Sentinel Charts Pro

Description
- Overview: Session Sentinel Pro is a lightweight, chart-based indicator that watches your account equity live and presents a clear view of daily trading performance. It provides closed and floating P&L, session and per-day maximum drawdown, symbol-level breakdowns, and automatically persists daily summaries to the MT5 Files folder so you can review recent performance across days.
- Why it helps: The indicator helps traders stay disciplined by clearly showing intraday performance, maximum drawdowns, and a rolling snapshot of the last 7 days. It also computes per-day trade stats (trade count, average trade P/L, win/loss counts, and largest winner/loser) so you can evaluate edge and risk per session.
Key Features
Usage
- Attach: Add the indicator to any chart. The floating panel shows current session stats.
- Drag: Click and drag the title bar to reposition the panel on the chart.
- Resize: Use the panel bottom-right handle (if InpResizable=true ) to change width/height.
- Daily finalization: The indicator finalizes each day automatically at day rollover and persists the day summary.
- Info view: Use the Info dialog (available via the indicator’s internal toggle or later a UI control) to view recent per-day analytics and rolling win rates.
Changelog
- v1.01: Added resizable handle, per-day trade stats (count, avg P/L, wins/losses, largest trades), rolling win rates, and Info ListView with persistent daily summaries.
- (Include prior versions if available; update the #property version and the description inside the file when releasing updates.)
FAQ
- Q: Where is history stored?
- A: In the MT5 Files folder with filename set by InpHistoryFile .
- Q: Will this affect my trading or send orders?
- A: No — this is a read-only indicator that reads account/positions/trade history for analytics and does not place orders.
- Q: Can I export the 7‑day summary?
- A: The indicator writes CSV history to disk. You can open that CSV externally for export or analysis.
- Q: I don’t see the Info dialog controls on my broker terminal.
- A: Some brokers remove/example includes or dialogs; ensure the controls include ( PanelDialog.mqh ) is available in your MQL5/Include path. The indicator includes a minimal fallback for compilation but full controls are provided by the official example library.