Smart Bulk TP Setter

Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script)

The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions.
Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters.

Key Features & Smart Filtering

Bulk TP Synchronization

  • Instantly sets the same Take Profit level for all selected positions in one execution.

Type Filtering (Buy / Sell / All)

  • Apply to Buy positions only

  • Apply to Sell positions only

  • Apply to All positions, regardless of direction

Symbol Scope

  • Current Symbol Only (default): Apply TP changes only to positions on the active chart.

  • All Symbols: Apply TP changes across all open symbols in the terminal.

Risk Compliance

  • Existing Stop Loss (SL) levels are preserved.

  • Execution is fast and controlled to minimize error.

Intended Users

  • Traders managing grid systems or multiple manual trades.

  • Scalpers who frequently open and manage positions quickly.

  • Portfolio managers controlling exposure across multiple currency pairs or instruments.

Summary

The Smart Bulk TP Setter simplifies trade management, reduces manual errors, and provides precise, fast, and controlled TP adjustments for multiple positions simultaneously.


Отзывы 5
Lilian_Lebanon
54
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.24 17:22 
 

شكرا لك على هذه الاداة استاذ

Рекомендуем также
Telegram Singal Sender MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Поднимите свой уровень предоставления сигналов форекс с помощью Telegram Signal Sender MT5 — мощной утилиты, разработанной для автоматизации и упрощения процесса отправки торговых сигналов в ваш Telegram-канал, идеально подходящей как для начинающих, так и для опытных поставщиков сигналов. Широко хвалится в торговых сообществах, таких как Forex Factory и Reddit’s r/Forex, и отмечается в обсуждениях на Investopedia и форумах MQL5 за эффективность в распространении сигналов, этот инструмент пользу
TrendLine Pending Order Tool
Marcelo Guimaraes de Lima
Утилиты
Эта утилита открывает ордера, когда свеча касается линии тренда, установленной вручную, как если бы это был более четко сформулированный отложенный ордер.  Его можно использовать для любого актива: при открытии ордера он удаляет линию, которой он коснулся, и создает стрелку. В данном случае он используется для операций разворота цены: он открывает ордер на продажу, когда бычья свеча касается линии снизу вверх, и открывает ордер на покупку, когда медвежья свеча касается линии сверху вниз.  Вы м
Synchronizer
PATRICK PAARSCH
Утилиты
Этот экспертный советник отслеживает все открытые позиции по всем символам в MetaTrader 5. Как только вручную устанавливается или изменяется уровень Stop Loss (SL) или Take Profit (TP) на любой позиции, советник автоматически применяет это значение ко всем другим открытым позициям , независимо от символа или типа ордера (Buy/Sell). Это обеспечивает синхронизацию уровней SL и TP по всему счёту. Идеально подходит для мобильного трейдинга с планшета или смартфона!
One Click Breakeven
Kai Wei Luo
Утилиты
One Click Breakeven Function: For multiple orders of the same currency but different order types (sell or buy), under the condition that the overall position is profitable, set the same stop-loss level or take-profit level. For example: there are currently 10 EURUSD orders, including 7 sell orders and 3 buy orders. When the overall position is profitable, if the overall take-profit for sell orders is set to 50 points: (1) When the total profit of the 7 sell orders is greater than the total loss
Telegram Broadcast MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Утилита TELEGRAM BROADCAST помогает моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм-канал. Если Вы давно хотели создать свой Телеграм-канал с ФОРЕКС сигналами, то это то, что Вам нужно.  TELEGRAM BROADCAST может отправлять сообщения: Открытие и закрытие сделок; Выставление и удаление отложенных ордеров; Модификация стоп-лосс и тейк-провит (последний ордер); Срабатывание стоп-лосс и тейк-провит; Активация и удаление отложенного ордера: Отправка отчетов о торговле; Отправка сообщения при пополнен
Trade Control Panel
Jerry Jilun Anak Liban
Утилиты
Trade Control Panel Function Normal One Click Function Close All Close All Profit Close All Loss Close All Pending Order Close All Sell Close All Buy Advance One Click Function 1.  Close Partial Lot Sell by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent you wanted. No longer partial close one by one for every open position Manual input for desire percent 2. Close Partial Lot Buy by Percent It will help you partial close for all open position by desire percent
