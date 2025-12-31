Gladius EA Advanced MT5
- Experts
- Mohd Ikhwan Bin Agusalim
- Versione: 16.4
- Attivazioni: 5
Live Signal: will be soon.. | Group: Click here | Channel: Click here | Pair: XAUUSD | Time Frame: M30
Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe and aims to capture trend continuation moves with reduced false entries. It combines a multi-indicator decision score with Support/Resistance breakout gating, higher timeframe confirmation, and strong trade-safety controls.
Frequently Ask Questions (FAQ)
1) General / CompatibilityQ1: What platform does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 support?
A: Gladius EA Advanced MT5 is built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and uses MT5 trade functions.Q2: Which symbol and timeframe is Gladius EA Advanced MT5 designed for?
A: It is optimized for XAUUSD on M30 (Gold, 30-minute chart).Q3: Can I use it on other pairs/timeframes?
A: You may test it on other symbols/timeframes, but the default tuning is specifically for XAUUSD M30, including spread/ATR limits and breakout logic tuned for Gold volatility. Results may differ significantly on other markets.Q4: Is it a scalper?
A: No. Gladius EA Advanced is designed as a trend/breakout system (EMA trend + ADX strength + Donchian breakout gating), typically aiming for structured moves rather than ultra-fast scalping.
2) Strategy / How It TradesQ5: What is the trading logic (in simple terms)?
A: The EA calculates a decision score using:
- Trend direction via Fast/Slow EMA
- Momentum confirmation via RSI
- Trend strength via ADX + DI separation (+DI vs -DI)
- Optional MACD cross contribution
Then it applies filters like HTF trend confirmation and S&R Donchian breakout conditions before opening a trade.
A: No. The EA opens positions normally with risk-based sizing and includes controls like MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default 1). It does not use Martingale or Grid logic in the provided build.Q7: How many trades can it open at once?
A: You can control it using:
- MaxPositionsPerSymbol (default = 1)
- OneTradePerBar (prevents multiple entries in the same candle)
A: When enabled, the EA evaluates entries only after a candle closes, which helps reduce false signals caused by live candle noise.
3) Risk, Lot Size & Money ManagementQ9: How does the EA calculate lot size?
A: Lot size is calculated from:
- RiskPercent of equity
- Effective stop-loss distance (with a minimum floor used for sizing)
It then clamps the lot to your broker’s min/max lot and step size.
A: RiskPercent is the percentage of equity allocated for risk calculation per trade.
Q11: Does the EA have a daily loss protection?
Important: High values (e.g., 30%) can produce aggressive lot sizes and are not recommended for most users.
A: Yes. If enabled, UseDailyLossStop stops new entries when daily loss exceeds:
- MaxDailyDrawdownPct, or
- MaxDailyLossUSD (if set > 0)
A: Yes. It can block trading when:
- Spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints, or
- ATR is below MinATRPoints (dead market) or above MaxATRPoints (spikes)
4) Stop Loss, Take Profit, Break-Even & TrailingQ13: Does it use fixed SL/TP or ATR-based SL/TP?
A: It supports both:
- FixedSLPoints / FixedTPPoints, or
- ATR-based SL/TP when UseATRForSLTP is enabled with ATRmultSL / ATRmultTP
A: If enabled, SL can be anchored around the breakout S&R level (Donchian breakout) with an ATR buffer, and then capped by a maximum multiple to control risk.Q15: Does the EA include Break-Even and Trailing Stop?
A: Yes, it includes:
- Legacy Break-Even (BETriggerPoints/BEOffsetPoints)
- Legacy Trailing Stop (TrailStart/Distance/Step)
A: Yes. You can enable:
- UseATRAdaptiveBE with BETriggerATRs / BEOffsetATRs
- UseATRAdaptiveTrailing with TrailStartATRs / TrailDistanceATRs / TrailStepATRs
5) Filters (HTF, Breakout, Bias Hold)Q17: What is HTF Confirmation?
A: When UseHTFConfirm is ON, entries are allowed only if the higher timeframe trend (default H1 EMA alignment) agrees with the trade direction.Q18: What is the Donchian breakout filter?
A: When UseSRBreakoutFilter is ON, the EA waits for price to break above/below a Donchian-based resistance/support level by a buffer (in ATR units) to confirm breakout quality.Q19: What is “Bias Hold”?
A: Bias Hold reduces flip-flopping between BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL by holding the last bias for a set number of bars unless a strong reversal occurs (Flip Guard).Q20: What is “Auto Bias Hold Bars”?
A: When enabled, the EA automatically maps market conditions to Bias Hold bars:
- 1 = trend, 3 = normal, 5 = choppy
6) News Filter (WebRequest / ForexFactory JSON)Q21: Does Gladius EA Advanced MT5 include a news filter?
A: Yes. It includes an event-based news blocking filter that reads ForexFactory weekly calendar JSON and blocks trading X minutes before/after high-impact events.Q22: How do I enable the News Filter (WebRequest)?
A: In MT4 go to:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → “Allow WebRequest for listed URL”
Then add this URL:
A: Common reasons:
- WebRequest URL not added in MT4 options
- Internet/firewall blocking MT4
- Temporary rate-limit or server response issues
The dashboard also shows fetch status for troubleshooting.
A: The EA auto-disables live WebRequest in Strategy Tester to avoid tester restrictions and rate-limit issues. So news blocking is not applied during backtests by design.
7) Installation & Recommended SetupQ25: How do I install and run it correctly?
A:
- Install the EA in MT5 → MQL5 → Experts
- Restart MT4
- Open XAUUSD M30 chart
- Attach EA and enable:
- AutoTrading button ON
- (Optional) WebRequest URL for News Filter
A: The EA has a protection option: WaitNewBarAfterAttach (used when BarClose signals are ON) to reduce “on-attach” entries. If you still want strict behavior, keep UseBarCloseSignals = true and ensure WaitNewBarAfterAttach is active.Q27: Recommended broker conditions?
A: For best performance:
- Low spread (respect MaxSpreadPoints)
- Stable execution (reasonable slippage)
- XAUUSD with reliable quotes
8) Dashboard & Visual ToolsQ28: What does the dashboard show?
A: The dashboard can display:
- Next lot estimate, Bias & Score
- Spread/ATR status with danger flags
- Support/Resistance + Donchian length
- Equity/Balance and P/L summaries
- News Filter status and next/active blocked event (if enabled)
A: Yes. Use:
- DrawSRLines / DrawBreakoutLines
- ShowSRPriceLabels / ShowBreakoutPriceLabels
9) Inputs / Common Settings QuestionsQ30: What should I change first if trades are too frequent?
A: Try:
- Increase ScoreThreshold
- Increase DonchianLookback
- Tighten MinADX and DI separation (MinDISeparation)
- Keep UseBarCloseSignals = true
A: Try:
- Slightly reduce ScoreThreshold
- Reduce DonchianLookback or breakout buffer (BreakBufferATRs)
- Check if News Filter, Daily Loss Guard, Session Filter, or spread/ATR limits are blocking entries
A: Yes. Enable UseSessionFilter and set:
- SessionStartHour / SessionEndHour (server time)
- TradeMonday…TradeFriday toggles
10) Safety, Expectations & DisclaimerQ33: Is profit guaranteed?
A: No. Trading involves risk. Market conditions change, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account and use responsible risk settings.Q34: What are best practices before using on a real account?
A:
- Start with lower RiskPercent
- Test on demo and forward test on a small account
- Verify broker spread, execution, and slippage behavior
- Understand the News Filter and session restrictions