buffer (BreakBufferATRs)
    • Check if News Filter, Daily Loss Guard, Session Filter, or spread/ATR limits are blocking entries 
    Q32: Can I limit trading to certain hours/days?

    A: Yes. Enable UseSessionFilter and set:

    • SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour (server time)
    • TradeMonday…TradeFriday toggles 

    10) Safety, Expectations & Disclaimer

    Q33: Is profit guaranteed?

    A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.

    Q34: What are best practices before using on a real account?

    A:

    • Start with lower RiskPercent
    • Test on demo and forward test on a small account
    • Verify broker spread, execution, and slippage behavior
    • Understand the News Filter and session restrictions