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
Утилиты
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
Strategy Manager Plus
Erwann Pannerec
Утилиты
Strategy Manager is a  Multi-Time-Frame & Multi-Currency  Dashboard for  Metatrader 4 and 5. Thanks to a free, external graphical user interface, build your own strategy by combining any indicators and loading them into the dashboard to see the result ! In addition, you can precisely  set-up your Auto-trading & Notifications and use indicators for Stop-Loss, partial profit or limit. Filter your automatic trading & notifications with forex calendar and more. Open and Manage your orders directly w
Manage Positions
Dragan Drenjanin
Утилиты
Manage Positions is an MT5 script designed with five distinct options for efficiently managing open positions. It offers versatile functionality, allowing for both global impact across all currency pairs and localized influence on specific pairs of interest. Additionally, users can target particular currency pairs to tailor their actions accordingly. For instance, leaving the "LEAVE BLANK to Manage Positions for ALL Symbols" field empty enables closing all positions universally, while specifyin
Extra Martingale MT5
Vladimir Pokora
Утилиты
Is your trade at a loss? Does not matter ! You can use this Extra martingale tool.  In the set loss of your trade or your EA's trade , this tool will open another trade at a better price. It can also open multiple trades at different distances and with different lot sizes. Each trade will be assigned a TakeProfit. This tool has a lot of settings. You can set variable lot sizes, variable trade distances, variable TakeProfit sizes, maximum total profit or loss in money. You can also close trades
Lot Size Calculator Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Утилиты
I started of as a complete novice in trading not understanding what a pip was, not understanding leverage or how to factor in risk to manage my trades. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and risk management. One thing I am not worried about though is getting the right volume to match the risk for each trade. Not too long after I began trading, I learned how to code to make m
Session High Low Tracker MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Утилиты
Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders Price: $30 Product Overview Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies. Key Fea
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Утилиты
Этот советник представляет собой торговую панель для нескольких пар в один клик. Нажмите       ОТКРЫТЬ       кнопка для открытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Нажмите       ЗАКРЫВАТЬ       кнопка закрытия ордеров по выбранным парам. Лот ордера — это число, введенное пользователем. Положительное число соответствует ордеру на покупку, отрицательное — ордеру на продажу. Нажмите кнопку   ЗАКРЫТЬ   , чтобы закрыть весь ордер, а не частичное закрытие. Действие закрытия не имеет ничего общего с количест
Telegram Broadcast DEMO MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Утилиты
Утилита TELEGRAM BROADCAST помогает моментально публиковать Вашу торговлю в Телеграм-канал. Если Вы давно хотели создать свой Телеграм-канал с ФОРЕКС сигналами, то это то, что Вам нужно.  ВНИМАНИЕ. Это ДЕМО версия, она имеет ограничения - отправка сообщений не чаще чем 1 раз в 300 секунд  ПЛАТНАЯ версия:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46865 https://t.me/moneystrategy_mql TELEGRAM BROADCAST может отправлять сообщения: Открытие и закрытие сделок; Выставление и удаление отложенных орд
FREE
MultiChart Pro
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Утилиты
MultiChart Pro – Инструмент управления графиками для MetaTrader 5 Этот советник (EA) позволяет автоматизировать открытие и настройку графиков в MetaTrader 5. Поддерживает настройку до четырех графиков с указанными таймфреймами и шаблонами, включая офлайн-графики. Функциональность Открытие графиков: Открывает до трёх дополнительных графиков (например, D1, M1, M15) и один офлайн-график (например, 10 секунд), а также настраивает текущий график (например, M5). Применение шаблонов: Применяет пользова
JohnApollo
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Утилиты
JOHN EA - MANUAL TRADING ASSISTANT Professional Order Management and Risk Control Tool PRODUCT OVERVIEW JOHN EA is a manual trading assistant designed to help you efficiently manage multiple pending orders in MetaTrader 5. This is NOT an automated trading robot - you maintain complete control over all trading decisions while the EA provides advanced order management tools, risk management features, and monitoring capabilities. LICENSING & ACTIVATION Activation Policy: Your purchase includes
