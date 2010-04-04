Norion Smart Levels

Norion Smart Levels is a professional support and resistance indicator developed to help traders identify the most relevant price levels where the market historically reacts.

The indicator analyzes price structure and market behavior to automatically plot key support and resistance levels, eliminating subjectivity and reducing chart noise. The result is a clean, objective, and easy-to-read visualization that adapts to different market conditions.

Key Features:

  • Automatic detection of support and resistance levels

  • Dynamic adaptation to market structure

  • Clean and professional chart visualization

  • Works on any timeframe

  • Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies

How It Helps Traders:

  • Identify potential entry and exit zones

  • Define stop-loss and take-profit areas

  • Improve confluence with price action strategies

  • Support discretionary and systematic trading approaches

Norion Smart Levels is designed for traders who value structure, consistency, and disciplined decision-making.