FREE
Signals for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Утилиты
It is a utility that posts customized messages on Telegram based on account trading activity. Once the utility is on the chart, with each new position opened from the same chart symbol the utility is added, a customized message will be sent to the Telegram group defined in the input parameters. The utility will post to the Telegram group if a new position is opened and if it is the same symbol as the chart the utility is running on. If you are using an Expert Advisor for Buy and Sell and want to
Chart Sync Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Одна диаграмма. Полный контроль. Перестаньте тратить время на управление объектами, цветами и настройками для каждой диаграммы отдельно.       Chart Sync Manager   , вы можете       синхронизируйте, копируйте и управляйте всеми вашими графиками MetaTrader       мгновенно — с помощью всего одной панели и нескольких сочетаний клавиш. Нарисуйте один раз и обновляйте везде. Открывайте и закрывайте диаграммы одним щелчком. Поддерживайте чистоту рабочего пространства с помощью       Управление объекта
Panel Trader MT5
Maksim Vershinin
Утилиты
Торговая панель для быстрой и удобной торговли. Панель позволяет быстро открывать и закрывать ордера. Отдельное закрытие ордеров по позиции Sell и Buy. Так же  есть возможность закрыть полностью все ордера. Торговая панель выводит информацию о прибыли, общего объема и количестве ордеров по позициям  Sell и Buy. Иногда некоторые позиции могут не закрыться это связанно из-за волатильности рынка. В таком случае повторно нажмите закрыть позицию.
Martingale Trade Manager
DADALI ARWALY
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
DESCRIPTION: The EA is a trade manager for managing manual or other trades by EA. It can place Stoploss, Takeprofit, Trailing, and Martingale/Average all open positions. Make sure to just place 1 type of open orders for each symbols     (Examples: 1 Buy or 1 Sell). The EA will not open the initial trades, but can be backtested to see how it works. FEATURES: Multicurrency or Single Pair Mode. Placing Stoploss / Takeprofit. Auto Martingale / Average Positions. Trailing for All Open Positions (Sin
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
С легкостью возьмите под контроль свою торговую рутину с революционным менеджером времени сделок. Этот мощный инструмент автоматизирует выполнение ордеров в назначенное время, изменяя ваш подход к торговле. Создавайте персонализированные списки задач для различных торговых действий, от покупки до выставления ордеров, без ручного вмешательства. Руководство по установке и вводу данных Trades Time Manager Если вы хотите получать уведомления о работе советника, добавьте наш URL в терминал MT4/MT5 (с
Magic Alert
Siyabonga Sandile Khanyile
Утилиты
Missing entry opportunities,profitable exits or the chance to make profitable set ups on the chart can be very frustrating for a trader.This tool will help you by giving you alerts if your criteria or conditions have been fully met.It will send you alerts based on conditions you have set and send them through email and mql5 notifications (laptop and mobile devices). 1.Creating Alerts In order to create an alert you must first give the alert its name and how frequent it send you those alerts if c
Complete Pending Orders N Grid System MT5
Leonid Basis
Утилиты
Complete Pending Orders Grid System открывает любые комбинации отложенных ордеров Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit и Sell Limit и закрывает все существующие отложенные ордера. Просто перетащите скрипт на график необходимой валютной пары. Перед установкой всех отложенных ордеров открывается окно ввода входных параметров: DeleteAllPendings – при true все отложенные ордера (для данной валюты) удаляются. BuyStop – при true открывается ордер Buy Stop. SellStop – при true открывается ордер Sell Stop. Bu
Auto ATR sl tp
SAUD ALHINDAL
Утилиты
Auto set stop loss and take profit and trailing on any open position on chart , Wen you open positions manually it will manage the trade and set the stop loss/take profit and trailing stop  based on Average true range calculation with risk reward factor default 1:3 . also you can use normal stop loss take profit and trailing . Inputs  Stop Loss (in pips) Take Profit (in pips) Trailing Stop (in pips) Trailing Step (in pips)  Use ATR          = true  ATR period  Risk    Reward    chart output f
Panel Trade Basic
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Утилиты
Panel Trade Basic is a compact, functional panel for trading quickly from the chart. Execute BUY, SELL, and LIMIT orders, and close positions with a single click or keystroke. Control lot size, stop-loss, and take-profit instantly, without menus or complications. Floating and draggable panel. Market and pending orders. Hotkeys for trading. Real-time P&L and margin visualization. Ideal for manual traders who value speed and control. BUY key (C) SELL key (V) CLOSE ALL key (X) Delete Pending Key
BossFX Trading Panel EA
Remey Gulfan Orsaga
Утилиты
BossFXTradePanelEA (MT5)  [First 10 copies sold at 50 USD price will increase to 99USD] BossFXTradePanelEA is a fully interactive trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5, providing traders with an easy-to-use, one-click interface to execute and manage trades. This EA simplifies trade execution , risk management, and position control by combining market orders, stop loss, take profit, trailing stops, and breakeven functionalities into a single, intuitive panel.  Key features include: On
Rosy Pro Panel MT5
Theresia Yovitha Herwanda
5 (1)
Утилиты
Download DEMO here  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759772 An ultimate panel you've never seen before.  Compact and nice Trade panel with large Total P/L and it's percentage display. Groups for trades summary available: Ticket, Symbol, Type, Category, and Magic. Average price field helps you know your trading average price and direction. Set magic and comment of your trading in a very easy way. Group closing by symbol, type, category or magic - only by one click. Close All button for a quick
AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматизированная система для отправки уведомлений, чтобы ни один из ваших подписчиков не пропустил события о вашей торговле из вашего торгового терминала. Утилита, которая отправляет уведомления в мессенджер Telegram о любых торговых операциях на вашем счете.   Пошаговая инструкция по подключению утилиты к каналу в Телеграм ->   ЗДЕСЬ  / MT4 -> ЗДЕСЬ Преимущества: Легкая настройка и подробная инструкция,  Возможность отправки регулируемых скриншотов, Настраиваемый текст уведомлений с использов
Equity and Balance Account Protector
Anton Frederic Burmester
Утилиты
Don't want to risk or loose your personal trading account or prop trading firm account because of a simple Margin Call or exceeded Loss Limit? Then this Utility Expert Advisor is the solution for you! This Expert Advisor monitors your account Equity or Balance or even both! If the Equity and/ or Balance fall under your defined stop limits, the EA closes all of your positions and keeps you so on track. Options and Variables: Monitored Values: Choose which values should get monitored Equity: if
Percentage Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Утилиты
This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.   Moving stop-loss to a       breakeven or BE+  is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With  this  EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automat
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Утилиты
Индикатор Chart Sync — предназначен для синхронизации графических объектов в окнах терминала. Может использоваться как дополнение к TradePanel . Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать Демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Для работы установите индикатор на график, с которого нужно копировать объекты. Графические объекты, созданные на этом графике, будут автоматически скопированы индикатором на все графики с таким же символом. Индикатор также будет копировать любые изменения в графических
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Утилиты
HYT (Help Your Trading) — это инструмент, который поможет вам усреднить ваши убыточные позиции, используя две основные техники: Стандартное усреднение. Хеджирование с последующим открытием позиций в направлении тренда. Этот инструмент позволяет разрулить несколько позиций, открытых в разных направлениях как на покупку, так и на продажу. HYT позволяет автоматически рассчитать размер следующей позиции, цену ордера, направление для усреднения и закрытия позиции с заданным уровнем тейк-профита. Этот
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Утилиты
Легко защитите свой торговый капитал Защита вашего торгового капитала так же важна, как и его увеличение. KT Equity Protector — это ваш персональный менеджер по рискам, который постоянно следит за капиталом на счете и автоматически вмешивается, чтобы предотвратить убытки или зафиксировать прибыль, закрывая все активные и отложенные ордера при достижении заданных уровней прибыли или убытка. Никаких эмоциональных решений, никакой догадки — только надежная защита капитала, которая работает круглосу
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Утилиты
Советник Auto Trade Copier предназначен для копирования сделок на нескольких счетах/терминалах MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5 со 100% точностью. С помощью этого инструмента вы можете выступать как в роли поставщика (источник), так и получателя (назначение). Все торговые действия будут скопированы от поставщика к получателю без задержки. Ссылки: Если копирование производится через Интернет, посмотрите продукт Trade Copier Pro MT5 по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/5531 Если копирование
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Утилиты
Советник Риск Менеджер для МТ5, очень важная и по моему мнению необходимая программа для каждого трейдера. С помощью данного советника вы сможете контролировать  риск на вашем торговом счету. Контроль риска и прибыли может осуществляться как в  денежном $ эквиваленте так и в % процентном. Для работы советника просто прикрепите его на график валютной пары и выставите значения допустимого риска в валюте депозита или в % от текущего баланса.   [ Инструкция с описанием настроек ] Функции советника
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демо-версию на демо-счете. Демо-версия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Основной функционал и преимущества: Русифицированный интерфейс, поддержку на русском языке. Поддерживает копирование МТ5 > МТ5, МТ
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Утилиты
Представляем   OrderManager : Революционный инструмент для MT5 Управляйте своими сделками как профессионал с новейшим инструментом Order Manager для MetaTrader 5. Разработанный с учетом простоты и удобства использования, Order Manager позволяет вам легко определять и визуализировать риски, связанные с каждой сделкой, что позволяет принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать вашу торговую стратегию. Для получения дополнительной информации о OrderManager, пожалуйста, обратитесь к руководству.
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
UTM Manager — это интуитивно понятный и простой в использовании инструмент, предлагающий быстрое и эффективное исполнение сделок. Одной из выдающихся функций является режим «Игнорировать спред», который позволяет вам торговать по цене свечей, полностью игнорируя спреды (например, позволяет торговать парами с более высокими спредами на LTF, избегая выхода из сделок из-за спреда). Еще одним ключевым аспектом UTM Manager является его уникальный локальный копировщик сделок, позволяющий гибко запуска
Другие продукты этого автора
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses. This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic. What This Tool Does The script allows traders to: Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execu
FREE
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
SL Based TP Multiplier
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Эта утилита помогает трейдерам управлять рисками, автоматически рассчитывая уровень Тейк Профита (Take Profit) на основе дистанции Стоп Лосса (Stop Loss). Скрипт вычисляет расстояние между ценой открытия и Стоп Лоссом, умножает его на заданный пользователем коэффициент (R-Multiple) и соответствующим образом модифицирует ордер Тейк Профит. Основные функции: 1. Автоматический расчет TP: Устанавливает Тейк Профит исходя из размера Стоп Лосса (например, соотношение 1:2, 1:3). 2. Поддержка мульти-
FREE
Smart Bulk Order Closer
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Smart Bulk Order Closer Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions. Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing. Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution. Core Concept: P
FREE
Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Утилиты
Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script) This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic. It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs. No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation. What This Script Does When executed, the script scans open positions and can: Mo
FREE
Фильтр:
Lilian_Lebanon
54
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.24 17:22 
 

شكرا لك على هذه الاداة استاذ

Mohamed Hassan
68
Mohamed Hassan 2025.12.22 15:25 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Alex
66
Alex 2025.12.22 14:44 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ahmed_Esmaeel
64
Ahmed_Esmaeel 2025.12.22 12:34 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Lionardo1122
64
Lionardo1122 2025.12.22 11:54 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ на отзыв